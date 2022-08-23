Shane Beamer on Spencer Rattler's Manning Award watch list snub: 'They've lost their minds'

When South Carolina football coach Shane Beamer found out transfer QB Spencer Rattler was left off the 2022 Manning Award watch list , his first question was how many athletes made the list.

After learning that it included 30 quarterbacks, Beamer was shocked.

"If somebody thinks that he's not one of the 30 best quarterbacks in the country, they've lost their minds," Beamer said. "But that's just me. He was on that list last year I would imagine, and I don't think the guy's gotten worse as a quarterback in the last year."

Rattler, in fact, was included on the 2021 watchlist after he threw for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns in 2020 at Oklahoma. He was also included on Heisman Trophy watchlists.

However, Rattler lost the starting job at Oklahoma to freshman Caleb Williams after six games, finishing the season with 1,483 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The Manning Award was established by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning and is given to the top quarterback in the country. Last year, Alabama's Bryce Young won the award, as well as the Heisman. Six SEC quarterbacks, including Young, were named to the 2022 watchlist.

Despite Rattler's snub, Beamer believes that the recognition will eventually come for his quarterback, and the rest of the team's stars, if the Gamecocks put together a successful season.

"I tell our players that the better teams have the individual award winners," Beamer said. "If we just go out this year and and have the year that we think we can have and develop as a football team, it'll be a great year for us as a team and great year for us as individuals as well."

