Sean Connery’s ‘007’ Aston Martin DB5 Sells for Monster Price Tag

Nearly three months after Sean Connery’s family announced plans to auction the late actor’s personal James Bond Aston Martin, the DB5 officially sold for a monster price tag.

According to FOX News, Sean Connery’s iconic vehicle sold for a grand total of $2,425,000 during a recent Broad Arrow Auctions event in Monterey, California. The vehicle was notably featured in his James Bond films. He only ever owned one DB5. Prior to the vehicle being sold, Sean Connery’s son Jason revealed how much the car meant to him.

“Dad used to talk about owning his own DB5,” Sean Connery’s son stated. “For no other reason than he loved the car. And I think in hindsight it did represent something in his life that was unique and captured a moment in time.”

Sean Connery purchased the 1964 DB5 in 2018. The purchase occurred two years before he passed away at the age of 90. The car is notably in excellent condition and was painted black when the late actor purchase it. Connery had it painted with Snow Shadow Grey to match the one he drove in the 007 films.

“He did tell me that driving the movie cars, all laden down with the gadgets,” Sean Connery’s kin explained. “Especially the machine guns in the front, made the car really front heavy. And turning at slow speed was a Herculean task, so driving without gadgets was a joy. He loved how well balanced it was. Dad also said he would have kept the ejector seat!!”

FOX News reports that the vehicle’s pre-auction estimate was $1.4 to $1.8 million. The price also includes a chauffeured drive in it by Sean Connery’s longtime friend and Formula One legend Jackie Stewart.

Some of the Proceeds From Sean Connery’s Auctioned DB5 Aston Martin Sale Will Go to the Late Actor’s Philanthropy Fund

Meanwhile, a portion of the proceeds from Sean Connery’s auctioned DB5 Aston Martin will go to the Sean Connery Philanthropy Fund. The fund has notably supported a variety of charities over the years. The late actor donated his entire salary from his Bond film “Diamond Are Forever” to Scottish International Educational Trust.

Sean Connery’s son Jason previously stated that the Connery family is delighted about the significant portion of the sale going to the fund. “An act that we know our father would have been very pleased by,” Jason added.

Family friend and Broad Arrow Group Partner and Senior Car Specialist Barney Ruprecht also released a statement about the vehicle. “Helping Sir Sean source the Aston was one of the most enjoyable memories of my experience in the vintage car world. His brief to me was find the best example possible. He was fastidious in everything he researched and acquired. This was no exception and after many months of searching we settled on this example from RS Williams, the foremost Aston Martin experts.”