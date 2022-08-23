ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen A. Smith Called Out LeBron James, Accuses Him Of Being Guilty Of The Russell Westbrook Slander

Russell Westbrook's situation with the Los Angeles Lakers is extremely confusing at the moment. The franchise recently acquired someone he has had a lot of beef in the past with, Patrick Beverley, which led to many taking it as a sign that Westbrook would be moved on. However, this was followed by LeBron James hyping up his star point guard on social media, which Beverley also responded to. There is no way to tell where Westbrook's career will go from here.
ClutchPoints

Mastermind behind $2.5 million NBA health care fraud hit with final verdict

The highly controversial NBA health care fraud case that rocked the entire basketball world has now reached a resolution. After being accused of being the ringleader behind the intricate plan to scam the league of up to $2.5 million, Terrence Williams has reportedly entered into a plea deal to settle the case. This report comes […] The post Mastermind behind $2.5 million NBA health care fraud hit with final verdict appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers Daily

Julius Erving says NBA shouldn’t retire Kobe Bryant’s numbers: ‘I wouldn’t even try to compare Kobe Bryant to Bill Russell’

The prospect of the NBA retiring the numbers of Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant doesn’t sit well with Hall of Famer Julius Erving. TMZ Sports asked Erving about the league’s recent decision to retire the number of Boston Celtics legend Bill Russell, and he was also asked about the idea of the league retiring Bryant’s number.
Ash Jurberg

The 5 richest people in Dallas

Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
ClutchPoints

LaMelo Ball, Hornets slapped with harsh Miles Bridges reality amid felony charges

LaMelo Ball had a breakout sophomore campaign for the Charlotte Hornets in 2021-22 that saw him being named an All-Star for the first time in his young career. More of the same will be expected of the 6-foot-7 point guard, and it goes without saying that a lot will be riding for the Hornets in […] The post LaMelo Ball, Hornets slapped with harsh Miles Bridges reality amid felony charges appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larry Brown Sports

Charles Barkley has incredible nickname for Kevin Durant

Charles Barkley has an incredible nickname for Kevin Durant. Barkley was a guest on “Bickley & Marotta” on Arizona Sports radio 98.7 FM Thursday. One of the subjects he talked about was Durant, and Barkley did not hold back regarding “Mr. Miserable.”. “He seems like a miserable...
Larry Brown Sports

Video: James Harden’s birthday party got very wild

James Harden has a reputation as a bit of a party animal, and the Philadelphia 76ers guard certainly seemed to be living up to that in video that emerged Friday. Harden celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday, and had a party to commemorate the occasion on a yacht. Video from the party showed Harden casually tossing his birthday cake overboard without eating any of it.
NBC Sports

Warriors staffer 'shocked' in exciting way over Baldwin Jr.

Patrick Baldwin Jr. is impressing Warriors staffers already, even as he fully recovers from an ankle injury. "I've been shocked by what I've seen in an exciting way," a Warriors staffer said to C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle. What's more, another staffer told Holmes that Baldwin is "an...
