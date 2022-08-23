Man pleads guilty to Poulsbo bank robbery, gets 3 1/2 years

One of the men accused of robbing a Poulsbo bank last month and leading a high-speed chase – which ended in a crash, sending some of the stolen $7,000 cash blowing into a ditch – pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison.

Isaac Mark Blackwell, 28, also confessed to investigators that just before the July 12 robbery at 1st Security Bank, 21650 Market Place NW, he had shoplifted about 10 bottles of liquor from the Silverdale Target by filling up a laundry basket and walking out of the store, according to court documents. Police found the liquor in the getaway vehicle.

In an interview with investigators after a rush-hour chase to Silverdale, where the alleged driver crashed into another vehicle and was surrounded by police, Blackwell confessed to the robbery. He has a Tacoma address listed as his residence.

“Blackwell was very straightforward and said, ‘I’m a drug addict and I robbed a bank and I’m sorry,’” an officer wrote in court documents.

Blackwell admitted to robbing other banks, according to court documents, but declined to say how many. He was suspected in “multiple” other bank robberies and thefts in Pierce and Thurston counties, according to court documents.

Blackwell pleaded guilty and was sentenced Aug. 12 for a count of first-degree robbery and a count of accomplice to attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle. He has pending theft cases in Pierce County Superior Court, according to court records.

The alleged driver of the pick-up truck used in the robbery, Adam Joseph Clark, 31, has pleaded not guilty to a count of accomplice to first-degree robbery and a count of attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle.

Police attempted to interview Clark after the crash, while he was sleeping in the back of a police car, but were unable to rouse him. Officers believe he “ate” meth and heroin. Blackwell said he met Clark in a homeless encampment.

The robbery was reported at about 4:45 p.m. after Blackwell entered the bank and passed the teller a note.

“You have 2 min or a team of 7 will run up in here and they will not be so nice about it,” the note read, according to court records. “Let’s all go home tonight.”

After the crash, the cash was visible from outside the truck.

“There was loose U.S. paper currency on the driver’s seat, more loose currency on the passenger floorboard and I could see more loose currency in between the seat,” an officer wrote in court documents, noting that deputies were trying to round up cash that escaped the truck cab “and was blowing around in the ditch.”