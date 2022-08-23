A Montgomery County man was convicted of stalking a woman for more than six years after a four-day trial showed the extensive lengths he took to monitor her life. 33-year-old Andrew David Gold will be sentenced on two counts of felony possession of a device for the interception of communications, two counts of misdemeanor stalking and one citation for harassment on Nov. 30, according to online court dockets.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO