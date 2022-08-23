ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Free event in downtown Sioux Falls to focus on workplace culture, empowering women

By Trent Abrego, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14pEao_0hSHlOFS00

Sioux Empire Women Connect is set to host a Women of Sioux Falls Panel that will focus on workplace culture, empowering women, community engagement and representation.

The event, which is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sept. 13, will be held at the Downtown Library at 200 N. Dakota Avenue and is free to the public.

Sioux Empire Women Connect is a group of organizational leaders who promote women's leadership by providing professional development opportunities and sharing practices.

Speakers for the event include Karla Abbott (Augustana University), Melissa Johnson (Oh My Cupcakes!), Marla Meyer (Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons), Natasha Smith (Sanford Health) and Sadie Swier (SD CEO East Women's Business Center).

More: How a new BIPOC, immigrant professional development organization aims to meet Sioux Falls' needs

Ann Nachtigal of Sanford Health News will moderate the event.

Seats for the event are limited and registration for the event is required and can be made here . Biographies of the speakers can also be found on the website.

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Free event in downtown Sioux Falls to focus on workplace culture, empowering women

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Society
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Empowering Women#Augustana University#Girl Scouts#Bipoc#Sanford Health News
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
325K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy