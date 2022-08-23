Read full article on original website
3 Vikings veterans who won’t make the final cut ahead of Week 1
The Minnesota Vikings’ preseason is finished. Here are three veterans who may not make it onto the Week 1 roster. The Minnesota Vikings‘ preseason is officially over, where they finished with an 0-3 record. Let’s face it, a record in the preseason is far from indicative of how the season will go for an NFL team. These games are used to determine who will make the opening week roster for the upcoming campaign.
Ravens mascot carted off field with injury in truly bizarre scene
Baltimore Ravens mascot Poe had to be carted off the field after a serious injury suffered during a halftime show in the team’s final preseason game. Injuries are part of the game of football, at the NFL or any level. It’s a dangerous sport and that’s just the unfortunate reality. Fans, however, are not accustomed to seeing teams’ mascots being the ones to go down hurt. But such was the case on Friday night in the preseason matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Washington Commanders.
Dolphins, NFL 'heartbroken' after sudden death of executive Jason Jenkins
MIAMI, Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The news of Jason Jenkins' recent death has prompted dozens of social media tributes from NFL teams, players and many others, reflecting on the impact the late Miami Dolphins executive left on the community. Jenkins, who served as the Dolphins' senior vice president of communications...
KC Chiefs: The best kept roster secrets for 2022
It is difficult to imagine not knowing the names of superstars Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, but what Chiefs players are the team’s best-kept secrets?. The Kansas City Chiefs have been to four consecutive AFC Championship games and won six consecutive AFC West titles, largely due to the presence of bonafide superstars in quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and defensive tackle Chris Jones.
Sam Darnold injury: Panthers QB carted off in preseason finale
The Carolina Panthers’ quarterback depth chart has taken a hit after Sam Darnold was carted off during the team’s preseason final vs. the Buffalo Bills. The Carolina Panthers have already announced that Baker Mayfield would be the team’s Week 1 starter against his former team, the Cleveland Browns. The team already had the rookie Matt Corral out for the season due to an injury, and it unfortunately appears the depth in Carolina has taken another hit.
Detroit Pistons Land Draymond Green In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
In the NBA, there are no perfect plans. If there were an exact formula for success, everyone would try to follow it. Since only one team can win the NBA title, that would cancel the formula out. For example, rebuilding an NBA team is an inexact science. Generally, it’s understood...
Detroit Lions 2022 roster cuts: Live updates ahead of Tuesday's 53-man deadline
Dan Campbell has about a day to make his final decisions for the 2022 Detroit Lions roster. With the deadline for each NFL team's 53 man set for Tuesday, the Lions will be cutting players over the next day-plus, and nearly 10 spots were up for grabs among more than 20 players.
New England Patriots might need to pull plug on Matt Patricia
The New England Patriots’ offense has been nothing short of pathetic under Matt Patricia. It is already time to shake it up? The Patriots preseason is officially over, and there are now way more questions than answers. A team that has been the best coached in the NFL for years now appears to be suffering from the complete opposite.
Bills’ Matt Araiza breaks silence on rape allegations with strong statement
Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza has finally addressed the lawsuit accusing him of participating in a gang rape in 2021. Araiza, who has been ruled out of the Bills’ final preseason game on Friday amid the serious accusations, released a statement basically implying that the allegations thrown against him are not true. He then emphasized his focus on resolving and clarifying the situation.
25 biggest college football storylines for the 2022 season
The 2022 college football season is finally upon us. With the season just starting, here are the top 25 storylines for what should be a great season. As we embark on another season, fans all over the world are filled with hope and optimism that this is their year. It truly is a special time of year for football fans. As we set off on our maiden voyage, here are the top 25 storylines for the 2022 college football season.
Commanders rookie Brian Robinson stable after being shot in attempted robbery
Washington Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson is reportedly in stable condition after being shot multiple times in an attempted robbery. Brian Robinson should be looking forward to his rookie season in the NFL right now. Instead, he’s in the hospital after a senseless act of violence. Robinson was...
Alabama Football: Ten reasons Crimson Tide will win it all
Now that we are in Alabama Football Game Week, it is time to elaborate on previous claims the Crimson Tide will win it all this season. A few days ago, I offered three of the 10 reasons why I am so bullish on the Crimson Tide and another Alabama Football National Championship.
Matt LaFleur gives concerning injury update for Packers offense
Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur did not have a promising update regarding two of his starting offensive linemen. The Green Bay Packers preseason is done with, and they now have to cut down the roster to 53 players by the Tuesday, Aug. 30 deadline. It will be interesting to see what the offense will look like, especially at wide receiver. However, the offensive line has question marks as well, as both starting tackles David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins are recovering from injuries.
