Woman gets 1 to 2 years on gun charge in 2009 Pennsylvania state trooper death
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A woman has been sentenced to one to two years in state prison in the purchase of a gun used in the shooting death of a state trooper more than a decade ago in eastern Pennsylvania. Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.
A Monroe County judge Friday handed down a prison sentence for a woman accused of buying a firearm and leaving it with a Palmer Township man who later kidnapped his son and killed a Pennsylvania State Police trooper, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office said. Emily Joy Gross’ sentence...
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Port Carbon Man Who Failed to Appear for Court Appearance
Schuylkill County detectives are attempting to located man that failed to appear for his court appearance. According to Schuylkill County Detectives and Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake's office, they are attempting to locate Timothy Burke, 29, of Port Carbon. Burke is described as a male, 5 feet 7...
Monroe County Child Predator Sentenced For 20 Years
Photo provided by Monroe County Crime Watch Pa; Pocono Township Police. Scott A. Grant received a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, as well as a lifetime registration on the sex offender list, known as Megan's Law.
Gilbert woman sentenced to prison term for DUI
A Gilbert woman was sentenced to a prison term in Carbon County court on Thursday on driving under the influence and driving under suspension - DUI related charges. Laura Santangelo, 33, was sentenced by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II to serve 90 days to five years in the county prison on the DUI count. On the suspension charge she was fined $1,000. She previously entered guilty pleas to the charges.
Bucks County man sentenced to state prison term for DUI, drug and theft counts
A Bucks County man was sentenced to a state prison term on Thursday after previously pleading guilty in five pending criminal cases. William Michell, 40, of Bristol, was sentenced by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II to serve a total of two to seven years in a state correctional institution followed by three years of probation.
Man stabs, critically injures father in Northampton County
PALMER, Pa. (CBS) -- A 29-year-old son stabbed his 60-year-old father several times in Northampton County and then fled the scene Saturday night, Palmer Township Police say. Police responded to the 900 block of Mine Lane Road at 10:30 p.m. where they found Joseph Rizzolino on his front porch suffering multiple stab wounds.
Teen Found with Gunshot Wound to Head in Luzerne County, 17-Year-Old Charged with Homicide
Pennsylvania State Police have charged a 17-year-old male in Luzerne County with homicide after a teen was found with a gunshot wound to the head. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Hazleton, on Saturday August 27, 2022, at approximately 5:06 AM, The Pennsylvania State Police, Hazleton Station received a call to investigate a shooting at 14 Sand Hollow Drive, Butler Township, Luzerne County, where a 17-year-old Female victim was found with a gunshot wound to her head.
Lehighton man charged in Estes fire
Mahoning Township Police have charged a Lehighton man with arson in connection with the fire Wednesday night at the Estes Express Lines terminal in Mahoning Township. Anthony Dick, 39, was arraigned Saturday morning in front of on-call District Judge Joseph Homanko. He has been charged with two felony counts of arson and a felony count of risking catastrophe.
Employee charged with arson in Estes trucking company fire in Carbon County
MAHONING TWP., Pa. -- A man is behind bars after police said he set a fire that heavily damaged a trucking business in Carbon County Wednesday night. Anthony Dick, 39, of Lehighton was arrested and charged with arson and risking a catastrophe. He's an employee of Estes Express Lines, where...
UPDATE: Man sought for stabbing his father in Northampton County is now in custody; charged with attempted homicide
UPDATE: Just before 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Palmer Township Police reported that the suspect was taken into custody by Pennsylvania State Police in Upper Mount Bethel Township, Northampton County. Giuseppe Rizzolino Jr. has been arraigned and is currently in Northampton County Prison, awaiting his next court appearance. He is being held...
WOLF
Scranton Police Officer charged with federal program fraud
SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that a Scranton Police Officer, Jeffrey J. Vaughn, age 50, was charged yesterday by criminal information with one count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds. The information alleges that...
A man stalked a Pa. woman for more than 6 years. He may finally do jail time
A Montgomery County man was convicted of stalking a woman for more than six years after a four-day trial showed the extensive lengths he took to monitor her life. 33-year-old Andrew David Gold will be sentenced on two counts of felony possession of a device for the interception of communications, two counts of misdemeanor stalking and one citation for harassment on Nov. 30, according to online court dockets.
Slatington man charged with theft
A Slatington man has been charged with stealing a license plate on Aug. 11, according to state police. Police said Thomas Czonstka, 57, stole the plate from a parked vehicle owned by an Emmaus woman on Pfeiffer Circle in Heidelberg Township, Lehigh County.
Woman sentenced in 2009 killing of Trooper Joshua Miller
The woman who bought the gun that killed a state trooper in 2009 was sentenced in Monroe County on Friday. Emily Gross bought the gun that Daniel Autenrieth used to kill Trooper Joshua Miller on June 7, 2009 in Coolbaugh Township after a 40-mile chase. Trooper Robert Lombardo was wounded in the shooting.
Police sergeant faces federal charges
SCRANTON, Pa. — A Scranton police sergeant now faces up to 10 years in prison, pleading guilty to taking thousands of dollars for work he never completed. Jeffrey Vaughn pleaded guilty to theft concerning programs receiving federal funds. This comes after Scranton police provided extra patrols at various federally...
Unidentified Monroe County Arsonist Still At Large
On August 22, a Peterbilt dump truck was set on fire by an unidentified suspect at approximately 12:20 AM. The Pocono Township Police are seeking help from the community in identifying the criminal.
Driver charged with DUI in April crash into Nesquehoning home
NESQUEHONING, Pa. - A driver is now facing DUI charges after a crash into a home in Carbon County. The driver of the SUV that veered off of Route 54 and ended up completely inside a Nesquehoning home was drunk at the time of the April 22 crash, police said Thursday.
Schuylkill business victim of fraud
A Schuylkill County business lost almost $5,000 in a credit card fraud, police say. State police reported that 43 fraudulent purchases, totaling $4,808.10, were made on Keystoker Inc.’s credit card from May 13 to Aug. 11, the day the alleged fraud was reported. Keystoker is in North Manheim Township.
