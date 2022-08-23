Read full article on original website
Related
Los Angeles County DA George Gascon declined to charge man months before he allegedly murdered off-duty cop
A man accused of killing an off-duty Los Angeles-area police officer this month would have been locked up if authorities had prosecuted him for prior strikes in a February felony domestic violence case, meaning he would have faced prison time. Carlos Delcid, 20, allegedly shot Monterey Park police officer Gardiel...
California police say two women zip-tied, one man shot in home invasion
California police say that two women were zip-tied and one man was shot during a home invasion on early Sunday morning. The incident happened at 4:30 a.m. at a Temple City home in the 700 block of Longden Avenue, according to FOX 11. Officials said that a man was also...
LA man arrested in beating death of toddler who suffered head, brain injuries
Authorities have arrested and charged a North Hollywood man for the beating death of a 14-month-old baby, according to authorities. Cesar Daniel Cabrera Jr., 20, is charged with assault on a child that would likely result in the child becoming comatose or paralyzed and child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office announced Friday.
California man arrested by SWAT team after allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend, kidnapping daughter at gunpoint
A 2-year-old girl was found safe by police on Saturday after her father allegedly kidnapped her from his ex-girlfriend's home at gunpoint, the San Bernardino Police Department said. Raymond Ornelas, 30, was arrested by a SWAT team and is now facing charges of domestic violence, burglary, kidnapping and assault with...
Fox News
782K+
Followers
177K+
Post
652M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1