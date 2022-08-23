ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendota, IL

Adrian Holman

I-80 Repairs in Will County begin on 8/29

Last week, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that repairs along Interstate 80 in Will County will begin on Monday, August 29th. The infrastructure repairs is estimated to take about eight weeks unless there are unforeseen circumstances like weather.
WILL COUNTY, IL
walls102.com

South Streator fire quickly extinguished

SOUTH STREATOR – A structure fire south of Streator was quickly extinguished by the Reading Fire Department on Sunday. Around 4:30 PM Reading, Cornell and Long Point Fire Departments responded to the 2000 block of Aquaduct Road in seven minutes to tackle the blaze. The fire was quickly under control within minutes, limiting the damage to the building. Approximately 15 firefighters responded to the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no injuries were reported.
STREATOR, IL
starvedrock.media

Lane Closure Planned In Heart Of Downtown Ottawa

Driving in the area of the downtown courthouse in Ottawa could get a little more hairy over the next couple of weeks. Starting Monday morning, the south side of West Madison Street running along the north side of the courthouse will be closed to all thru traffic and parking. Contractors will be working in the street, parking lane and sidewalk area in preparation for new angle parking spaces.
OTTAWA, IL
CBS Chicago

Crowds turn out for farmers' market, End of Summer Bash in Elgin

ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- Crowds gathered in Elgin Friday evening for that city's End of Summer Bash.Visitors brought lawn chairs and blankets to the event at Festival Park in Elgin for the event – which is free and open to the public.Everyone was encouraged to come early and attend the Downtown Elgin Farmers Market along Spring Street between Chicago and Fulton streets.In addition to produce, cotton candy was available at the market – and we even spotted a couple of young boys making friends with a snake.Beginning at 4 p.m., an assortment of food trucks along Grove Avenue. A concert featuring the Modern Day Romeos followed, and fireworks are set to conclude event at 9:20 p.m.
ELGIN, IL
walls102.com

Fundraising efforts begin for Main Street fire families

MENDOTA – Those who wish to help the families displaced after the fire on Main Street in Mendota should consider donating to one of the funds set up to assist those in need. The Main Street Fire Fund has been established at First State Bank to help those who lost their residence. The City of Mendota and the Mendota Police Department has the Good Samaritan Fund available to accept cash donations as well. The police department does ask that no more clothing donations be dropped off at the station.
MENDOTA, IL
WGN News

Officials urge drivers to avoid I-80 multiple weekends this fall

JOLIET, Ill. — Drivers can expect major lane closures along I-80 in the Joliet area this fall as crews work to patch and repair the expressway.   The work is being done to keep the pavement in acceptable condition until the larger I-80 reconstruction project begins in 2023. The Illinois Department of Transportation hopes this planned […]
JOLIET, IL
msn.com

Panera Bread Bids Goodbye To Louis Mall Customers

JOLIET, IL — At this time next week, Louis Joliet Mall shoppers can expect to walk past a shuttered Panera Bread restaurant. The doors will be locked, the lights will be off, and you will never be able to eat your favorite sandwiches and soups here again. On Friday,...
JOLIET, IL
walls102.com

Swap Shop 8/26/22

GARAGE SALE Friday, and Saturday at 224 North Jones in Amboy. 8 am – 5 pm each day. This is part of Depot Days Townwide Garage Sales. We have something for everyone!!. GARAGE SALE Friday 4:30pm – 7:30pm and Saturday 8:00am – 1:00pm, 207 ½ 8th Avenue, Mendota.
AMBOY, IL
aroundptown.com

Rock Falls Art In The Park

Come explore art along the Rock River at the RB&W District Park in Rock Falls. Rock Falls Tourism will be host to its 5th annual Art in the Park Sculpture Walk & Outdoor Art Gallery on Saturday, September 3, 2022, from 2pm to 6pm. All are invited to get the first look at the 8 new sculptures that will be installed throughout the week of August 29th.
ROCK FALLS, IL
wcsjnews.com

Apartment building destroyed in downtown Mendota fire

An apartment building was destroyed in a fire in downtown Mendota Monday afternoon. It happened in the 800 block of Main Street. The massive fire resulted in many area fire departments responding to fight the blaze. Media reports say that everyone was able to be evacuated from the building.
MENDOTA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Armed person barricades themselves in Chicago suburbs

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A person armed with a weapon barricaded themselves at a residence in Naperville Saturday evening. Around 6:39 p.m., the Naperville Police Department responded to the 400 block of East Bailey Road for a domestic incident call. The incident then changed into a barricaded subject with a weapon...
NAPERVILLE, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter For Saturday, August 27th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 30-year-old Sarbina Futia for Aggravated Battery. She was transported...
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
25newsnow.com

Skydiver killed in accident near Ottawa

DAYTON TOWNSHIP (25 News Now) - Officials say one person was killed in a skydiving accident Saturday afternoon. Just before 12:30 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the accident, which happened northeast of Ottawa. The Sheriff said the victim was found in a cornfield near a...
OTTAWA, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Shots Fired Reports For Winnebago County

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL

