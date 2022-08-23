ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenshaw, PA

Glenshaw man Robert Morss found guilty of assaulting officers on Jan. 6

By Madeline Bartos
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BQSrj_0hSHkoy100

Glenshaw man Robert Morss found guilty of assaulting officers on Jan. 6 00:25

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - A former Army Ranger from Glenshaw accused of storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 was found guilty of assaulting officers.

Robert Morss was one of three men found guilty of obstruction of an official proceeding on Tuesday, the U.S. Attorney's Office in D.C. announced. Morss was also found guilty of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon and robbery.

According to prosecutors, Morss was wearing a vest intended to carry body armor plates and had a knife sheath and scissors when he moved to the front of the line of rioters clashing with police on the West Front of the Capitol grounds.

Prosecutors said Morss tried to steal a baton from a Metropolitan Police Department officer, removed a barrier and yelled, "Take a look around. We are going to take our Capitol back."

Morss then joined a line of rioters that prosecutors said pushed back officers and followed them up to the Lower West Terrace. Prosecutors said Morss wrested a riot shield from an officer and passed it back so rioters could make a wall and create a "heave-ho" motion against police. He later climbed through a broken window, took a chair and passed it back out to rioters outside, prosecutors said.

Geoffrey William Sills of Virginia and David Lee Judd of Texas were also accused of joining the violence at the Lower West Terrace.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said more than 860 people have been arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Morss served three tours in Afghanistan and worked briefly as a substitute teacher in the Shaler Area School District.

His sentencing is set for Jan. 6.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Police called to Troy Hill following reports of a victim with a gunshot wound

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police were called to the 1100 block of Barbec Street in Troy Hill just after 9 PM Sunday evening.At least one ambulance transport had occurred, according to Allegheny County dispatchers.Responding officers found a man who had suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and lower extremities, according to a statement from police officials. The victim was conscious and breathing when medics transported him to the hospital in stable condition, the statement added.The incident is now under investigation.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Questions remain over the shooting death of a North Versailles man

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County police are investigating the shooting death of a North Versailles man.It happened on Porter Street yesterday afternoon."I was sad. It was sad because it hasn't happened in this community for over 30 years," said Romodore Abdullah.Abdullah has lived in North Versailles for most of her life. She said the death of one of their young members has rocked the community."This is our community church and this is where it happened right across the street from the church. This is a hard pill to swallow," Abdullah said.A makeshift memorial now marks the spot on these steps...
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
City
Glenshaw, PA
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
Glenshaw, PA
Crime & Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

4 of 7 teens charged with homicide in New Kensington shooting appear in court

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - Four of the seven teens charged in the fatal shooting of a New Kensington man faced a preliminary hearing on Friday. Jason Raiford, 32, was found shot to death in July outside an apartment building. Friday's preliminary hearing focused on 15-year-old Avian Molter, 18-year-old Elijah Gary, 18-year-old Raquan Carpenter and 17-year-old Jonathan Felder.The four suspects sat quietly as prosecutors laid out a conspiracy led by Gary. Prosecutors say Gary along with 15-year-old Da'Montae Brooks, 14-year-old Braedon Dickinson, Molter, Carpenter, Felder and the alleged shooter, 14-year-old Amir Kennedy, cornered Raiford inside a hallway in a New Kensington public...
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police searching for suspect in Brookline bank robbery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are on the hunt for a suspect in a bank robbery.The robbery took place in Brookline on Friday when the suspect walked into a Community Bank on Brookline Boulevard. After walking inside, the suspect handed a teller a note demanding he give him money and then threatened to pull a gun if not. Police said the man never pulled out a gun and walked away with some cash.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of trafficking drugs to New Castle from Detroit

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (KDKA) - An accused drug trafficker and his girlfriend were arrested after a big bust in New Castle. Agents seized nearly 1,700 grams of cocaine, more than 80 grams of heroin, crystal meth and four guns while carrying out a search warrant at a New Castle home and storage facility earlier this week, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday.The attorney general's office said investigators learned Dennis Reid, from the Detroit area, was trafficking drugs from Detroit to New Castle. Reid and his girlfriend Elizabeth Basham were arrested. Reid was charged with multiple drug and gun charges while Basham was charged with dealing in proceeds of illegal activities and conspiracy.The six-month investigation was conducted by the attorney general office's Bureau of Narcotics Investigations.
NEW CASTLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#David Lee#Robbery#Police#Violent Crime#Kdka#Army Ranger From Glenshaw#The Lower West Terrace#Office
CBS Pittsburgh

Pitcairn Police officers participate in 'Shop With a Cop' event at Monroeville Mall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pitcairn Police officers helped local kids get set up for a successful school year at Sunday's 'Shop With a Cop' event at the Monroeville Mall.Kids got free backpacks stuffed with school supplies and got to shop with the officers for other back to school essentials at Macy's.Macy's sponsors the event along with the Pennsylvania State Police.
MONROEVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police searching for missing 39-year-old Daniel Clark

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An urgent search is underway for a missing and endangered man. Pittsburgh Police say 39-year-old Daniel Clark is missing.He is described by police as a black man with brown hair, is 6'2" and weighs around 230 pounds, typically wearing sweatpants.He was last seen Saturday along South Braddock Avenue.Police say he has family in the Penn Hills area and he is in need of his medication.If you know where he may be, call 911.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Stabbing investigation underway in Westmoreland County

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A statement posted on the Rostraver Township Police Department's Facebook page said, "Evidence suggests this is an isolated incident." The statement also said that police are not seeking a suspect. PREVIOUS: A stabbing investigation is underway in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County. Sky 4 flew...
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

One man killed in North Versailles shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A police and EMS presence was requested along the 400 block of Porter Street in North Versailles Township Saturday evening, according to Allegheny County dispatchers. The call came in just before 5 PM.This happened near the Kingz & Queens Hair Salon.No one had been transported from the scene at last check with officials.Update 6:15 PM:A man was killed in a shooting in North Versailles. Police said the man was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.Homicide detectives have initiated an investigation, according to an Allegheny County Police Department press release.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigating after man found with gunshot wound to his leg in Homewood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police officers responded to the 800 block of North Murtland Street just after 1 PM Sunday after receiving several ShotSpotter alerts in the area.Officers then found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper leg. He was transported to the hospital by EMS personnel in serious condition.Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are investigating and the Mobile Crime Unit processed evidence at the scene, according to a department press release.The investigation is ongoing.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Contractor accused of shooting, killing man during argument in Center Township

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A contractor was arrested after police said he shot and killed a man and injured another person during an argument over a home improvement project in Center Township. The Beaver County district attorney said Wesley Deaderick was charged with voluntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and firearms violations in the death of William Dawkins. Willie Dawkins' mother Blanche Lowe told KDKA her son's girlfriend called him Saturday morning and asked him to come to her house in Center Township to talk with her contractor because he didn't complete the job and wouldn't return her money. Lowe said her son...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Duquesne police warn residents of missing python

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) - Duquesne police are warning residents about a python that's on the loose in the city.There's the movie "Snakes on a Plane." Now there's a snake in Duquesne, and police said it's someone's pet. "I wouldn't like having a snake in my yard, you'd want to find it," said Dan Shanley, whose son owns the snake.  Shanley said his son collapsed while holding it on a walk Wednesday afternoon near State Street and Mehaffey Street. Since then, the snake has been missing.  "Where the snake went from there I don't know. We looked all last night," Shanley said....
DUQUESNE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
67K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy