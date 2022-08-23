Read full article on original website
Nintendo, Microsoft Won't Increase Switch, Xbox Prices
Microsoft and Nintendo have both denied plans to raise the prices of their respective consoles.
Is Gotham Knights Coming to Nintendo Switch?
Gotham Knights fans might be wondering whether or not the upcoming title will be coming out on the Nintendo Switch.
How to Unlock the Sumeru Reputation System in Genshin Impact
How to unlock the Sumeru Reputation System in Genshin Impact.
5 Best ADCs in League of Legends Patch 12.16
Having a good AD carry is necessary to win team fights and secure a victory in League of Legends. While any AD carries can be viable when played correctly, Patch 12.16 has allowed certain ADCs to thrive on the Rift. Here are the best AD carries in League of Legends...
F1 Manager 2022 ERS Strategies: Full List
F1 Manager 2022 ERS Strategies explained and how to use them during sessions.
Apex Legends Pros Sound Off on Season 14 Ring Adjustments
It appears some of the most prominent Apex Legends pros are speaking out against the Season 14 Ring changes.
Genshin Impact 3.0 Codes: Redeem 60 Primogems for Free
Here's a Redemption Code for Genshin Impact 3.0 in August 2022 players can use for 60 free Primogems.
Hogwarts Legacy Available Platforms
Hogwarts Legacy will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.
Apex Legends Player Earns Three Packs of Heirloom Shards in 30 Packs
An Apex Legends player posted a video on Twitter showing them earning three packs of heirloom shards. Most players understand the absurdity of this happening because there are members of the community who have yet to earn their own heirloom. Players that have played since launch have still not earned one meaning this might be the luckiest player in the game.
Destiny 2 King's Fall World's First Race: Release Date
Destiny 2 King's Fall is returning to the game after debuting in the first expansion The Taken King in 2015. King's Fall will make a return to Destiny 2 during the opening week of Season of Plunder.
WoW Crown of Eternal Winter: How to Claim Prime Gaming Bundle
World of Warcraft's Crown of Eternal Winter is now live for Prime Gaming.
R-301 ADS Bug Seemingly Found in Apex Legends Season 14
Some players are reporting that Apex Legends' longtime reliable gun might not be so much at the moment in Season 14: Hunted. As many seasoned players can likely attest to, the R-301 Carbine has long been one of the most popular weapons in the game thanks to its steady recoil pattern.
Fortune's Keep Lobby Sizes Increased in Warzone Season 5
The lobby sizes for Fortune's Keep Resurgence have been increased in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5.
Warzone Season 5 Patch Notes: Full List of Perk Changes
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand, the final season of content for both the popular battle royale and Vanguard, has officially arrived, bringing with it a slew of balancing changes. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the perk changes in Call of Duty: Warzone...
The Devil in Me System Requirements: Minimum and Recommended
Here are the minimum and recommended specifications for those looking to play The Devil in Me once it releases on PC.
How to Unlock the EX1 in Warzone Season 5
Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 is finally here. With it, came a bunch of exciting changes. Although map changes and small gameplay changes are always good, new weapons are what's most interesting. Some weapons are great and others not so much. But with Season 5 came a weapon that definitely wasn't used in World War II, the EX1.
Warzone Players Report Battle Hardened is Bugged After Season 5 Buff
It appears Raven Software's Battle Hardened Perk buff is not working as intended just hours into the launch of Call of Duty: Season 5. As noted in the patch notes for Season 5: Last Stand, the devs wanted to show some love to the Perk 3 offering by increasing its Stun and Flash resistance properties to 80%. In turn, the effects of Stun and Flash were said to be mitigated to less than a second with the Perk equipped.
Former System Shock Rights Owner Says Tencent Now Owns the IP
Nightdive Studios CEO Stephen Kick has confirmed Tencent now holds the rights to System Shock, and will decide whether or not a third game sees release.
MLB The Show 22 Extreme Program Rewards
Here's a look at the MLB The Show 22 Extreme Program rewards including Retro Finest Robinson Cano and Kerry Wood.
