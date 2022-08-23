Read full article on original website
1011now.com
Concession stand destroyed by fire at Two Rivers State Recreation Area
WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at the Two Rivers State Recreation Area ended with the total loss of a concession stand. The fire broke out early Sunday morning around 5 a.m. and engulfed the building. Waterloo officials say Two Rivers Concessions, which has been a staple of the recreation...
1011now.com
U.S. Marshals looking for man suspected in Kearney murder, Omaha robbery
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is turning to the public for help in finding a man suspected of murder in Kearney and robbery in Omaha. Romeo Chambers, 25, allegedly committed the crimes in January 2022. The man, who may also go by...
KCCI.com
Motorcyclist life flighted to hospital after crash in Western Iowa
ATLANTIC, Iowa — A man is being treated at an Omaha hospital after a three-vehicle crash in Cass County. It happened at 6:00 Saturday morning. The Iowa State Patrol reports Carlos Herrera was life flighted to the University of Nebraska Medical Center after being thrown from his motorcycle. Troopers...
WOWT
Nebraska inmate convicted for murdering wife dies in custody
TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at a state correction facility has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 41-year-old Kevin Miller died Thursday at Johnson County Hospital. Miller was serving a life sentence at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on charges in Lancaster County for first-degree murder...
1011now.com
Missing Lincoln Community Corrections inmate arrested in Las Vegas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An inmate who disappeared more than two years ago from the Community Correctional Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. Authorities took Ronald Taylor into custody on Friday. Taylor left CCC-L with another inmate, Brandon Britton, on May 21, 2020. Britton...
1011now.com
10/11 This Morning Featured Pet
Carrie Herrera and her sister organized a Tunnel to Towers 5K race in Lincoln after their family benefitted from the foundation when Mario died. The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash at 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29-year-old Lincoln man. Disappointing 3 point loss in Dublin.
1011now.com
Omaha residents get ready for walk to spread awareness of Huntington’s disease
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 1,500 Americans currently have Huntington’s disease according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. Here in Omaha, an event started Sunday morning in an effort to help spread awareness and raise money for Huntington’s disease programs. The Omaha Team Hope Walk took place at Zorinsky...
1011now.com
Missing Lincoln child found
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A child reported missing on Saturday afternoon has been found safe and is back with his family, according to Lincoln Police. We have removed the child’s name and photo from the story to protect his identity now that he’s been located.
1011now.com
Victim identified in fatal motorcycle crash
The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a crash at 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway that killed a 29-year-old Lincoln man. Eddie Messel and Kevin Sjuts talk about the matchup and the past week in Ireland. Lincoln Northwest plays first football game. Updated: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:53 AM CDT. It...
1011now.com
Lincoln man serving life sentence for gruesome killing of wife dies in custody
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man convicted of murdering his wife has died. Forty-one-year-old Kevin Miller died Thursday at the Johnson County Hospital. He was incarcerated at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Miller was serving a life sentence on charges out of Lancaster County for first degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.
kscj.com
AUTHORITIES INVESTIGATE DROWNING AT RIVERSIDE HOME
AUTHORITIES ARE INVESTIGATING A DROWNING THAT OCCURRED AT A HOME IN RIVERSIDE WEDNESDAY EVENING. SIOUX CITY FIRE AND RESCUE AND POLICE PERSONNEL RESPONDED TO A REPORT OF A DROWNING AT A RESIDENCE IN THE 2000 BLOCK OF FAIRBANKS STREET AROUND 6:10 P.M. A 2-YEAR-OLD CHILD WAS FOUND UNRESPONSIVE IN AN...
1011now.com
Monday cool down
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A cold front has moved through Nebraska bringing cooler temperatures and less humidity Monday. A few morning showers and thunderstorms will be possible with mostly sunny skies for Monday afternoon. High pressure moves into the region tonight and that means clear skies and cooler, more comfortable overnight low temperatures. Mainly sunny and warm Tuesday and Wednesday.
1011now.com
Monday Forecast: Warm & Less Humid
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The cold front that moved through the area Sunday and Sunday night will result in cooler and less humid conditions for Monday. There is a slight chance for a few isolated morning showers in the eastern areas. The rest of the day will be dry and mostly sunny.
1011now.com
Lincoln family gifted accessible van after dad’s ALS diagnosis
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Mobility is something many of us can take for granted and for one Lincoln family losing it has been a big adjustment. Friday morning, a few groups around town came together to give them that gift back in the form of an accessible van. About six...
1011now.com
Herrera family pays it forward by organizing 5K in support of first responders and their families
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Around 600 runners, walkers and Lincoln first responders came to Holmes Lake Saturday morning to raise money for families of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice. The event hit close to home for some in attendance. “Carrie Herrera is my sister. Carrie’s husband, Mario Herrera is...
1011now.com
Week 1 High School Football: scores, highlights and analysis (Aug. 26)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It’s Week 1 of the 2022 High School football season. Eddie Messel is here to give updates on scores, highlights and analysis. Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 66, Omaha Brownell Talbot 20. Hyannis 72, Kimball 12. Kearney Catholic 27, Doniphan-Trumbull 8. Kenesaw 54, Loomis 26. Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 46, Guardian...
1011now.com
Tunnel to Towers 5K in Lincoln
Eddie Messel and Kevin Sjuts talk about the matchup and the past week in Ireland. It was the first time the players even had a chance to get on the field. They had been practicing on a nearby grass field while the stadium was being built. O’Neill honors Huskers during...
1011now.com
Huskers lose against Northwestern with one-score difference
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The season began the same way last year ended, with a one-possession loss. Nine of the last ten games for the Huskers which have been a one-score difference, which includes the defeat against Northwestern in Dublin, at 31-28. Ireland’s game had many similarities to last year’s, with struggles along the line of scrimmage, questionable decision making, and an inability to put the game away. Nebraska lead by 11 twice against Northwestern.
1011now.com
O’Neill paints shamrock Husker red
O’NEILL, Neb. -The Nebraska Cornhuskers are getting ready to play on Saturday in Ireland, so it is only fitting that O’Neill, Nebraska, the Irish Capital of Nebraska, honors the Big Red playing in the Emerald Isle. O’Neill has some Big Red ties in Saturday’s game. Coach Scott Frost...
1011now.com
Huskers cruise past Islanders in season opener
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The No. 1 Nebraska volleyball team swept Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the season opener on Friday morning, 25-15, 25-16, 25-9, in front of a sold-out crowd of 8,000 at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Nebraska was dominant from start to finish. The Huskers hit .388, their best...
