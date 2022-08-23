ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

wvua23.com

Area schools brace for upcoming milk shortage

TUSCALOOSA – Tuscaloosa City Schools is bracing for a milk shortage that will affect more than 100 other school districts in Alabama. The shortage is because of the scheduled closing of Borden dairy plants in Dothan and Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Borden produces most of the 736,000 half-pint cartons of milk...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Leadership Tuscaloosa announces new class

Leadership Tuscaloosa has its class of 2022-23. The nine-month leadership development program, hosted by the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama, provides a foundation for future community leaders to be involved and thrive. Participants learn about leadership opportunities around Tuscaloosa County alongside networking and other events. This year’s chair is...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wvua23.com

Tuscaloosa designated HUD Housing Counseling Agency

Need help buying a home or finding a home? Tuscaloosa has some new resources that may help. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development recently designated the city of Tuscaloosa as a HUD Housing Counseling Agency. A HUD Housing Counseling Agency provides resources to homebuyers, homeowners, low- to moderate-income...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Alabama, HBCUs partnering for student program

The University of Alabama will soon be developing a bridge program for students from three Historically Black Colleges and Universities who are interested in renewable energy. The National Science Foundation awarded a $1 million grant to Alabama for the program that UA Graduate School’s Strategic Partnerships Initiative and the College of Arts and Sciences’ department of chemistry and biochemistry worked to develop.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Eutaw mom expands diaper bank into Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA – New moms go through a lot that’s overwhelming, and giving birth is only the beginning. Once baby comes, shopping lists include a whole lot more. One mother in Eutaw took her troubles and decided she’d ensure those who come after her have the support she was lacking.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvua23.com

Eat more chicken in Northport: Chick-fil-A reopens

After 16 weeks of eating less chicken, Chick-fil-A in Northport has reopened its doors bigger and better than ever. The super popular Southern fast-food staple has two Tuscaloosa locations alongside the one near the intersection of McFarland Boulevard and Lurleen B. Wallace Boulevard in Northport. And Chick-fil-A fanatics are elated...
NORTHPORT, AL
wvua23.com

Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted: Aug. 24, 2022

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating some of Tuscaloosa’s Most Wanted. Dennis Jay Woods, 52, is last known to be living in the area of Hagler Coaling Road in Cottondale. Woods is wanted on a charge of trafficking methamphetamine. Marus Dajuan Jones, 28, is last...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL

