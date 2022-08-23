ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 2 HS Football Standings, Schedule

By Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
 5 days ago
Mid Ohio Athletic ConferenceAll

Clear Fork1-0

Highland1-0

Ontario1-0

River Valley1-0

Shelby1-0

Galion0-1

Marion Harding0-1

Pleasant0-1

  • Ashland at Marion Harding
  • River Valley at Madison
  • Wynford at Pleasant
  • Highland at Triway
  • Galion at Carey
  • Clear Fork at Granville
  • Shelby at Lexington
  • St. Paul at Ontario

Northwest Central ConferenceAll

Hardin Northern1-0

Ridgemont1-0

Waynesfield-Goshen1-0

Crestline0-1

Elgin0-1

Perry0-1

Ridgedale0-1

Upper Scioto Valley0-1

  • Cardington at Elgin
  • Ridgedale at Vanlue
  • Arcadia at Waynesfield-Goshen
  • Ridgemont at Southeastern Local
  • Riverdale at Hardin Northern

Knox Morrow Athletic ConferenceAll

Danville1-0

East Knox1-0

Mount Gilead1-0

Cardington0-1

Centerburg0-1

Fredericktown0-1

Loudonville0-1

Northmor0-1

  • Cardington at Elgin
  • Mount Gilead at Upper Sandusky
  • Northmor at South Central
  • Bucyrus at Danville
  • Centerburg at Grandview Heights
  • Fredericktown at Northridge
  • Utica at Loudonville
  • Crestview at East Knox

Central Buckeye Conference Mad RiverAll

Benjamin Logan1-0

Graham1-0

North Union1-0

Urbana1-0

Indian Lake0-1

Northwestern0-1

  • North Union at Triad
  • Indian Lake at Fairbanks
  • Northwestern at Greenon
  • Graham at Minster
  • Fort Recovery at Urbana
  • Benjamin Logan at West Liberty-Salem

