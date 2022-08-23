Read full article on original website
Stephen A. Smith Called Out LeBron James, Accuses Him Of Being Guilty Of The Russell Westbrook Slander
Russell Westbrook's situation with the Los Angeles Lakers is extremely confusing at the moment. The franchise recently acquired someone he has had a lot of beef in the past with, Patrick Beverley, which led to many taking it as a sign that Westbrook would be moved on. However, this was followed by LeBron James hyping up his star point guard on social media, which Beverley also responded to. There is no way to tell where Westbrook's career will go from here.
Mastermind behind $2.5 million NBA health care fraud hit with final verdict
The highly controversial NBA health care fraud case that rocked the entire basketball world has now reached a resolution. After being accused of being the ringleader behind the intricate plan to scam the league of up to $2.5 million, Terrence Williams has reportedly entered into a plea deal to settle the case. This report comes […] The post Mastermind behind $2.5 million NBA health care fraud hit with final verdict appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Lakers Land 2 Key Pacers Starters In Major Trade Scenario
After a tremendously disappointing 2021-22 NBA season, everyone expected the Los Angeles Lakers to make major changes this summer. That should come as no surprise – winning 33 games with two former MVPs on your roster will always require modifications. Lakers fans have dreamt big this summer. Realistically, that’s...
Julius Erving says NBA shouldn’t retire Kobe Bryant’s numbers: ‘I wouldn’t even try to compare Kobe Bryant to Bill Russell’
The prospect of the NBA retiring the numbers of Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant doesn’t sit well with Hall of Famer Julius Erving. TMZ Sports asked Erving about the league’s recent decision to retire the number of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, and he was also asked about the idea of the league retiring Bryant’s number.
Detroit Pistons Land Draymond Green In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
In the NBA, there are no perfect plans. If there were an exact formula for success, everyone would try to follow it. Since only one team can win the NBA title, that would cancel the formula out. For example, rebuilding an NBA team is an inexact science. Generally, it’s understood...
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
Fox News
Charles Barkley on Kevin Durant following Nets reconciliation: 'I call him Mr. Miserable’
Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets came to a conclusion on Tuesday that they were best served sticking together, two months after Durant demanded a trade out of Brooklyn. In a statement, Nets general manager Sean Marks said the two sides would "move forward" in their pursuit of bringing an NBA championship to Brooklyn.
James Harden, Kevin Durant Reunite Once Again
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was spotted celebrating Sixers star James Harden's birthday this week.
Kendrick Perkins Has Bold Russell Westbrook, Patrick Beverley Prediction
On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers made a noteworthy trade for notoriously-scrappy defender Patrick Beverley. Beverley has a well-documented history of on-court beef with Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook, but the two will have to get along this coming season. During Friday's episode of First Take on ESPN, NBA...
LaMelo Ball, Hornets slapped with harsh Miles Bridges reality amid felony charges
LaMelo Ball had a breakout sophomore campaign for the Charlotte Hornets in 2021-22 that saw him being named an All-Star for the first time in his young career. More of the same will be expected of the 6-foot-7 point guard, and it goes without saying that a lot will be riding for the Hornets in […] The post LaMelo Ball, Hornets slapped with harsh Miles Bridges reality amid felony charges appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Charles Barkley has incredible nickname for Kevin Durant
Charles Barkley has an incredible nickname for Kevin Durant. Barkley was a guest on “Bickley & Marotta” on Arizona Sports radio 98.7 FM Thursday. One of the subjects he talked about was Durant, and Barkley did not hold back regarding “Mr. Miserable.”. “He seems like a miserable...
Video: James Harden’s birthday party got very wild
James Harden has a reputation as a bit of a party animal, and the Philadelphia 76ers guard certainly seemed to be living up to that in video that emerged Friday. Harden celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday, and had a party to commemorate the occasion on a yacht. Video from the party showed Harden casually tossing his birthday cake overboard without eating any of it.
Grizzlies star Ja Morant lives out ultimate #FamilyGoals moment with parents, little sister
Whether you love him or hate him, one thing you cannot deny about Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant is that he’s a family man. Now that he has risen to fame as one of the brightest young stars in all of the NBA, Morant has made sure to keep his family right beside him through the ride.
NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Have Landed Patrick Beverley, Jordan Clarkson, Bojan Bogdanovic, And Malik Beasley In 3-Team With Knicks And Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers added Patrick Beverley to their team yesterday after trading away two of their young players in Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Given that the Lake show had missed some quality perimeter defense all season long, this trade certainly makes a lot of sense. While the Beverley...
Carmelo Anthony Has 'Interest' in Reunion with the Knicks
Who says you can't go home ... again?
LA Clippers Land Anthony Davis In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
We like to pretend that the Battle Of La is an epic clash in the NBA. In reality, it’s rarely been much of a battle at all. After all, the Los Angeles Lakers are one of the two most dominant franchises in the history of the league. For decades, they’ve largely been fixtures in the NBA’s title picture.
Possible speculation builds that Golden State Warriors center James Wiseman's future with the team could be in jeopardy
The Golden State Warriors felt they were drafting a potential franchise cornerstone when they used the second overall pick on James Wiseman two years ago. They have not seen much of him because of a knee injury, however, and many have wondered if the former Memphis star’s days with the team could be numbered.
NBC Sports
Warriors staffer 'shocked' in exciting way over Baldwin Jr.
Patrick Baldwin Jr. is impressing Warriors staffers already, even as he fully recovers from an ankle injury. "I've been shocked by what I've seen in an exciting way," a Warriors staffer said to C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle. What's more, another staffer told Holmes that Baldwin is "an...
FanSided
