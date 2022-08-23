ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady A to receive Nashville Symphony's 'Harmony Award' at annual gala

By Dave Paulson, Nashville Tennessean
 5 days ago
Lady A is set to receive a special honor from the Nashville Symphony later this year.

The country trio will be presented with the symphony's "Harmony Award" during the organization's 38th annual Symphony Ball on December 10.

The prize is awarded each year to Nashville-connected musicians and industry figures — those who "exemplify the harmonious spirit of Nashville’s musical community." Recent recipients include Maren Morris, Keb' Mo', Kelsea Ballerini, Toby Keith and Steven Tyler.

The Symphony Ball, the organization's annual fundraising gala, will be held at Schermerhorn Symphony Center.

The ball will mark a rare public appearance for Lady A in the second half of 2022. Earlier this month, the trio announced it would postpone its latest tour to support member Charles Kelley, who has "embarked on a journey to sobriety."

"It's early on this road," the group wrote on social media at the time. "But we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together."

