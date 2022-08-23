An Albrightsville man was cited after fleeing a crash Wednesday on the turnpike in Carbon County. Brandon Castaldo, 30, and Christopher W. Robbins, 49, of Danville were driving southbound in East Penn Township when Castaldo passed a tractor-trailer on the right shoulder of the road, police said. Castaldo then went back on the road and slowed in front of Robbins, whose Mack truck rear-ended Castaldo’s pickup truck, police said. Castaldo left the scene of the accident, but was later found by police.

CARBON COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO