Death row inmate has shocking last words for state governor
A death row inmate in Oklahoma surprised onlookers Thursday when he used his last moments on Earth to forgive the state's governor for not granting him clemency.
Trump election probe in Georgia cites voting system breach
ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking information about the alleged involvement of a Trump ally in the breach of voting equipment at a county roughly 200 miles south of her Atlanta office.
