Times News
Lehighton man charged in Estes fire
Mahoning Township Police have charged a Lehighton man with arson in connection with the fire Wednesday night at the Estes Express Lines terminal in Mahoning Township. Anthony Dick, 39, was arraigned Saturday morning in front of on-call District Judge Joseph Homanko. He has been charged with two felony counts of arson and a felony count of risking catastrophe.
Times News
Lansford man, 59, dies in crash in Lehigh Township
A Lansford man died in a two-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon on Route 248 in Lehigh Township, according to police. Sylvanus Schmick, 59, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado west on Route 248 when his pickup truck reportedly veered into oncoming traffic, crashed into another pickup truck at the intersection of Sycamore Drive and rolled onto its side, police said.
Times News
Schuylkill County getting new SUV
Schuylkill County’s Juvenile Probation Department is getting a new vehicle. Commissioners on Wednesday approved the lease-purchase of a $48,589 2022 Ford Explorer Police Interceptor SUV. It will be used to transport teenagers from placements, shelters, detention facilities and community service work sites. The money will come from the department’s...
Times News
Driver flees turnpike crash, police say
An Albrightsville man was cited after fleeing a crash Wednesday on the turnpike in Carbon County. Brandon Castaldo, 30, and Christopher W. Robbins, 49, of Danville were driving southbound in East Penn Township when Castaldo passed a tractor-trailer on the right shoulder of the road, police said. Castaldo then went back on the road and slowed in front of Robbins, whose Mack truck rear-ended Castaldo’s pickup truck, police said. Castaldo left the scene of the accident, but was later found by police.
Times News
Schuylkill County break-ins investigated
State police at Schuylkill Haven reported two burglaries at Schuylkill County locations. • Two speakers were stolen from a church on East Chestnut Street in Hegins Township between Friday and Saturday. Police said the speakers are valued at $400. Troopers did not identify the church involved. • Troopers responded Saturday...
Times News
Slatington man charged with theft
A Slatington man has been charged with stealing a license plate on Aug. 11, according to state police. Police said Thomas Czonstka, 57, stole the plate from a parked vehicle owned by an Emmaus woman on Pfeiffer Circle in Heidelberg Township, Lehigh County.
Times News
Carbon County court
A Lehighton man was sentenced on Thursday in five criminal case in Carbon County court and must enter an inpatient rehabilitation program. Nathan Miller, 21, was sentenced by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II on charges of one count each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a felony; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, driving under the influence and driving under suspension - DUI related; and criminal mischief. He entered pleas to the charges before Nanovic on Monday.
Times News
Schuylkill business victim of fraud
A Schuylkill County business lost almost $5,000 in a credit card fraud, police say. State police reported that 43 fraudulent purchases, totaling $4,808.10, were made on Keystoker Inc.’s credit card from May 13 to Aug. 11, the day the alleged fraud was reported. Keystoker is in North Manheim Township.
Times News
Tools taken from pickup truck
Tools were taken from a pickup truck at Evans Painting in Ashland, state police said. The theft happened between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning, police said. Police said someone broke into a Ford F250 at the business and took the tools, worth about $500.
Times News
Gilbert woman sentenced to prison term for DUI
A Gilbert woman was sentenced to a prison term in Carbon County court on Thursday on driving under the influence and driving under suspension - DUI related charges. Laura Santangelo, 33, was sentenced by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II to serve 90 days to five years in the county prison on the DUI count. On the suspension charge she was fined $1,000. She previously entered guilty pleas to the charges.
Times News
One lane on South Ninth Street in Lehighton to close starting Monday
The westbound lane of South Ninth Street in Lehighton will be closed for about three weeks starting Monday, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said Friday. Traffic will be detoured between Route 443 (Blakeslee Boulevard) and Bridge Street. Once the westbound work on South Ninth Street is finished, the eastbound lane...
Times News
Palmerton mulls strategies to mitigate vandalism problems in the park
Palmerton continues to ponder ways to diminish instances of vandalism in its borough park. Borough council revisited the topic at Thursday’s meeting one month after Councilman Cory Kepner addressed the situation. “We’ve been having a lot of issues over there,” Kepner said. “We’re trying to come up with a...
Times News
Bucks County man sentenced to state prison term for DUI, drug and theft counts
A Bucks County man was sentenced to a state prison term on Thursday after previously pleading guilty in five pending criminal cases. William Michell, 40, of Bristol, was sentenced by President Judge Roger N. Nanovic II to serve a total of two to seven years in a state correctional institution followed by three years of probation.
Times News
Panther Valley news, Aug. 26, 2022
The Panther Valley Golden Agers had 21 members attend Monday’s meeting. President Diane Gould opened the meeting with the reading “Prayer For A Friend.” A moment of silence was observed for Arlene Sheets. The group is planning a trip to Pines Theater, Allentown, for dinner and a...
Times News
Septic change near Mauch Chunk Lake Park gets vetted
Carbon County officials aired their opinions over a proposed change that would allow an on-lot septic system to be installed near Mauch Chunk Lake Park. Last week, Commissioner Chris Lukasevich said that earlier this month the borough narrowly authorized its solicitor to draw up a zoning amendment that would allow for the septic system on property near the lake.
Times News
Weatherly to dedicate new engine
Citizens’ Fire Co. No. 1 of Weatherly will participate in this year’s Festival in the Park at the Weatherly Eurana Park on Friday and Saturday. The Fire Company will dedicate its new 2022 KME Rescue/Engine 2051 at this year’s Festival in the Park. The dedication will be...
Times News
On this date: Aug. 26, 1992
The marvelous, rapid growth of the Albrightsville Fire Company was capsulized Saturday during a special program in which a new 1990 pumper-tanker was dedicated. Several members of the department took turns breaking bottles of champagne on the front bumper of the new vehicle, which was purchased from the Pierce Corporation for $250,000.
Times News
Nomad Distilling opens in Jim Thorpe with variety of drinks
Nomad Distilling in Williamsport opened a location in Jim Thorpe in July. “That town is just riddled with some really cool history,” Sarah Kudalack, co-owner of Nomad Distilling, said. “I am so excited to be a part of that community where you can shop small and support local businesses. No wonder why people like to come here.”
Times News
Tamaqua news for Aug. 26, 2022
Pastor Jim Williams will officiate the 10:30 a.m. worship service this Sunday at Zion Church Lewistown Valley. Sunday school is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Zion Men will meet this Saturday at 8 a.m. in Memorial Hall. Tamaqua Seniors. The Tamaqua Senior Citizens met on Aug. 18 with 26 members in...
Times News
Bombers ‘pass’ opening night test
Palmerton’s performance through the air in the first half on Friday night could be a glimpse into one of the top passing attacks in the area this season. Palmerton used its speed to build a lead and then held off a Lehighton comeback to defeat the Indians 42-29 Friday night in the season opener for both teams.
