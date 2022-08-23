Man sucker punched in unprovoked attack inside Brooklyn mall

The NYPD is searching for two men behind a violent and unprovoked attack inside a Brooklyn mall, and authorities are hoping surveillance video will lead to an arrest.

It happened around 6 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, inside the Kings Plaza Mall in Mill Basin.

The video shows the pair approaching a 36-year-old man who has his back turned before one of them sucker punches him in the head without warning.

They then walked away and fled the mall.

The victim laid motionless on the ground after the assault.

He was taken to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

The suspects were also caught on surveillance video lifting the exit gate to drive out of the facility without paying.

A person matching the description of one of the suspects can be seen exiting a black Honda Civic with New York plates, holding the hand he seemingly used to punch the victim.

He then raises the arm of the barricade so the driver can pull through, before getting back in the car and driving away.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

