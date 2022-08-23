ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

'I think I should be one,' Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett says of NFL's Top 100 countdown

By George M. Thomas, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 5 days ago

BEREA – If Browns defensive end Myles Garrett had a vote, he’d top the list of the NFL Network’s countdown of the 100 best players in the league.

But he doesn’t, so right now he’ll settle for knowing he’ll be in the Top 20 since players 21-100 have been already been revealed.

When his name shows up on the board, he will join Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (No. 87), right guard Wyatt Teller (No. 83), left guard Joel Bitonio (No. 55) and running back Nick Chubb (No. 33).

“Where do I expect myself,” he asked Tuesday at the Browns training facility, “somewhere in the Top 20. I don’t want to rate myself. I’m not sure.”

He does have an opinion of where he thinks he should be on the list, however.

“I think I should be one, but I’m not voting,” he said with a grin.

Myles Garrett occupies rare company in NFL

There will likely be other formidable pass rushers such as Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald, Trey Hendrickson of the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end T.J. Watt on that list when other names are announced on the NFL Network at 8 p.m. Sunday. Garrett watches many of those contemporaries, he said.

“I think everyone does things differently and I think there are a lot of different body types, execution, techniques and some might be more applicable than others, but you have to see how other guys are winning and try to see if you can apply it on the practice field. And then you have to have the courage and willingness to try them in a game, even if they don’t work the first time or second time.”

More: Cleveland Browns training camp day 15: Myles Garrett still absent with ill family member

Donald and Watt will likely join Garrett on that list, but it’s the latter who bears more of a resemblance to Garrett in style.

Last season, the duo seemed to be in a mano y mano competition to be the AFC North’s best defensive player. Both played with disruptive force, mostly from the edge.

Myles Garrett learns from NFL contemporaries

In sacks, Garrett and Watt were going head-to-head until the latter stages of the season and against the Steelers on Jan. 3 when Watt feasted on a beleaguered Browns offensive line and put an exclamation point on his season with a four-sack performance that ran his season total to 23.5. Watt is a player Garrett, who had 16 sacks last season, studies.

“I think he's a very savvy player. He knows what's coming most of the time as far as run and pass,” Garrett said of Watt. “He’s able to get a good jump on the ball. He has really good get-off and I think he works the edge really well. I'd like to talk to him and see a little bit into his mindset.”

More: 'He has his own voice': Browns' Myles Garrett aims at leading along with Defensive Player of the Year

What in particular interests him?

“I really like his game and how he's able to work his hands. I know he's learned a lot from his brother [J.J. Watt] in that regard but he keeps guys off balance. He’s able to play extended and get that separation,” Garrett said. “He applies pressure, which we like to talk about, but keeping that separation where you're not allowing the guy to get his hands on you but you're doing the opposite.”

Garrett reiterated there are other pass rushers he looks at as well, and he recognizes they all may have an individual style.

“I don’t like to compare myself to anyone just because I think I have a lot of different things that I bring to the table,” he said, “and I don't think anyone has the particular set of skills that I have.”

And he understands the work necessary to ensure that he hones those skills.

He’s focused on core work and said that he’s seen a difference so far.

“I feel really good with going out there and being able to do things consistently and not having some of these nagging aches and pains in certain areas,” he said, “and just being able to work on my conditioning a lot in this offseason. I’ve always been working on it, but just doing it a little bit differently has helped me significantly.”

Ultimately, all of these factors could lead him to a goal he set since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2017 – consistent play that leads to greatness.

“In my life, it's a lot easier to be consistent on the football field if you're consistent in your life and your preparation throughout your day,” he said. “I'm just trying to add a little bit more structure going up to waking up in the morning and getting through all this and after I leave, I feel like if everything is steady and smooth then we don't have to worry about this because you're going into it with a steady state of mind and it will feel like it just flows for you.”

Reach George M. Thomas at gthomas@thebeaconjournal.com or on Twitter @ByGeorgeThomas

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 'I think I should be one,' Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett says of NFL's Top 100 countdown

