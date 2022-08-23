Read full article on original website
NWA 74 Night Two Results: Trevor Murdoch Defends World Title, CYN Attacks Thom Latimer, More
Night two of NWA 74 took place on Sunday, with Trevor Murdoch defending his Worlds Heavyweight Title and more. You can see the full results from the show below, per Cageside Seats:. Pre-show. * Submission Match: Doug Williams & Rhett Titus fought to a time limit draw. * Angelina Love...
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Is Still Breathing After Smackdown Attack, Smackdown In Three Minutes, Clips From WWE Rivals
– In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre showed off the damage from the attack at the hands of the Bloodline on last night’s Smackdown. – WWE has shared a clip from tomorrow night’s episode of WWE Rivals, looking at Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero. – WWE has...
Spoiler On Former ROH Wrestler Appearing At Impact Wrestling Tapings
PWInsider reports that former Ring of Honor TV champion Shane Taylor made his Impact Wrestling debut tonight. The company is taping several episodes of television in Dallas. Taylor had a match with Crazzy Steve for Before the Impact, which he lost. We will have full taping results later in the...
Theory on the Long Ramp at WWE SummerSlam for His Failed Money in the Bank Cash-In
– While speaking to Steve Fall for NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, WWE Superstar Theory discussed his failed Money in the Bank cash-in attempt that took place at WWE SummerSlam 2022 last month. Theory stated the following (via Fightful):. “You know something that I have picked up on...
Details On Several NXT Wrestlers Considered For WWE Main Roster
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports, as you might have guessed from recent episodes of NXT, that Legado del Fantasma (Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz del Toro & Elektra Lopez) are going to the main roster soon. Escobar recently lost a match that barred him from NXT, and he showed up the next week to take his group with him. As previously reported, Solo Sikoa is also being considered for a jump to the main roster.
411’s WWE Rivals Episode Eight Report: Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero
-Not sure how many episodes we have left of this series, but I hope there is a second season as it has been fun to recap. Tonight, it’s Rey vs. Eddie! Let’s get to it!. – As a reminder Freddie Prinze Jr hosts a roundtable during this show and we cut back to them between the talking heads and videos from time to time. This week at the table with Freddie: Bayley, JBL, Kevin Nash, and Natalya.
Iyo Sky Explains Why Her Ring Name Was Changed in WWE
– During a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, WWE Superstar Iyo Sky spoke about her name change in WWE from Io Shirai to Iyo Sky. Below are some highlights (via Google Translate):. Iyo Sky on her name change: “I think that the image of the former ‘Shirai’ is conveyed in...
Warner Bros. Discovery Reportedly Told AEW To Tone The Language Down
AEW has become known for taking advantage of its TV-14 rating, with wrestlers frequently swearing in several segments. However it seems that may be coming to an end, or at least not happening as frequently. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that word has been sent to AEW from Warner Bros. Discovery that they would like the company to “tone down” the language on television.
Renee Paquette Shares Photos From WWE Rivals Filming
– As previously noted, Renee Paquette was recently in Orlando, Florida to film future WWE on A&E programming, along with JBL, Johnny Gargango, and Kevin Owens. Renee Paquette shared a post on her Instagram revealing they did some filming for WWE Rivals on A&E. Paquette wrote in the caption of...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results 8.28.22: Riddle Takes On Seth Rollins, More
WWE held their latest Sunday Stunner live event tonight featuring Riddle battling Seth Rollins in a Street Fight and more. You can see the results from the Manchester, New Hampshire show below per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos def. The Street Profits. * Ciampa...
Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 8.26.22
Hey there people, time for another episode of Smackdown. Tonight we’ve got a lot of women’s wrestling scheduled, given that Zoey Starks got hurt and the Gigi Dolan of Toxic Attraction got hurt both of the NXT 2.0 representative teams are out of the women’s tag team tournament. So we’ll get a Fatal 4-Way tag team match tonight with Dana Brooke and Tamina vs. Shotzi and Xia Li vs. Nikki ASH and Doudrop vs. Natalya and Sonya Deville, the winning team will have to wrestle again later tonight against Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah. Happy Corbin will take on Ricochet, WWE is still building to Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre coming up soon, Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler is still growing as a feud, and Ronda Rousey might make an appearance. WWE is taping next weeks episode at the same event as this show, the travel for a Friday night into a Saturday PPV like Clash at the Castle just being unrealistic, so one or both episodes will probably be on the slower side. Well that’s the limited preamble given what’s been announced, so let’s get to the action.
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 8.27.22: IYO SKY vs. Asuka, More
WWE’s Saturday Night’s Main Event live event took place in Springfield, Massachusetts last night, and the results are online. You can see the results below from the show, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos def. The Street Profits. * Ciampa def. Cedric...
Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee and Others Also At Vince McMahon Birthday Dinner (Pics)
As previously reported, Vince McMahon celebrated his 77th birthday with a dinner in New York, joined by an unidentified female companion. John Cena was present, along with his wife Shay Shariatzadeh. PWInsider reports that there were others in attendance, including Brock Lesnar, Pat McAfee and The Undertaker. A photo of Lesnar and McAfee at the restaurant has popped up online and can be seen below.
More Details On Early Plans For Tonight’s Smackdown, Names Set To Return (SPOILERS)
UPDATE: Fightful Select has more details on the early plans for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as well as the taping for next week. Both shows are being taped tonight in Detroit. Xavier Woods is set to appear on the first show while JBL will be on the second.
Netflix Reportedly Moving Forward With Vince McMahon Project
It was reported last month that Netflix had dropped plans for a Vince McMahon docuseries after a scandal that eventually led to McMahon retiring from WWE. However, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this is not the case and Netflix is moving forward with the project. WWE will be cooperating with the series, which will be directed and executive produced by Chris Smith. Smith was responsible for the docuseries Tiger King and Fyre.
STARDOM 5STAR Grand Prix Day 10 Results: Updated Standings & More
STARDOM held the 10th night of the 5STAR Grand Prix on Sunday morning. You can see the full results from the show, including updated standings for the tournament, below per Fightful:. * Oedo Tai (Rina, Fukigen Death & Ruaka) def. Queen’s Quest (Lady C, Hina & Miyu Amasaki) Blue...
AEW News: Backstage Footage of CM Punk Following Title Loss, Countdown to All Out Set for Friday on TNT, Rampage Video Highlights
– During last night’s Rampage, AEW aired the following clip, showing CM Punk after he was helped by ringside officials to the back following his title match loss to Jon Moxley on Dynamite earlier this week. On Wednesday night, Moxley defeated Punk to win and unify the AEW World Championship. The card was held at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio.
AEW News: Claudio Castagnoli Appears On Hey! (EW), Thunder Rosa’s Latest Vlog
– Claudio Castagnoli is the guest on this weekend’s episode of Hey1 (EW). You can see the video for the show below:. – Thunder Rosa’s latest YouTube video is below, described as follows:. “@Simon Miller came to @Mission Pro Wrestling Hard Days night and we got to hang...
Trevor Murdoch On Being NWA World Champion, Talks Joining The Company
Trevor Murdoch is a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, and he discussed his NWA experience and more in a new interview. Murdoch spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, and you can see the highlights below:. On being NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion: “It’s almost unbelievable because I’ve been wrestling for...
Bushwhackers On Signing With WWE, First Conversation With Vince McMahon
The Bushwhackers recently discussed their initial signing with WWE and recalled their first conversation with Vince McMahon. Luke and Butch signed with the company in 1988 and were there for eight years, and the two spoke with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling for a new interview discussing their joining the company. You can see some highlights below, per Fightful:
