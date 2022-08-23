ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

FanSided

3 Vikings veterans who won’t make the final cut ahead of Week 1

The Minnesota Vikings’ preseason is finished. Here are three veterans who may not make it onto the Week 1 roster. The Minnesota Vikings‘ preseason is officially over, where they finished with an 0-3 record. Let’s face it, a record in the preseason is far from indicative of how the season will go for an NFL team. These games are used to determine who will make the opening week roster for the upcoming campaign.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

Ravens mascot carted off field with injury in truly bizarre scene

Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe had to be carted off the field after a serious injury suffered during a halftime show in the team’s final preseason game. Injuries are part of the game of football, at the NFL or any level. It’s a dangerous sport and that’s just the unfortunate reality. Fans, however, are not accustomed to seeing teams’ mascots being the ones to go down hurt. But such was the case on Friday night in the preseason matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders.
BALTIMORE, MD
UPI News

Dolphins, NFL 'heartbroken' after sudden death of executive Jason Jenkins

MIAMI, Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The news of Jason Jenkins' recent death has prompted dozens of social media tributes from NFL teams, players and many others, reflecting on the impact the late Miami Dolphins executive left on the community. Jenkins, who served as the Dolphins' senior vice president of communications...
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs: The best kept roster secrets for 2022

It is difficult to imagine not knowing the names of superstars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, but what Chiefs players are the team’s best-kept secrets?. The Kansas City Chiefs have been to four consecutive AFC Championship games and won six consecutive AFC West titles, largely due to the presence of bonafide superstars in quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and defensive tackle Chris Jones.
KANSAS CITY, MO
#Nfl Preseason#The Jets#Preseason Games#American Football#The New York Jets#The New York Giants#Jets Prediction And Pick
FanSided

Sam Darnold injury: Panthers QB carted off in preseason finale

The Carolina Panthers’ quarterback depth chart has taken a hit after Sam Darnold was carted off during the team’s preseason final vs. the Buffalo Bills. The Carolina Panthers have already announced that Baker Mayfield would be the team’s Week 1 starter against his former team, the Cleveland Browns. The team already had the rookie Matt Corral out for the season due to an injury, and it unfortunately appears the depth in Carolina has taken another hit.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

New England Patriots might need to pull plug on Matt Patricia

The New England Patriots’ offense has been nothing short of pathetic under Matt Patricia. It is already time to shake it up? The Patriots preseason is officially over, and there are now way more questions than answers. A team that has been the best coached in the NFL for years now appears to be suffering from the complete opposite.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Bills’ Matt Araiza breaks silence on rape allegations with strong statement

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza has finally addressed the lawsuit accusing him of participating in a gang rape in 2021. Araiza, who has been ruled out of the Bills’ final preseason game on Friday amid the serious accusations, released a statement basically implying that the allegations thrown against him are not true. He then emphasized his focus on resolving and clarifying the situation.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

25 biggest college football storylines for the 2022 season

The 2022 college football season is finally upon us. With the season just starting, here are the top 25 storylines for what should be a great season. As we embark on another season, fans all over the world are filled with hope and optimism that this is their year. It truly is a special time of year for football fans. As we set off on our maiden voyage, here are the top 25 storylines for the 2022 college football season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Matt LaFleur gives concerning injury update for Packers offense

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur did not have a promising update regarding two of his starting offensive linemen. The Green Bay Packers preseason is done with, and they now have to cut down the roster to 53 players by the Tuesday, Aug. 30 deadline. It will be interesting to see what the offense will look like, especially at wide receiver. However, the offensive line has question marks as well, as both starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are recovering from injuries.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

FanSided

