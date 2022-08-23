Read full article on original website
Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Affects Thousands of Washington Residents
Hundreds of thousands of Washington residents may be eligible to have student loans forgiven through a plan announced Wednesday by President Joe Biden. On Wednesday, Biden said he would provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for people earning less than $125,000 a year or families earning less than $250,000. Pell Grant recipients, who often have the most significant financial need, would be eligible for an additional $10,00 in loan forgiveness.
COVID is no longer a crisis but WA emergency rules remain. The Legislature must step in
WA Gov. Jay Inslee’s sole COVID emergency powers have gone on far too long. | Editorial
DOE, State Agree to Deal on Leaking Tanks at Hanford
(Richland, WA) -- Both the Washington State Department of Ecology and the U.S. Department of Energy say they have a plan responding to two underground tanks that are leaking radioactive waste. The DOE admitted that Tank B-109 is leaking the waste into the soil surrounding the tank. It joins Tank...
KOMO News
No more free lunches for Washington state school kids. Here's how it works this year
SEATTLE — The COVID-19 pandemic impacted so many aspects of everyday life, including the country's school meal program. Thanks to federal waivers, last year, any child could eat at school for free, regardless of income. Those waivers have now expired and it's up to individual states to figure out how to feed kids.
The Stranger
Slog AM: Kent Teachers Strike, Idaho Trigger Law Partially Blocked, and Anti-Murray Ad Makes Her Look Cool Actually
Time to pick out your sluttiest lil outfit: According to the National Weather Service - Seattle, we have another hot day ahead of us. I say we make the most of it. There are only so many days you can go to the grocery store in a bralette with jean shorts up your ass. The time is so limited that by Friday some of you fall-obsessed little freaks will try to pull out your light-weight cardigans.
Toll reduction believed to be first in Washington state history
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Come October, commuters who use the Tacoma Narrows Bridge will see what’s believed to be the first toll reduction in state history. Following the lead of legislators in March, members of the Washington State Transportation Commission Tuesday voted unanimously to reduce tolls on the bridge by at least 75 cents.
50% of WA residents eligible for free or lower hospital bills. What it means in Tri-Cities
Check to see if you qualify. You might be surprised.
Washington state to follow California and ban the sale of new gasoline cars
SEATTLE — The transition from gas to electric is picking up speed. California announced Wednesday a plan to ban the sale of new gasoline-powered cars starting in 2035 and Washington state said it will also adopt the rules. Gov. Jay Inslee tweeted Wednesday, "We're ready to adopt California's regs...
alaskasnewssource.com
Lawsuit filed over lack of ballot-curing process in Alaska elections
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The American Civil Liberties Union and others have filed a lawsuit against Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer and Department of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai in Superior Court for the right to a ballot-curing process in Alaskan elections. The ACLU was joined by the Native American Rights Fund...
KUOW
Washington to phase out new gasoline-powered cars by 2035
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says the state will phase out the sale of new gasoline-powered cars by the year 2035. Inslee announced the move in a tweet on Wednesday and said a new rule will be finalized by the end of the year. Under a 2020 state law, Washington is...
Washington state owes light-rail attack and murder suspect $27,000, with more added daily
In April, the man charged in the random attack of a woman in a Seattle light rail station and the murder of a Capitol Hill man was awarded $250 a day after the state was unable to provide court-ordered mental health treatment. Alexander Jay was ordered to receive “competency restoration”...
The hypocrisy behind tearing down Washington’s Lower Snake River Dams.
We have been inundated by the Governor with his reasons for wanted to remove the four Lower Snake River Dams in Washington State. We hear about the salmon population, the health of the Southern Resident Orca, the need to return the river to it's "wild" state. What you don't hear from the Gov., or his allies, is the damage that will be caused and how that damage flies in the face of his biggest pet priority.
MyNorthwest.com
Washington State Historical Society reviewing vintage monuments for ‘accuracy and inclusivity’
Monuments and roadside markers around the state, some dating back more than a century, are being examined for “accuracy and inclusivity” by the Washington State Historical Society. It’s been a different world for some monuments and statues ever since the “Unite the Right” violence in Charlottesville in August...
kptv.com
Eastern Oregon company ordered to pay $100K after violating Clean Air Act
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Smith Frozen Foods, Inc. of Weston, Oregon has agreed to pay $100,000 for Clean Air Act violations. According to an EPA statement on Monday, during inspections conducted in 2016, the EPA found the company failed to maintain and implement its required Risk Management Plan when using and storing anhydrous ammonia. This chemical can lead to serious lung damage and even death when not handled safely.
Airline serving Tri-Cities files for bankruptcy. What to do if you had a flight scheduled
The airline offered direct flights to Reno from the Tri-Cities.
The Top 4 Reasons to move to Eastern Washington
I grew up most of my life in Western Washington, for a long time I loved it and couldn't picture myself living anywhere else. Something crazy happened which resulted in me having to pack my bags and find a new place to call home, luckily it was Eastern Washington. After...
This winery near Tri-Cities was voted best U.S. tasting room. Which is your favorite?
It’s wine tasting room was decorated by famous glass artist Dale Chihuly.
winemag.com
Washington State’s Rocky Reach Is Now an Official AVA. Here’s Why That Matters.
“As we work to raise awareness and demand for Washington wine, each new AVA provides an opportunity to grow our educational content around the diversity and unique make-up of our state,” says Chris Stone, vice president of communications and marketing for Washington State Wine Commission. Washington State winegrowers have...
Sunnyside Farm Sued for Firings, Replacing With ‘Cheaper’ Workers
Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Wednesday a Sunnyside mushroom farm is being sued over multiple accusations of discrimination and other issues. Ostrom Farms accused of firing workers, replacing with 'cheaper' H2A Staff. Ferguson's report says Ostrom, between 2021 and 2022, fired nearly 80 percent of their mostly female...
Facebook Seeks Big Change in WA Campaign Finance Laws
Facebook (Facebook) Facebook (Facebook) WA State Attorney General Bob Ferguson plans to file a response to social media giant Facebook today, Tuesday, August 16th. Facebook seeking to have lawsuit dropped over disclosure laws. According to information released Tuesday by the AG's office, Facebook has filed what is called a summary...
NEWStalk 870
Pasco WA
