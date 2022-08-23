ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 7

Justice for all
5d ago

The D.A. will spend additional time on reviewing the dismissals SO that means that we the tax payers will have to pay overtime in order for them to do the work that should've been done during normal working hours. WHAT THE HELL HAD THEY (THE PROSECUTORS) WERE DOING ALL THIS TIME. THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY SHOULD BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE NOT US THE TAX PAYERS. THIS DOESN'T MAKE ANY SENSE THE D.As OFFICE NEEDS A TRUE LEADER .

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elpasomatters.org

The Week Ahead: Dismissal hearings for 600 more cases set for Monday

This is your Friday update, which takes a quick look at the week ahead and some developments that El Paso Matters is following. Case Dismissal Hearing Set for Monday: New hearings on the El Paso Public Defender’s office motions to dismiss 600 more cases are expected to begin on Monday, according to Public Defender Kelli Childress. A magistrate judge has already dismissed nearly 400 criminal cases because prosecutors have taken too long under Texas law to indict the cases — a time limit of about 180 days after someone’s initial arrest. About half of the already dismissed cases were for misdemeanor charges, which carry sentences of up to six months or a year in county jail.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
elpasomatters.org

City representatives up for reelection switch votes on budget, tax rate

The two city representatives who are up for election in November made a failed last-ditch attempt last week to reduce the city’s adopted tax rate — drawing the ire of other council members. City Reps. Isabel Salcido and Claudia Rodriguez were the lone council members to vote against...
EL PASO, TX
elpasomatters.org

El Paso city government buses migrants to New York City

2:30 p.m. Aug. 26: This story has been updated with additional information from officials with the city of El Paso. The city government of El Paso this week chartered a bus to send 35 Venezuelan migrants to New York City, a step meant to address a growing number of people from the South American country crossing from Mexico.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy