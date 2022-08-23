ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pevely, MO

mymoinfo.com

Charles Pennington – Service – 08/29/22 at 1 p.m.

Charles Pennington of Cape Girardeau died Wednesday at the age of 90. The funeral service will be Monday afternoon at 1 at the Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob. Burial will be at the Annapolis Cemetery. Visitation for Charles Pennington is Monday from 11 until 1 at the Bryson Funeral...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
mymoinfo.com

Frank Schneider Jr. – Service – 08/27/22 at 1 p.m.

Frank Schneider Jr. of Black died Wednesday at the age of 89. The funeral service will be Saturday afternoon at 1 at the Wilson Mortuary in Viburnum. Burial will be at the Boss Cemetery. Visitation for Frank Schneider Jr. is Saturday from 11 until 1 at the Wilson Mortuary in...
VIBURNUM, MO
mymoinfo.com

Farmington Pet Adoption Center Appreciates Volunteers

(Farmington) The Farmington Pet Adoption Center has been able to find homes for most of their dogs and cats and they’ve taken advantage of some of that free space to get some work done by volunteers…. That’s Dennis Henson from the Pet Adoption Center. Henson tell us about...
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Imperial man injured on I-55 later charged

A single-vehicle accident sent an Imperial man to the hospital Thursday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports that 46-year-old Gary Homeier was traveling Northbound on I-55 near Meramec Bottom Road when he lost control of his 2005 Ford Mustang, traveled off the right side of the road, and struck a guardrail. He was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident, which took place at 12:14 pm on Thursday. Gary Homeier was later charged with driving while intoxicated.
IMPERIAL, MO
mymoinfo.com

Hillsboro woman killed in single-car accident

A Hillsboro woman was killed in a single vehicle accident on westbound Glade Chapel Road east of Deborah Road Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Cole Wright of Hillsboro was driving a 2011 Ford Fiesta and traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned. A passenger in the car, 23-year-old Emma Passmore was pronounced deceased at the scene by Big River Ambulance personnel, while Wright was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries. The accident took place a little before 7 o’clock Friday morning.
HILLSBORO, MO
mymoinfo.com

North County Over Farmington on KREI

(Bonne Terre) North County held on for a 36-22 victory over Farmington in their St. Francois County rivalry in Bonne Terre on AM 800 KREI. Jobe Smith has been a nightmare for Farmington and the rest of the Raiders opponents and set the tone on his first two carries…. Smith...
FARMINGTON, MO

