Week 2 HS Football Standings, Schedule
Mid Ohio Athletic ConferenceAll
Clear Fork1-0
Highland1-0
Ontario1-0
River Valley1-0
Shelby1-0
Galion0-1
Marion Harding0-1
Pleasant0-1
- Ashland at Marion Harding
- River Valley at Madison
- Wynford at Pleasant
- Highland at Triway
- Galion at Carey
- Clear Fork at Granville
- Shelby at Lexington
- St. Paul at Ontario
Northwest Central ConferenceAll
Hardin Northern1-0
Ridgemont1-0
Waynesfield-Goshen1-0
Crestline0-1
Elgin0-1
Perry0-1
Ridgedale0-1
Upper Scioto Valley0-1
- Cardington at Elgin
- Ridgedale at Vanlue
- Arcadia at Waynesfield-Goshen
- Ridgemont at Southeastern Local
- Riverdale at Hardin Northern
Knox Morrow Athletic ConferenceAll
Danville1-0
East Knox1-0
Mount Gilead1-0
Cardington0-1
Centerburg0-1
Fredericktown0-1
Loudonville0-1
Northmor0-1
- Cardington at Elgin
- Mount Gilead at Upper Sandusky
- Northmor at South Central
- Bucyrus at Danville
- Centerburg at Grandview Heights
- Fredericktown at Northridge
- Utica at Loudonville
- Crestview at East Knox
Central Buckeye Conference Mad RiverAll
Benjamin Logan1-0
Graham1-0
North Union1-0
Urbana1-0
Indian Lake0-1
Northwestern0-1
- North Union at Triad
- Indian Lake at Fairbanks
- Northwestern at Greenon
- Graham at Minster
- Fort Recovery at Urbana
- Benjamin Logan at West Liberty-Salem
