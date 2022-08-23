ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Luzerne County girl fatally shot

Drums, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl is dead and another teen is behind bars after a fatal shooting early Saturday morning. State Police in Luzerne County have arrested 17-year-old Alan Jay Meyers, of Black Creek Township, and charged him with shooting the teen girl at a home on Sand Hollow Drive around 5 a.m. Police were called to the home, where they reportedly found the victim with a gunshot wound...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon County court

A Lehighton man was sentenced on Thursday in five criminal case in Carbon County court and must enter an inpatient rehabilitation program. Nathan Miller, 21, was sentenced by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II on charges of one count each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a felony; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence and driving under suspension - DUI related; and criminal mischief. He entered pleas to the charges before Nanovic on Monday.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Times News

Gilbert woman sentenced to prison term for DUI

A Gilbert woman was sentenced to a prison term in Carbon County court on Thursday on driving under the influence and driving under suspension - DUI related charges. Laura Santangelo, 33, was sentenced by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II to serve 90 days to five years in the county prison on the DUI count. On the suspension charge she was fined $1,000. She previously entered guilty pleas to the charges.
GILBERT, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County DUI checkpoint leads to three arrests

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police Hazleton have released the results of a DUI checkpoint held over the weekend. According to a release from PSP, roving and stationary checkpoints held from Saturday through Sunday in Southern Luzerne County yielded the following results: TOTAL DRIVERS STOPPED: 140 DUI ARRESTS: 3 TRAFFIC CITATIONS: 6 WRITTEN WARNINGS: […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Man stabs, critically injures father in Northampton County

PALMER, Pa. (CBS) -- A 29-year-old son stabbed his 60-year-old father several times in Northampton County and then fled the scene Saturday night, Palmer Township Police say. Police responded to the 900 block of Mine Lane Road at 10:30 p.m. where they found Joseph Rizzolino on his front porch suffering multiple stab wounds.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
skooknews.com

Teen Found with Gunshot Wound to Head in Luzerne County, 17-Year-Old Charged with Homicide

Pennsylvania State Police have charged a 17-year-old male in Luzerne County with homicide after a teen was found with a gunshot wound to the head. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Hazleton, on Saturday August 27, 2022, at approximately 5:06 AM, The Pennsylvania State Police, Hazleton Station received a call to investigate a shooting at 14 Sand Hollow Drive, Butler Township, Luzerne County, where a 17-year-old Female victim was found with a gunshot wound to her head.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Lehighton man charged in Estes fire

Mahoning Township Police have charged a Lehighton man with arson in connection with the fire Wednesday night at the Estes Express Lines terminal in Mahoning Township. Anthony Dick, 39, was arraigned Saturday morning in front of on-call District Judge Joseph Homanko. He has been charged with two felony counts of arson and a felony count of risking catastrophe.
LEHIGHTON, PA
Times News

Slatington man charged with theft

A Slatington man has been charged with stealing a license plate on Aug. 11, according to state police. Police said Thomas Czonstka, 57, stole the plate from a parked vehicle owned by an Emmaus woman on Pfeiffer Circle in Heidelberg Township, Lehigh County.
SLATINGTON, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Times Leader

Exeter man pleads guilty to molesting girl

WILKES-BARRE — A man who Wilkes-Barre police alleged inappropriately touched a girl pleaded guilty to an indecent assault charge. Christopher Michael Stash, 36, of Lincoln Street, Exeter, pled guilty to the charge before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas. City police charged Stash after the girl was questioned by...
EXETER, PA
WOLF

Scranton Police Officer charged with federal program fraud

SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a Scranton Police Officer, Jeffrey J. Vaughn, age 50, was charged yesterday by criminal information with one count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds. The information alleges that...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Teen charged in shooting death of 17-year-old girl

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police arrested a teenager they believe shot and killed a 17-year-old girl. Officials said Pennsylvania State Police were called to a crime scene at 5:06 am on Sand Hollow Drive in Luzerne County where a 17-year-old female was found with a gunshot wound to her head. First responders […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Body found in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It's a mystery in Luzerne County. A body was found. Who is it, and how did he die?. The discovery was made Saturday afternoon. The autopsy was done on Sunday. Everything right now is pointing toward 49-year-old Brian Rogozinski from Nanticoke. He disappeared on August...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Woman sentenced in 2009 killing of Trooper Joshua Miller

The woman who bought the gun that killed a state trooper in 2009 was sentenced in Monroe County on Friday. Emily Gross bought the gun that Daniel Autenrieth used to kill Trooper Joshua Miller on June 7, 2009 in Coolbaugh Township after a 40-mile chase. Trooper Robert Lombardo was wounded in the shooting.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Schuylkill County break-ins investigated

State police at Schuylkill Haven reported two burglaries at Schuylkill County locations. • Two speakers were stolen from a church on East Chestnut Street in Hegins Township between Friday and Saturday. Police said the speakers are valued at $400. Troopers did not identify the church involved. • Troopers responded Saturday...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

