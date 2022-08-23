ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Car wash accident leaves one man in critical condition

SALT LAKE CITY — Chief Mitch Gwilliam with North Salt Lake PD said at 8:45 a.m. an accident occurred at a car wash near 115 N Redwood Rd North Salt Lake. The accident involved a 57-year-old man from Ogden, Utah. Chief Gwilliam says for an unknown reason, the man...
NORTH SALT LAKE, UT
Delta Airlines flight experiences turbulence, injuring three passengers

SALT LAKE CITY — A Delta Airlines flight flying from Orlando to Salt Lake City hit turbulence causing a few injuries. Anthony Black, a spokesperson for the airline, says Delta flight 394 experienced mild turbulence, mid-flight, Friday afternoon. The flight was transporting a total of 143 passengers and six crew members.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Fatal crash in Clearfield kills one and injures several others

CLEARFIELD, Utah — A fatal car crash in Clearfield killed one and injured multiple others Saturday evening. Clearfield Police received reports of the accident at 650 E. and S.R. 193 at around 5:30 p.m., according to a press release. The crash involved two vehicles, a Jeep Gladiator and a...
CLEARFIELD, UT
One injured after altercation leads to stabbing

SALT LAKE CITY – A disturbance near the intersection of State Street and East Bryan Avenue escalated to a stabbing. Only one was injured with non-life threatening injuries. The victim drove himself to the hospital after the incident. Police suspect the altercation was caused by a neighbor dispute. An...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Duke volleyball players receives racial slurs during a game against BYU

SALT LAKE CITY — Rachel Richardson, a starter for the Duke women’s volleyball team, was called a racial slur numerous times during a game at BYU’s Smith Fieldhouse on Friday, said her godmother in a tweet. Furthermore, her Godmother said the racial slur was directed toward Richardson every time she served during the game.
PROVO, UT

