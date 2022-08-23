ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warzone Season 5: Last Stand Download Size

All the details on Warzone Season 5: Last Stand's Download Size. Warzone Season 5: Last Stand is set to be the final Warzone season before the release of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The final season to Call of Duty's popular battle royale looks to add a ton of new features, game modes, and guns, and went live on Aug. 24.
5 Best ADCs in League of Legends Patch 12.16

Having a good AD carry is necessary to win team fights and secure a victory in League of Legends. While any AD carries can be viable when played correctly, Patch 12.16 has allowed certain ADCs to thrive on the Rift. Here are the best AD carries in League of Legends...
Warzone Season 5 Patch Notes: Full List of Perk Changes

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand, the final season of content for both the popular battle royale and Vanguard, has officially arrived, bringing with it a slew of balancing changes. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the perk changes in Call of Duty: Warzone...
Apex Legends Player Earns Three Packs of Heirloom Shards in 30 Packs

An Apex Legends player posted a video on Twitter showing them earning three packs of heirloom shards. Most players understand the absurdity of this happening because there are members of the community who have yet to earn their own heirloom. Players that have played since launch have still not earned one meaning this might be the luckiest player in the game.
R-301 ADS Bug Seemingly Found in Apex Legends Season 14

Some players are reporting that Apex Legends' longtime reliable gun might not be so much at the moment in Season 14: Hunted. As many seasoned players can likely attest to, the R-301 Carbine has long been one of the most popular weapons in the game thanks to its steady recoil pattern.
Sundering Glare Makes a Return to Destiny 2

Sundering Glare is returning to Destiny 2, as a powerful mod it is returning for Season 18 to create excitement about the recent META. Here is a rundown of what Sundering is and why players are excited for the return.
Gold Apex Legends Player Matched Against All Predator Squad

A Gold Apex Legends player was matched against an all-predator squad. The newest season hasn't gone without a hitch with plenty of bugs and glitches, but this problem has been around for multiple seasons. Players understand at this point, that their ranked game could be invaded by upper-tier players. So...
