Cubs Honor Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina Before Final Game at Wrigley
Prior to Thursday afternoon's game, the Chicago Cubs honored St. Louis Cardinals' greats Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, for their final game at Wrigley Field. Pujols and Molina have both said 2022 will be their final Major League season. The pair of Cardinals' multi-all-stars were each given a number from the Wrigley Field manual scoreboard; the Cubs made generous contributions to each player's nonprofit charity.
Yardbarker
Cardinals' Nolan Arenado out for finale vs. Cubs
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado returned home to be with his wife for the birth of their child. Manager Oliver Marmol told reporters that Arenado notified the team early on Thursday. Tommy Edman was listed to start at third base and bat seventh in the lineup for the...
Cubs: 3 trade deadline regrets killing Chicago’s rebuild
The Chicago Cubs surprised a lot of people in the baseball world by not trading some of their best players. Last year at the trade deadline, the Chicago Cubs traded away nearly all of their good MLB players. They traded outfielder Joc Pederson, reliever Andrew Chafin, reliever Ryan Tepera, closer Craig Kimbrel, third baseman/outfielder Kris Bryant, first baseman Anthony Rizzo, and shortstop Javier Báez between July 15 and the July 30 trade deadline.
FOX Sports
Zach McKinstry homers as Cubs beat Cardinals 7-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Zach McKinstry homered and drove in three runs, helping the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-1 on Wednesday night. Nico Hoerner had three hits for Chicago, and Yan Gomes added two RBIs. Rowan Wick (4-6) got five outs for the win, leading a solid performance by the Cubs bullpen.
FOX Sports
Dickerson leads Cardinals against the Cubs after 4-hit outing
St. Louis Cardinals (71-52, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (53-70, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (10-9, 3.32 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Cubs: Luke Farrell (0-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -224, Cubs +183; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The St....
Yardbarker
8 Series to Circle on Cubs’ 2023 Schedule
On Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs announced their 2023 schedule, and let’s just say, it’s wonderful. For the first time in MLB history, each team will play every other club at least once. As part of MLB’s push for a balanced schedule, each team will now play just four series against divisional opponents, two series against the rest of the teams in their league, and one series against each team in their opposite league.
numberfire.com
Nick Madrigal not in Cubs' lineup for Thursday matinee
Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals. Madrigal will yield second base and leadoff duties to Zach McKinstry on Thursday afternoon. Christopher Morel will start on third base and bat ninth. McKinstry...
Yardbarker
Cubs Dominated by the St. Louis Cardinals in 13-3 Loss
The Chicago Cubs have been playing good baseball. They did not on Tuesday night in the second game of a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals. Despite taking the first of two on Tuesday, the Cubs lost in spectacular fashion 13-3 in the evening game, one that also saw Chicago's slugger Franmil Reyes have to pitch.
Yardbarker
Anthony Santander boosts Orioles over White Sox in 11th
Kyle Stowers belted a game-tying solo homer with two outs in the ninth inning and Anthony Santander had an RBI single in the 11th to fuel the host Baltimore Orioles to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Thursday. Chicago appeared poised to pick up the win. However,...
Yardbarker
McKinstry, Pitching Key To Cubs Victory Over Cardinals
After a brutal 13-3 loss in their previous outing, the Chicago Cubs didn't dwell on the past, outclassing the St. Louis Cardinals at the dish and on the mound to pick up the 7-1 victory. The Cubs sent Luke Farrell to the mound for his season debut. The righty previously...
Yardbarker
Cardinals blast Cubs to earn doubleheader split
Nolan Arenado had three hits and homered along with Tyler O'Neill during St. Louis' five-run fourth inning as the visiting Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 13-3 to earn a doubleheader split on Tuesday night. St. Louis' Jake Woodford yielded one run in 5 1/3 innings to get the win in...
Cubs Prospect Wesneski Inches Closer to Promotion
Pitcher Hayden Wesneski, the Cubs' 12th-ranked prospect, could see a debut in the majors before the end of the season.
numberfire.com
Zach McKinstry leading off for Cubs Thursday afternoon
Chicago Cubs infielder Zach McKinstry will bat leadoff in Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals. McKinstry will lead off the order after batting ninth on Wednesday. He will also move from third to second base in place of an idle Nick Madrigal. McKinstry...
Cubs Select Nicholas Padilla
The Cubs have selected the contract of right-hander Nicholas Padilla from Triple-A Iowa and appointed him as the 27th man for today’s doubleheader, per a club announcement. Jason Heyward was moved from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list in a corresponding 40-man move. Chicago also formally announced its previously reported selection of righty Javier Assad and optioned righty Kervin Castro to Iowa. Chicago’s 40-man roster is now at capacity.
