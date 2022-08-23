Read full article on original website
Related
wvua23.com
Area schools brace for upcoming milk shortage
TUSCALOOSA – Tuscaloosa City Schools is bracing for a milk shortage that will affect more than 100 other school districts in Alabama. The shortage is because of the scheduled closing of Borden dairy plants in Dothan and Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Borden produces most of the 736,000 half-pint cartons of milk...
wvua23.com
Leadership Tuscaloosa announces new class
Leadership Tuscaloosa has its class of 2022-23. The nine-month leadership development program, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, provides a foundation for future community leaders to be involved and thrive. Participants learn about leadership opportunities around Tuscaloosa County alongside networking and other events. This year’s chair is...
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa designated HUD Housing Counseling Agency
Need help buying a home or finding a home? Tuscaloosa has some new resources that may help. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development recently designated the city of Tuscaloosa as a HUD Housing Counseling Agency. A HUD Housing Counseling Agency provides resources to homebuyers, homeowners, low- to moderate-income...
wvua23.com
Alabama, HBCUs partnering for student program
The University of Alabama will soon be developing a bridge program for students from three Historically Black Colleges and Universities who are interested in renewable energy. The National Science Foundation awarded a $1 million grant to Alabama for the program that UA Graduate School’s Strategic Partnerships Initiative and the College of Arts and Sciences’ department of chemistry and biochemistry worked to develop.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvua23.com
Eutaw mom expands diaper bank into Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA – New moms go through a lot that’s overwhelming, and giving birth is only the beginning. Once baby comes, shopping lists include a whole lot more. One mother in Eutaw took her troubles and decided she’d ensure those who come after her have the support she was lacking.
wvua23.com
Eat more chicken in Northport: Chick-fil-A reopens
After 16 weeks of eating less chicken, Chick-fil-A in Northport has reopened its doors bigger and better than ever. The super popular Southern fast-food staple has two Tuscaloosa locations alongside the one near the intersection of McFarland Boulevard and Lurleen B. Wallace Boulevard in Northport. And Chick-fil-A fanatics are elated...
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa Academy, ACA Hope Newly Established Bond Helps Create Tuscaloosa Football Rivalry
The Tuscaloosa Academy football team travels to American Christian Academy Friday for the first time in over two decades. Over the summer, TA transitioned to the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) after having previously being a member of the Alabama Independent Schools Association (AISA.) Moving from the AISA to...
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Aug. 24, 2022
The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted. Dennis Jay Woods, 52, is last known to be living in the area of Hagler Coaling Road in Cottondale. Woods is wanted on a charge of trafficking methamphetamine. Marus Dajuan Jones, 28, is last...
Comments / 0