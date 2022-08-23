Authorities have arrested and charged a North Hollywood man for the beating death of a 14-month-old baby, according to authorities. Cesar Daniel Cabrera Jr., 20, is charged with assault on a child that would likely result in the child becoming comatose or paralyzed and child abuse under circumstances or conditions likely to cause great bodily injury, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office announced Friday.

