Fowlerville, MI

RheTech worker dies in Fowlerville warehouse accident

By Sophia Lada, Livingston Daily
 5 days ago
FOWLERVILLE - A RheTech shipping/receiving handler died Monday afternoon after apparently being struck by a nylon sack of plastic pellets.

According to the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the 31-year-old man was moving pallets of nylon sacks containing pellets weighing 2,200 to 2,300 pounds in a warehouse with a "HiLo."

The worker was found by other employees unresponsive on the ground with one of the nylon sacks on top of them, MiOSHA said in a release.

Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy Tuesday said the worker was declared dead at the scene of the accident. Sheriff's deputies, EMS and firefighters assisted at the scene.

A RheTech employee who answered the phone at the plant Tuesday declined to comment.

According to the company's website, RheTech was founded in 1968 in Detroit and moved to Whitmore Lake in 1970. It built its second plant off Grand River Road in Fowlerville in 1997. The company was acquired by HEXPOL Compounding in 2015.

