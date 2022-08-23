Read full article on original website
Warzone Season 5: Last Stand Download Size
All the details on Warzone Season 5: Last Stand's Download Size. Warzone Season 5: Last Stand is set to be the final Warzone season before the release of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The final season to Call of Duty's popular battle royale looks to add a ton of new features, game modes, and guns, and went live on Aug. 24.
Where Winds Meet Playable Platforms Listed
Where Winds Meet was recently formally announced at Gamescom 2022, and players are wondering which platforms the game will come to
Is Gotham Knights Coming to Nintendo Switch?
Gotham Knights fans might be wondering whether or not the upcoming title will be coming out on the Nintendo Switch.
5 Best ADCs in League of Legends Patch 12.16
Having a good AD carry is necessary to win team fights and secure a victory in League of Legends. While any AD carries can be viable when played correctly, Patch 12.16 has allowed certain ADCs to thrive on the Rift. Here are the best AD carries in League of Legends...
Free Games with Prime: September 2022
Here are all the free games and content updates available through Prime Gaming in September 2022.
Warzone Season 5 Patch Notes: Full List of Perk Changes
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand, the final season of content for both the popular battle royale and Vanguard, has officially arrived, bringing with it a slew of balancing changes. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the perk changes in Call of Duty: Warzone...
Apex Legends Player Earns Three Packs of Heirloom Shards in 30 Packs
An Apex Legends player posted a video on Twitter showing them earning three packs of heirloom shards. Most players understand the absurdity of this happening because there are members of the community who have yet to earn their own heirloom. Players that have played since launch have still not earned one meaning this might be the luckiest player in the game.
Destiny 2 King's Fall World's First Race: Release Date
Destiny 2 King's Fall is returning to the game after debuting in the first expansion The Taken King in 2015. King's Fall will make a return to Destiny 2 during the opening week of Season of Plunder.
WoW Crown of Eternal Winter: How to Claim Prime Gaming Bundle
World of Warcraft's Crown of Eternal Winter is now live for Prime Gaming.
R-301 ADS Bug Seemingly Found in Apex Legends Season 14
Some players are reporting that Apex Legends' longtime reliable gun might not be so much at the moment in Season 14: Hunted. As many seasoned players can likely attest to, the R-301 Carbine has long been one of the most popular weapons in the game thanks to its steady recoil pattern.
Hogwarts Legacy Available Platforms
Hogwarts Legacy will be available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.
Pokemon GO Fest 2022 Final: Shinies, Raids, Features
Everything on Pokemon GO Fest 2022 Final: Shinies, Raids, Features
Sundering Glare Makes a Return to Destiny 2
Sundering Glare is returning to Destiny 2, as a powerful mod it is returning for Season 18 to create excitement about the recent META. Here is a rundown of what Sundering is and why players are excited for the return.
High on Life Release Date, Trailer, Gameplay
High on Life is planned to be released on December 13, 2022. During the showcase, the game was given to be released during the month of October.
The Lords of the Fallen Release Date: When is it?
Tere's the latest information on the release date of The Lords of the Fallen.
EX1 Warzone Loadout: Best Attachments to Use
Here are the best attachments to use on the EX1 in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand.
How to Unlock Torronas Box in Vampire Survivors
A detailed guide on how to unlock Torronas Box in Vampire Survivors
Gold Apex Legends Player Matched Against All Predator Squad
A Gold Apex Legends player was matched against an all-predator squad. The newest season hasn't gone without a hitch with plenty of bugs and glitches, but this problem has been around for multiple seasons. Players understand at this point, that their ranked game could be invaded by upper-tier players. So...
New Tales From the Borderlands Playable Platforms Listed
New Tales from the Borderlands fans might be wondering what the playable platforms will be.
