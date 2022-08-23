ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Gas prices in Gulf Coast region, which includes Alabama, fall 3 cents

By Karim Noorani USA TODAY NETWORK
The Gadsden Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oKqdU_0hSHotHG00

Regional gas prices fell for the 10th consecutive week and reached an average of $3.40 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The average fuel price in the Gulf Coast region has fallen about 43 cents since last month. According to the EIA, gas prices across the region in the last year have ranged between $2.77 on Aug. 30, 2021, and $4.63 on June 13, 2022.

A year ago, the average gas price in the Gulf Coast region was $2.80 per gallon, representing a 21% annual increase.

The average gas price in the United States last week was $3.88, making prices in the Gulf Coast region about 12.3% lower than the nation's average. The average national gas price has fallen for the 10th consecutive week.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration's tally of prices in the Gulf Coast states includes Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas.

Comments / 6

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Gulf Coast#Eia
Gadsden, AL
Comments / 0

