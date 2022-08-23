ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poulsbo, WA

Man pleads guilty to Poulsbo bank robbery, gets 3 1/2 years

By Andrew Binion, Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LObuQ_0hSHosOX00

One of the men accused of robbing a Poulsbo bank last month and leading a high-speed chase – which ended in a crash, sending some of the stolen $7,000 cash blowing into a ditch – pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 3 ½ years in prison.

Isaac Mark Blackwell, 28, also confessed to investigators that just before the July 12 robbery at 1st Security Bank, 21650 Market Place NW, he had shoplifted about 10 bottles of liquor from the Silverdale Target by filling up a laundry basket and walking out of the store, according to court documents. Police found the liquor in the getaway vehicle.

In an interview with investigators after a rush-hour chase to Silverdale, where the alleged driver crashed into another vehicle and was surrounded by police, Blackwell confessed to the robbery. He has a Tacoma address listed as his residence.

“Blackwell was very straightforward and said, ‘I’m a drug addict and I robbed a bank and I’m sorry,’” an officer wrote in court documents.

Blackwell admitted to robbing other banks, according to court documents, but declined to say how many. He was suspected in “multiple” other bank robberies and thefts in Pierce and Thurston counties, according to court documents.

Blackwell pleaded guilty and was sentenced Aug. 12 for a count of first-degree robbery and a count of accomplice to attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle. He has pending theft cases in Pierce County Superior Court, according to court records.

The alleged driver of the pick-up truck used in the robbery, Adam Joseph Clark, 31, has pleaded not guilty to a count of accomplice to first-degree robbery and a count of attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle.

Police attempted to interview Clark after the crash, while he was sleeping in the back of a police car, but were unable to rouse him. Officers believe he “ate” meth and heroin. Blackwell said he met Clark in a homeless encampment.

The robbery was reported at about 4:45 p.m. after Blackwell entered the bank and passed the teller a note.

“You have 2 min or a team of 7 will run up in here and they will not be so nice about it,” the note read, according to court records. “Let’s all go home tonight.”

After the crash, the cash was visible from outside the truck.

“There was loose U.S. paper currency on the driver’s seat, more loose currency on the passenger floorboard and I could see more loose currency in between the seat,” an officer wrote in court documents, noting that deputies were trying to round up cash that escaped the truck cab “and was blowing around in the ditch.”

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msn.com

Man accused of shooting at Lynnwood police now charged with kidnapping

LYNNWOOD — A Blaine man accused of shooting at Lynnwood police last month has been charged with kidnapping. Lane Phipps also faces charges of attempted murder for allegedly shooting a man through the chest June 14 near Ferndale. But the latest Snohomish County allegations, filed earlier this month, relate...
LYNNWOOD, WA
True Crime Mysteries (Megan)

Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 Years

Their killer was recently identified by new DNA evidence and was a neighbor of the victims. Stacy Falcon-Dewey and Jacob Dewey (image courtesy of Vianne Falcon) In the early morning of October 28, 1994, a Seattle Times newspaper delivery person started their route in Renton, King County, Washington. It was around 3:30 AM when they saw something that didn’t look right. Down a small, dead-end road lined with trees, they saw a vehicle with its doors open, and next to the vehicle, there was something on the road. They stopped and discovered the bodies of a young woman and a young child and called 911.
RENTON, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Shoreline detectives and K9s score major drug bust

Kudos to the Shoreline Special Emphasis Team (SET) and Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Detectives for the arrest of one suspect and for taking a large amount of illegal narcotics off the street. On August 24, 2022 Shoreline SET and CID Detectives executed search warrants in South Everett with the assistance...
SHORELINE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Anacortes woman suspected of fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend arrested

ANACORTES, Wash. — A 20-year-old Anacortes woman who is suspected of fatally shooting her mother’s 52-year-old boyfriend on Thursday evening was arrested. Police were called to the 800 block of 30th Street after a neighbor called 911 and reported that a man had been shot and the woman fled on foot toward Commerical Avenue. However, she returned and called 911, police said.
ANACORTES, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silverdale, WA
Silverdale, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Poulsbo, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Tacoma, WA
City
Home, WA
City
Poulsbo, WA
kpug1170.com

Mount Vernon murder suspect accused of second fatal shooting

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. – The Mount Vernon man suspected of shooting and killing a man at a Snohomish County quarry is also accused of another fatal shooting the day before in Burlington. Q-13 reports that 22-year-old Finley Hilde faces a murder charge for shooting the man after an argument...
BURLINGTON, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Joseph
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robberies#Bank Robbery#1st Security Bank#The Silverdale Target
elkhornmediagroup.com

Net Nanny operation leads to 7 arrests

OLYMPIA – Seven men were arrested in Grant County over the course of several days as part of an operation identifying individuals allegedly involved in the sexual abuse and exploitation of children. This multi-day operation involved the Washington State Patrol (WSP), local Grant County law enforcement agencies and several partner agencies.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
msn.com

Police seeks information in fatality hit-and-run death of islander

Detectives for King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) are investigating the death of a longtime islander, Philip Cushman, as a fatality hit and run, and seeking the community’s help in gathering information. At approximately 10:30 p.m. Monday evening, Aug. 22, Cushman, who was 77 years old, was found deceased...
VASHON, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIRO 7 Seattle

Security video captures killing of father of six

RENTON, Wash. — Horrifying video shows the moment a father of six was executed along a Renton street. Family members say Jevon Jimerson died following a day of boating with his loved ones. On July 27, security video captured the 30-year-old as he tried parking his boat at a...
RENTON, WA
Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
513K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

 http://kitsapsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy