ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Walmart takes over $100 off one of Samsung's best Chromebooks for school

By Troy Fleming
T3
T3
 5 days ago

As Back to School sales wrap up this month and Labor Day sales kick off, it's still very possible to find a great deal on Chromebooks before the school year kicks off (if yours already hasn't!) If you haven't checked yet, Walmart has some pretty great Chromebook deals to check out – including this one.

On sale for just $119.99 , this deal takes over 50% off one of Samsung's best studetn Chromebooks for budget-conscious shoppers. It's quite basic in terms of design and functionality, but offers plenty of power to handle basic school work including writing papers, researching, and other tasks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dv3cr_0hSHlXwl00

Samsung Chromebook 4 11.6" Laptop

Samsung 11.6" Chromebook: was $229, now $119 (Save $110)
Powered by an Intel Celeron N4000 and paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB of storage, Samsung's Chromebook 4 offers a great entry point into the world of Chromebooks. View Deal

Offering some of the best Chromebooks around, Samsung delivers on all fronts with their line of Chromebooks. Built with the quality you'd expect from a Samsung product, the Chromebook 4 provides an excellent option to those looking to grab themselves a new laptop.

An Intel Celeron N4000 powers this versatile machine, ensuring smooth performance in basic functions likes streaming, web browsing, video chats, and more. Coupled with 4GB RAM and 32GB of on-board memory, the Chromebook 4 is perfect for personal use and students.

We always recommend to anyone grabbing a Chromebook, pick up some form of external storage. You can get some great insight at T3's guide to the best external hard drives, and you'll be able to find plenty of deals on external SSDs and hard drives at just about any retailer.

It's also important to note that Chromebooks aren't meant for more resource intensive operations. While the specs of the Chromebook 4 are solid under the hood, Chromebooks are best suited for basic use such as web browsing or streaming. For more resource intensive tasks, check out our guide to the best laptops or best student laptops .

Editor's Recommendations

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Chromebook#Chromebooks#Intel Celeron N4000#Chromebook 4#Walmart Offering
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
T3

T3

351
Followers
1K+
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

Reflecting the shifting relationship between technology and lifestyle, T3 showcases beautiful things, from watches to wearables, fitness to fashion and audio visuals to cars in a premium environment.

 https://www.t3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy