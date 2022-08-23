Read full article on original website
WAFF
One person injured in Saturday night shooting at Stoner Park
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries Saturday night at Stoner Park in Huntsville. The Huntsville Police Department says that the shooting is believed to have started as a family dispute. HPD says that the shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. The person injured in...
Huntsville road closed for maintenance on Monday
The Madison County Sheriff's Office is advising people that a road in Huntsville will be closed on Monday, August 29.
WAFF
Deputy with Madison Co. Sheriff finds multiple goats in patrol car
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - the Madison County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook that one of its deputies discovered multiple goats in his car after delivering civil papers. The post says that Deputy Casey Thrower was serving civil documents Friday morning when he heard something in his patrol car. When he went to check on the vehicle, he discovered multiple goats inside.
radio7media.com
Lauderdale County Motor Vehicle Crash with School Bus Leaves at Least One Injured
AT LEAST ONE PERSON WAS INJURED FRIDAY IN A MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH IN LAUDERDALE COUNTY. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED AROUND 7:10 FRIDAY MORNING AND INVOLVED A CAR AND A LAUDERDALE COUNTY SCHOOL BUS. A FEMLA IN THE CAR WAS INJURED AND TRANSPORTED TO NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER. 5 CHILDREN WERE ON THE BUS AT THE TIME OF THE WRECK AND WERE NOT INJURED.
WAFF
Homicide investigation underway on 2nd Avenue in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A homicide investigation is underway after a dead man was found in a Decatur parking lot on Friday morning. According to a Decatur Police spokesperson, officers responded to reports of a body in a 2nd Ave. SW parking lot just after 6:30 a.m. on August 26.
msn.com
Man allegedly shoots driver several times in parking lot over cellphone repair argument
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested Monday after allegedly shooting a man multiple times over a dispute over repairs made to a cell phone. Lawrenceburg Police Department officials said officers responded to a shooting at a Walgreens located at 312 East Gaines Street. When they arrived, officers found a victim who had several gunshot wounds to the thigh.
WAFF
Huntsville Police investigating early morning shooting
The Huntsville Police Department believes the shooting stemmed from a family dispute. The Huntsville Police Department says there were multiple people involved and multiple rounds were fired ranging from different calibers.
WAFF
Rocket City ready for Artemis launch
WAFF's Liz Hurley reports from Kennedy Space Center.
Alabama Police Searching For Owner Of Dogs That Went On A Killing Spree
Warning graphic pictures and video. Of all the animals we have to worry about here in Alabama, a pack of dogs that are attacking pets and livestock would have never made my list. Recently we had a big announcement that we all should be concerned about. Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater...
WAFF
‘It was horrific’: Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle at Walmart in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in the parking lot of the Walmart Neighborhood Market on 6th Ave in Decatur. Irene Cardenas-Martinez with the Decatur Police Department says officers responded to the incident at approximately 9 p.m. Thursday night. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the...
WAFF
Huntsville's role in Artemis mission
WAFF's Gina Benitez reports from the U.S. Space & Rocket Center.
Train stalls, blocks traffic in Huntsville
A train stalled in Huntsville on Thursday night, blocking three intersections in the city.
Police: Alabama man uses car to murder woman in store parking lot
An Alabama man has been charged with murder after he reportedly used his car to murder a woman Thursday night. Preston Lamar Nelson, 38, of Hunstville, has been arrested after reportedly killing the woman in the parking lot of a Decatur, Alabama, Walmart. Nelson reportedly parked his Mercury Grand Marquis...
WAFF
CDC: Leading cause of death in firefighters is cancer
TONEY, Ala. (WAFF) - Firefighters face danger every single day, but the number one danger they seem to be facing comes as an unfortunate side effect of their daily work. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cancer is the number one killer of firefighters. President of the...
celebsbar.com
Viral TikTok Couple Stopped Posting Because They've Both Been Charged With Murder!
Whoa! A popular TikTok and OnlyFans couple is now facing charges in connection to the murder of a 29-year-old Georgia man!. According to a press release by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Thursday, Johntae Kavon Collier and Eric Dodds, both 23 and from Huntsville, Alabama, were arrested earlier this month and charged with murder in connection to the death of a man named Dakota Bradshaw.
msn.com
2 men arrested in Alabama in connection with Georgia murder case, GBI says
Two 23-year-olds are behind bars, accused of a Georgia man's murder, authorities said Saturday. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of two Huntsville, Alabama men in connection with the death of Dakota Bradshaw. Earlier this month, the Walker County Sheriff's Office asked the GBI to step in and...
radio7media.com
THP Roadside Safety Checkpoint Scheduled for Wayne County
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: WAYNE COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 13 NORTH AT THE US 64 UNDERPASS. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
radio7media.com
Florence Police Travel Alert - Road Closure
THE FLORENCE POLICE DEPARTMENT WOULD LIKE TO REMIND TRAVELERS THAT WOOD AVENUE FROM 7-POINTS TO PECK ACE HARDWARE WILL BE SHUT DOWN TODAY FROM 1:00PM - 7:00PM FOR THE 7-POINTS POP-UP MARKET. PLEASE TAKE ALTERNATE ROUTES AROUND THE AREA IF POSSIBLE! DRIVE SAFE.
WAFF
Decatur Police, SWAT search leads to four drug arrests
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - According to the Decatur Police Department, there have been multiple complaints of fentanyl pills being sold in the area during the month of August. Investigators found La’Darrius Miller, 20 to be the primary suspect. On Friday, a search warrant was executed by investigators with Decatur...
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 26
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 26, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. duty upon striking unattended vehicle; Hwy 157; damage to 2017 Honda; $200. Arrests. August 25. Aaron, Benjamin L; 43. FTA-no seat belt. FTA-criminal trespassing-3rd degree. FTA-theft of property-4th degree...
