Read full article on original website
Justice for all
5d ago
The D.A. will spend additional time on reviewing the dismissals SO that means that we the tax payers will have to pay overtime in order for them to do the work that should've been done during normal working hours. WHAT THE HELL HAD THEY (THE PROSECUTORS) WERE DOING ALL THIS TIME. THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY SHOULD BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE NOT US THE TAX PAYERS. THIS DOESN'T MAKE ANY SENSE THE D.As OFFICE NEEDS A TRUE LEADER .
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
O'Rourke said the Real Power is in the PeopleTom HandyTexas State
Comments / 7