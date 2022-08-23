ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Democrat Rep. Jamie Smith calls for special prosecutor in Gov. Kristi Noem misconduct case

By Annie Todd, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 5 days ago

Correction: The original version of this article misstated which case was referred to the AG's office. The story has been updated to reflect this change.

Jamie Smith (D-Sioux Falls) , who's challenging Gov. Kristi Noem in the November gubernatorial race, is calling for a special prosecutor to head up the investigation into the extent in which Noem "engaged in misconduct" within her office.

The statement from the state house representative comes a day after the Government Accountability Board ruled Monday to refer a complaint to the Attorney General's office for further investigation about whether Noem used a state airplane for personal use.

In his statement, Smith said because Attorney General Mark Vargo had been appointed by Noem, he should recuse himself from the investigation.

"I have always known Attorney General Vargo to be a hard-working and honest public servant," Smith said. "However, his appointment by the governor calls into question the neutrality of his office."

Vargo said Monday he had not considered recusing himself from the investigation, because the ruling had just happened.

As of Tuesday, the Attorney General's Office had not recieved the official complaint and could not yet make "a decision on the recusal issue," Vargo said.

The AG was appointed to the office by Noem in June following the ousting of Jason Ravnsborg, the former leader of the highest law enforcement department in the state. Vargo was also the lead prosecutor in the impeachment trial that led to the removal of Ravnsborg, who fatally struck a pedestrian in 2020.

Following the news of the referral of the case to the AG's office as well as a secondary complaint that was partially closed involving Noem allegedly misusing her position to help her daughter get a state appraiser license, Noem's campaign director Ian Fury issued a statement calling the action "illegal."

“The actions taken by the GAB today did not follow state law or precedent," stated Fury. "They have yet to point to one single statute the Governor has violated in either of these complaints."

Follow Annie Todd on Twitter @AnnieTodd96 . Reach out to her with tips, questions and other community news at atodd@argusleader.com or give her a call at 605-215-3757.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Democrat Rep. Jamie Smith calls for special prosecutor in Gov. Kristi Noem misconduct case

