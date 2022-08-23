Hey there people, time for another episode of Smackdown. Tonight we’ve got a lot of women’s wrestling scheduled, given that Zoey Starks got hurt and the Gigi Dolan of Toxic Attraction got hurt both of the NXT 2.0 representative teams are out of the women’s tag team tournament. So we’ll get a Fatal 4-Way tag team match tonight with Dana Brooke and Tamina vs. Shotzi and Xia Li vs. Nikki ASH and Doudrop vs. Natalya and Sonya Deville, the winning team will have to wrestle again later tonight against Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah. Happy Corbin will take on Ricochet, WWE is still building to Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre coming up soon, Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler is still growing as a feud, and Ronda Rousey might make an appearance. WWE is taping next weeks episode at the same event as this show, the travel for a Friday night into a Saturday PPV like Clash at the Castle just being unrealistic, so one or both episodes will probably be on the slower side. Well that’s the limited preamble given what’s been announced, so let’s get to the action.

