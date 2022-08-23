Read full article on original website
I-80 Repairs in Will County begin on 8/29
Last week, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that repairs along Interstate 80 in Will County will begin on Monday, August 29th. The infrastructure repairs is estimated to take about eight weeks unless there are unforeseen circumstances like weather.
South Streator fire quickly extinguished
SOUTH STREATOR – A structure fire south of Streator was quickly extinguished by the Reading Fire Department on Sunday. Around 4:30 PM Reading, Cornell and Long Point Fire Departments responded to the 2000 block of Aquaduct Road in seven minutes to tackle the blaze. The fire was quickly under control within minutes, limiting the damage to the building. Approximately 15 firefighters responded to the fire. The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no injuries were reported.
Lane Closure Planned In Heart Of Downtown Ottawa
Driving in the area of the downtown courthouse in Ottawa could get a little more hairy over the next couple of weeks. Starting Monday morning, the south side of West Madison Street running along the north side of the courthouse will be closed to all thru traffic and parking. Contractors will be working in the street, parking lane and sidewalk area in preparation for new angle parking spaces.
DuPage County nursing home will get $31M in renovations
The DuPage Care Center in Wheaton has not undergone a major renovation in some three decades, and Administrator Janelle Chadwick says now is the time.
Two children rescued and their mother injured during hotel fire Friday in Naperville
Aug. 27—Two children were rescued and their mother injured in a fire Friday at a hotel in the 1800 block of Diehl Road in Naperville, fire officials said. Firefighters arrived about 12:40 p.m. to find heavy smoke and flames coming from an air conditioning unit on the second-floor of the building's north side, according to a Naperville Fire Department report.
Crowds turn out for farmers' market, End of Summer Bash in Elgin
ELGIN, Ill. (CBS) -- Crowds gathered in Elgin Friday evening for that city's End of Summer Bash.Visitors brought lawn chairs and blankets to the event at Festival Park in Elgin for the event – which is free and open to the public.Everyone was encouraged to come early and attend the Downtown Elgin Farmers Market along Spring Street between Chicago and Fulton streets.In addition to produce, cotton candy was available at the market – and we even spotted a couple of young boys making friends with a snake.Beginning at 4 p.m., an assortment of food trucks along Grove Avenue. A concert featuring the Modern Day Romeos followed, and fireworks are set to conclude event at 9:20 p.m.
Fundraising efforts begin for Main Street fire families
MENDOTA – Those who wish to help the families displaced after the fire on Main Street in Mendota should consider donating to one of the funds set up to assist those in need. The Main Street Fire Fund has been established at First State Bank to help those who lost their residence. The City of Mendota and the Mendota Police Department has the Good Samaritan Fund available to accept cash donations as well. The police department does ask that no more clothing donations be dropped off at the station.
Officials urge drivers to avoid I-80 multiple weekends this fall
JOLIET, Ill. — Drivers can expect major lane closures along I-80 in the Joliet area this fall as crews work to patch and repair the expressway. The work is being done to keep the pavement in acceptable condition until the larger I-80 reconstruction project begins in 2023. The Illinois Department of Transportation hopes this planned […]
Panera Bread Bids Goodbye To Louis Mall Customers
JOLIET, IL — At this time next week, Louis Joliet Mall shoppers can expect to walk past a shuttered Panera Bread restaurant. The doors will be locked, the lights will be off, and you will never be able to eat your favorite sandwiches and soups here again. On Friday,...
Swap Shop 8/26/22
GARAGE SALE Friday, and Saturday at 224 North Jones in Amboy. 8 am – 5 pm each day. This is part of Depot Days Townwide Garage Sales. We have something for everyone!!. GARAGE SALE Friday 4:30pm – 7:30pm and Saturday 8:00am – 1:00pm, 207 ½ 8th Avenue, Mendota.
Celebrate Fiesta Day with the 69th annual parade in Rock Falls and Sterling
ROCK FALLS, Ill. — An annual parade will be celebrating local Latin culture and heritage through the streets of Sterling and Rock Falls on Saturday, Sept.17. The 69th annual Fiesta Parade, organized by the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce Hispanic Business Leaders Committee will kick off at 1 p.m. in Rock Falls.
Kane County gun buy-back program gets over 100 guns off the street
KANE COUNTY, Ill. - The community gun buy-back event held at the Kane County Health Department in Aurora resulted in over 100 guns being turned in. The majority of the guns were old rifles and revolvers that people had no idea how to get rid of, the Kane County Sheriff's Office said.
Reimagining Sterling's riverfront: the plan to transform two industrial buildings
STERLING, Ill. — The City of Sterling is looking to revitalize two industrial complexes on the riverfront. Officials are working with developers Gorman & Company and Studio GWA on their "Riverfront Reimagined" project, whose goal is to transform the Lawrence Brothers and Stanley-National buildings into places of living and commerce.
Naperville Police Chief wants to fine people fleeing in vehicles
Naperville’s police chief is looking to the city council to help stop the rising number of people refusing to stop for officers. In the first half of 2022, Naperville police say they have seen 68 fleeing and eluding cases.
Rock Falls Art In The Park
Come explore art along the Rock River at the RB&W District Park in Rock Falls. Rock Falls Tourism will be host to its 5th annual Art in the Park Sculpture Walk & Outdoor Art Gallery on Saturday, September 3, 2022, from 2pm to 6pm. All are invited to get the first look at the 8 new sculptures that will be installed throughout the week of August 29th.
Apartment building destroyed in downtown Mendota fire
An apartment building was destroyed in a fire in downtown Mendota Monday afternoon. It happened in the 800 block of Main Street. The massive fire resulted in many area fire departments responding to fight the blaze. Media reports say that everyone was able to be evacuated from the building.
Armed person barricades themselves in Chicago suburbs
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A person armed with a weapon barricaded themselves at a residence in Naperville Saturday evening. Around 6:39 p.m., the Naperville Police Department responded to the 400 block of East Bailey Road for a domestic incident call. The incident then changed into a barricaded subject with a weapon...
Police Blotter For Saturday, August 27th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 30-year-old Sarbina Futia for Aggravated Battery. She was transported...
Skydiver killed in accident near Ottawa
DAYTON TOWNSHIP (25 News Now) - Officials say one person was killed in a skydiving accident Saturday afternoon. Just before 12:30 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the accident, which happened northeast of Ottawa. The Sheriff said the victim was found in a cornfield near a...
Rockford Scanner™: Shots Fired Reports For Winnebago County
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
