SEATTLE - Hot temperatures will stick around Wednesday as high pressure remains over the Pacific Northwest, however cooler temperatures are ahead for the Labor Day Weekend. After Tuesday's record-tying twelfth 90 degree day of the year, Wednesday will be a few degrees cooler with mostly sunny skies. Even though it will be a bit cooler, a Heat Advisory was issued by the National Weather Service for the central and south Puget Sound areas. Be aware of heat related illnesses and make sure to drink plenty of water.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO