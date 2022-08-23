ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Chronicle

Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Affects Thousands of Washington Residents

Hundreds of thousands of Washington residents may be eligible to have student loans forgiven through a plan announced Wednesday by President Joe Biden. On Wednesday, Biden said he would provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for people earning less than $125,000 a year or families earning less than $250,000. Pell Grant recipients, who often have the most significant financial need, would be eligible for an additional $10,00 in loan forgiveness.
NEWStalk 870

DOE, State Agree to Deal on Leaking Tanks at Hanford

(Richland, WA) -- Both the Washington State Department of Ecology and the U.S. Department of Energy say they have a plan responding to two underground tanks that are leaking radioactive waste. The DOE admitted that Tank B-109 is leaking the waste into the soil surrounding the tank. It joins Tank...
The Stranger

Slog AM: Kent Teachers Strike, Idaho Trigger Law Partially Blocked, and Anti-Murray Ad Makes Her Look Cool Actually

Time to pick out your sluttiest lil outfit: According to the National Weather Service - Seattle, we have another hot day ahead of us. I say we make the most of it. There are only so many days you can go to the grocery store in a bralette with jean shorts up your ass. The time is so limited that by Friday some of you fall-obsessed little freaks will try to pull out your light-weight cardigans.
KING 5

Toll reduction believed to be first in Washington state history

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Come October, commuters who use the Tacoma Narrows Bridge will see what’s believed to be the first toll reduction in state history. Following the lead of legislators in March, members of the Washington State Transportation Commission Tuesday voted unanimously to reduce tolls on the bridge by at least 75 cents.
alaskasnewssource.com

Lawsuit filed over lack of ballot-curing process in Alaska elections

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The American Civil Liberties Union and others have filed a lawsuit against Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer and Department of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai in Superior Court for the right to a ballot-curing process in Alaskan elections. The ACLU was joined by the Native American Rights Fund...
NEWStalk 870

The hypocrisy behind tearing down Washington’s Lower Snake River Dams.

We have been inundated by the Governor with his reasons for wanted to remove the four Lower Snake River Dams in Washington State. We hear about the salmon population, the health of the Southern Resident Orca, the need to return the river to it's "wild" state. What you don't hear from the Gov., or his allies, is the damage that will be caused and how that damage flies in the face of his biggest pet priority.
kptv.com

Eastern Oregon company ordered to pay $100K after violating Clean Air Act

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Smith Frozen Foods, Inc. of Weston, Oregon has agreed to pay $100,000 for Clean Air Act violations. According to an EPA statement on Monday, during inspections conducted in 2016, the EPA found the company failed to maintain and implement its required Risk Management Plan when using and storing anhydrous ammonia. This chemical can lead to serious lung damage and even death when not handled safely.
107.3 KFFM

The Top 4 Reasons to move to Eastern Washington

I grew up most of my life in Western Washington, for a long time I loved it and couldn't picture myself living anywhere else. Something crazy happened which resulted in me having to pack my bags and find a new place to call home, luckily it was Eastern Washington. After...
NEWStalk 870

Sunnyside Farm Sued for Firings, Replacing With ‘Cheaper’ Workers

Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Wednesday a Sunnyside mushroom farm is being sued over multiple accusations of discrimination and other issues. Ostrom Farms accused of firing workers, replacing with 'cheaper' H2A Staff. Ferguson's report says Ostrom, between 2021 and 2022, fired nearly 80 percent of their mostly female...
NEWStalk 870

Facebook Seeks Big Change in WA Campaign Finance Laws

Facebook (Facebook) Facebook (Facebook) WA State Attorney General Bob Ferguson plans to file a response to social media giant Facebook today, Tuesday, August 16th. Facebook seeking to have lawsuit dropped over disclosure laws. According to information released Tuesday by the AG's office, Facebook has filed what is called a summary...
Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

