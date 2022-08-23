ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendota, IL

Morris Daily Herald

Grundy County Corn Festival seeking volunteers

Grundy County Corn Festival is seeking volunteers of all ages to provide assistance before, during and after the festival. Organizers are requesting help with delivering Corn Festival buttons and books to local businesses, corn cutting and hanging corn in downtown Morris, assisting staff with odd jobs, selling buttons at the petting zoo, collecting button boxes from local businesses and more.
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

South Streator fire quickly extinguished

SOUTH STREATOR – A structure fire south of Streator was quickly extinguished by the Reading Fire Department on Sunday. Around 4:30 PM Reading, Cornell and Long Point Fire Departments responded to the 2000 block of Aquaduct Road in seven minutes to tackle the blaze. The fire was quickly under control within minutes, limiting the damage to the building. Approximately 15 firefighters responded to the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no injuries were reported.
STREATOR, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fiery car crash damages Rockford home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — First responders say a car crash sparked a house fire at 700 N. Central Avenue a little after 1 a.m. Saturday. One of the two vehicles in the crash struck the house and caused the vehicle to catch on fire. The flames spread to the house and caused severe damage. Fire […]
ROCKFORD, IL
CBS Chicago

Crowds turn out for farmers' market, End of Summer Bash in Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- Crowds gathered in Elgin Friday evening for that city's End of Summer Bash.Visitors brought lawn chairs and blankets to the event at Festival Park in Elgin for the event – which is free and open to the public.Everyone was encouraged to come early and attend the Downtown Elgin Farmers Market along Spring Street between Chicago and Fulton streets.In addition to produce, cotton candy was available at the market – and we even spotted a couple of young boys making friends with a snake.Beginning at 4 p.m., an assortment of food trucks along Grove Avenue. A concert featuring the Modern Day Romeos followed, and fireworks are set to conclude event at 9:20 p.m.
ELGIN, IL
msn.com

Panera Bread Bids Goodbye To Louis Mall Customers

JOLIET, IL — At this time next week, Louis Joliet Mall shoppers can expect to walk past a shuttered Panera Bread restaurant. The doors will be locked, the lights will be off, and you will never be able to eat your favorite sandwiches and soups here again. On Friday,...
JOLIET, IL
starvedrock.media

Lane Closure Planned In Heart Of Downtown Ottawa

Driving in the area of the downtown courthouse in Ottawa could get a little more hairy over the next couple of weeks. Starting Monday morning, the south side of West Madison Street running along the north side of the courthouse will be closed to all thru traffic and parking. Contractors will be working in the street, parking lane and sidewalk area in preparation for new angle parking spaces.
OTTAWA, IL
starvedrock.media

Ottawa seeks ideas for Allen Park revitalization

The City of Ottawa has hired outside help to revitalize Allen Park. But, if you use the park, you're invited to bring your ideas to the Council Chambers Tuesday evening. Hitchcock Design Group has been hired by Ottawa. Hitchcock wants input on the type of amenities and activities that the park could host.
OTTAWA, IL
WIFR

Clean up begins at Rockford church after devastating fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two weeks after a fire at the oldest catholic church in Rockford, many are hard at work salvaging what’s left inside the building. A fire broke out just after 6:30 a.m. August 8 on the roof of St. James Catholic Church on N. 2nd Street. Masses restarted August 14, taking place in the Beauvais Center for the time being.
ROCKFORD, IL
WQAD

Rock Falls man dies in hospital Thursday after early August assault

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — A Rock Falls man was pronounced dead in a Rockford hospital early Thursday almost three weeks after he was allegedly assaulted in his hometown. According to a news release from the Rock Falls Police Department, on Saturday, Aug. 6 at about 2:33 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Garden Circle after receiving a call reporting an assault.
ROCK FALLS, IL
fox32chicago.com

Armed person barricades themselves in Chicago suburbs

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A person armed with a weapon barricaded themselves at a residence in Naperville Saturday evening. Around 6:39 p.m., the Naperville Police Department responded to the 400 block of East Bailey Road for a domestic incident call. The incident then changed into a barricaded subject with a weapon...
NAPERVILLE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Is On Top Of A Person, Rockford FD Doing A Possible Technical Rescue

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Freeport man injured in gang-related shooting

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A 26-year-old man was hospitalized overnight after a suspect walked into a residence and opened fire on the occupants. Freeport Police say the gang-related incident took place around 2:14 a.m. in the 200 block of W. Pleasant Street. The victim is expected to survive, police said. Due to the nature of […]
FREEPORT, IL
25newsnow.com

Skydiver killed in accident near Ottawa

DAYTON TOWNSHIP (25 News Now) - Officials say one person was killed in a skydiving accident Saturday afternoon. Just before 12:30 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the accident, which happened northeast of Ottawa. The Sheriff said the victim was found in a cornfield near a...
OTTAWA, IL
WGN TV

The latest storm reports just into the WGN Weather Center

DeKalb Heavy rainfall 3.30 inches through 5:30 pm CDT- flooding reported. Rochelle large tree branches 8-12 inches in diameter down around 3:32 pm CDT. DeKalb tree damage large limb down on the NIU campus at 4:20 pm CDT. Arlington Heights rainfall 1.08 inches in 50 minutes through 6:20 pm CDT.
DEKALB, IL
WGN News

Officials urge drivers to avoid I-80 multiple weekends this fall

JOLIET, Ill. — Drivers can expect major lane closures along I-80 in the Joliet area this fall as crews work to patch and repair the expressway.   The work is being done to keep the pavement in acceptable condition until the larger I-80 reconstruction project begins in 2023. The Illinois Department of Transportation hopes this planned […]
JOLIET, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter For Saturday, August 27th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 30-year-old Sarbina Futia for Aggravated Battery. She was transported...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

Swap Shop 8/26/22

GARAGE SALE Friday, and Saturday at 224 North Jones in Amboy. 8 am – 5 pm each day. This is part of Depot Days Townwide Garage Sales. We have something for everyone!!. GARAGE SALE Friday 4:30pm – 7:30pm and Saturday 8:00am – 1:00pm, 207 ½ 8th Avenue, Mendota.
AMBOY, IL
ourquadcities.com

IL man arrested for battery and use of weapon

A Dixon man was arrested for aggravated battery and use of a weapon. According to a release from the Dixon Police Department, Earl Sydner, Jr., 50, was arrested Saturday, August 27 at 10:45 p.m. Sydner was arrested in the 100 Block of W. River St. and charged with aggravated battery and unlawful use of a weapon.
DIXON, IL

