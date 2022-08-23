A 32-year-old man was shot and killed by police Tuesday after authorities say he fired at officers responding to a domestic disturbance call in Cut Off.

Geraldo Reyes of Cut Off was pronounced dead at the scene, according to State Police Troop C.

Trooper Ross Brennan, Troop C spokesman, said the incident occurred about noon in the 200 block of W. 133rd Street. No law-enforcement personnel were injured, Brennan said.

Lafourche Parish sheriff’s deputies responded to a domestic disturbance and Port Fourchon Harbor Police backed them up, Brennan said.

When deputies arrived, the victim of the domestic disturbance had already left, Brennan said. However, Reyes, who was inside the house, fired at the responding deputies and Harbor Police officer.

The Harbor Police officer returned fire and shot Reyes, according to State Police's initial investigation.

Brennan said State Police is continuing its investgation and further information would be released as it progresses.

This article originally appeared on The Courier: Suspect shot and killed after authorities say he fired at police in Cut Off