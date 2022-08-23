Read full article on original website
mymoinfo.com
Charles Pennington – Service – 08/29/22 at 1 p.m.
Charles Pennington of Cape Girardeau died Wednesday at the age of 90. The funeral service will be Monday afternoon at 1 at the Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob. Burial will be at the Annapolis Cemetery. Visitation for Charles Pennington is Monday from 11 until 1 at the Bryson Funeral...
mymoinfo.com
Lawrence “Larry” Leonard — Service 9/3/22 10 A.M.
Lawrence “Larry” Leonard of Hillsboro, passed away Wednesday, August 24th, he was 77 years old. The funeral mass will be Saturday morning, September 3rd at 10 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Hillsboro. Burial in the Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery. The visitation for Larry Leonard will be Friday,...
mymoinfo.com
Verla Pryor Mackinaw – Service 8/29/22 At 1 P.M.
Verla Pryor Mackinaw of St. Louis, formerly of Salem, died Thursday at the age of 98. The funeral service is Monday afternoon at 1 at the Boss Assembly of God Church. Interment will be in the Boss Cemetery. Visitation for Verla Mackinaw is Monday from 11 until 1 at the...
mymoinfo.com
Frank Schneider Jr. – Service – 08/27/22 at 1 p.m.
Frank Schneider Jr. of Black died Wednesday at the age of 89. The funeral service will be Saturday afternoon at 1 at the Wilson Mortuary in Viburnum. Burial will be at the Boss Cemetery. Visitation for Frank Schneider Jr. is Saturday from 11 until 1 at the Wilson Mortuary in...
myleaderpaper.com
Hillsboro woman killed in accident on Glade Chapel Road
A Hillsboro woman was killed early Friday, Aug. 26, when the car that she was riding in ran off the side of Glade Chapel Road in Hillsboro. The Hillsboro man driving the car suffered serious injuries in the crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Cole Wright, 23, was...
Shady Jack's Saloon closes in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Shady Jack's Saloon, a longtime biker bar near downtown St. Louis, has closed. The business, at 1432 N. Broadway on the Near North Riverfront, said in a social media post Thursday that Friday was its last day in business. "Lack of help and (owner Jack Larrison's)...
KMOV
Body of St. Louis woman found on East St. Louis street
EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found on the street in East St. Louis Saturday. The body was found in the 1800 block of Gaty Avenue just after 6:30 a.m. Police later identified the woman as Harriett Childers, 49, of St. Louis. Neighbors and family of Childers said they believe she was gunned down and left for dead. Illinois State Police released minimal information Saturday, only saying that Childers was found dead east of the river.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Pet Adoption Center Appreciates Volunteers
(Farmington) The Farmington Pet Adoption Center has been able to find homes for most of their dogs and cats and they’ve taken advantage of some of that free space to get some work done by volunteers…. That’s Dennis Henson from the Pet Adoption Center. Henson tell us about...
Possible skeletal remains found in demolished Metro East house
Last night officials responded to a demolished house on at Cayuga and McKinley in Granite City.
Man steals trailer with $81K worth of construction materials in St. Peters
A man accused of stealing a trailer with $81,000 worth of construction materials earlier this month is behind bars.
kfmo.com
St. Francois County Wreck
(St. Francois County, MO) A Farmington woman, 68 year old Robin L. Grindel, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was hurt in a two vehicle wreck in St. Francois County Thursday evening at 6:42. According to Troopers with the Highway Patrol Grindel was driving west on Hildebrecht Road at the intersection with Highway 67. She pulled into the path of an SUV being driven south on Highway 67 by 43 year old Cheryl A. Smith, of Farmington, and the two vehicles collided. Grindel and Smith, who received minor injuries, were taken to Parkland Health Center at Farmington, Grindel was wearing a safety device when the crash occurred, Smith was not.
mymoinfo.com
Festus/Crystal City Police Department ID kits handed out during Twin City Days
(Festus/Crystal City) The Festus and Crystal City Police Departments will be hosting an event during this year’s Twin City Days. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says they will be giving out children’s ID kits on Saturday, September 10th. Crystal City Police Chief Chad Helms both agree that Twin...
mymoinfo.com
Imperial man injured on I-55 later charged
A single-vehicle accident sent an Imperial man to the hospital Thursday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports that 46-year-old Gary Homeier was traveling Northbound on I-55 near Meramec Bottom Road when he lost control of his 2005 Ford Mustang, traveled off the right side of the road, and struck a guardrail. He was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident, which took place at 12:14 pm on Thursday. Gary Homeier was later charged with driving while intoxicated.
myleaderpaper.com
Squatter arrested for living in unoccupied Festus house
A 60-year-old man was arrested after Festus Police discovered he was living in a home without the owner’s permission. The man is considered homeless, Chief Tim Lewis said. Festus Police were checking on the home in the 1600 block of Horine Road at the owner’s request because it was supposed to be unoccupied. At about 8:20 a.m. Aug. 19, an officer saw a 1993 Ford F-150 parked outside the home, and when he investigated the house, he found the man illegally staying there, Lewis said.
Pizza restaurant closes Kirkwood location
KIRKWOOD, Mo. — Pi Pizzeria + Rico Mexican in Kirkwood, at 10312 Manchester Road, has closed, according to a sign on its door. It directs customers to Pi's Central West End location, 400 N. Euclid Ave. Owner Chris Sommers didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. St. Louis...
Vehicle fleeing police strikes and kills man on north St. Louis sidewalk
ST. LOUIS — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle that was fleeing police Saturday in St. Louis. According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, shortly after midnight officers saw a 1997 Ford Taurus driving erratically near Goodfellow and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. They tried to pull the car over, and it sped away, continuing to drive erratically.
KMOV
1 dead after car crash in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a fatal car crash in St. Louis City early Saturday morning. The crash happened on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Academy Avenue at around 1:11 a.m. Police said the victim was hit by a fleeing car. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Man on motorcycle dies in St. Charles County crash
ST. CHARLES — A fatal motorcycle crash leaves one driver dead. The Missouri Highway State Patrol responded to the fatal crash at around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Police say Trerion T. Harvey, 22, of Warrenton, Missouri, was speeding eastbound on the North Service Road near Route T in his 2020 Kawaski Ninja 650. He failed to break, colliding with the truck in front of him.
Woman dies after 5-vehicle crash in south St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Detectives are investigating a fatal five-car crash that happened Sunday in south St. Louis County. The St. Louis County Police Department identified the victim on Friday as Janice Bridges, 67, of Affton. The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday at Mackenzie Road and...
kfmo.com
Madison County Traffic Accident
(Madison County, MO) A Poplar Bluff woman, 50 year old Patricia R. Garza, is recovering from moderate injuries after she was hurt in a traffic accident in Madison county Tuesday afternoon. According to reports from the Highway Patrol the crash happened at 4:07 pm as a car driven by 50 year old Rushell K. Lazlaier attempted to cross the northbound lanes of Highway 67 at Cherokee Pass. Garza's car was going north on 67 when Lazlaier attempted to cross the highway and the two vehicles collided. Garza received moderate injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. Lazlaier was not injured.
