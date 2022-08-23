Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Firefighters put out apartment fire in Seattle's International District
SEATTLE - Seattle firefighters put out a fire at an apartment in the International District Thursday morning. According to the Seattle Fire Department, a fire started in a kitchen on the first floor of an apartment near S King St and 7th Ave S. Smoke from the fire went through the air ducts and billowed out the rooftop, spreading north into neighborhoods around Lake Union.
q13fox.com
Unusually large, striped-eye grasshopper found near Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - State officials are asking people who live near Everett to be on the lookout for any unusually large grasshoppers with striped eyes. Last week, the Washington State Department of Agriculture said an Everett resident reported an Egyptian grasshopper to state entomologists earlier this year, and the USDA recently confirmed it was the first detection of the insect in Washington state.
q13fox.com
Amtrak restarting service from Seattle to Vancouver, B.C.
SEATTLE - Amtrak will restart its Cascades passenger-train service between Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia, in September — earlier than the December restart date announced previously because of a lack of personnel. Service will resume on Sept. 26, according to a statement Wednesday from Amtrak officials along with the...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: A hot Wednesday ahead with a chance of mountain thunderstorms
SEATTLE - Hot temperatures will stick around Wednesday as high pressure remains over the Pacific Northwest, however cooler temperatures are ahead for the Labor Day Weekend. After Tuesday's record-tying twelfth 90 degree day of the year, Wednesday will be a few degrees cooler with mostly sunny skies. Even though it will be a bit cooler, a Heat Advisory was issued by the National Weather Service for the central and south Puget Sound areas. Be aware of heat related illnesses and make sure to drink plenty of water.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Scorching end to August as Heat Advisory goes into effect
SEATTLE - September may be knocking on our door, but the summer heat is not done here in Western Washington. Highs today will skyrocket to the upper 80s and low 90s. The National Weather Service posted a Heat Advisory that runs from noon today to midnight tonight. Make sure to...
q13fox.com
First day of meteorological fall is cooler and cloudier
Seattle - A marine push of cooler air arrived early Thursday morning bringing more cloud cover to start the day. Sunshine will return Thursday afternoon with highs back in the low 80s. Thursday is the first day of meteorological fall. That is the official start to fall from government agencies...
q13fox.com
Above average heat will continue this week, but just how high will we land?
SEATTLE - A record-breaking day across the Northwest! The heat pushed the mercury to 90 at the airport-- that beats the old record of 88 set back in 1987. By hitting 90 on Tuesday, we also tied a record set in 2015 for the most 90+ days in a single year! That's an impressive stat, as we normally only see four 90+ days per year.
q13fox.com
Kent mobile home fire displaces 5 people
KENT, Wash. - Five people were displaced Friday morning after a mobile home fire in Kent. Crews responded to a report of a residential fire in the 800 block of Central Avenue South at about 5 a.m. Fire officials said when crews arrived at the scene, they saw flames coming...
q13fox.com
Seattle unveils new machines to clean up downtown
There'll be a new fleet of mobile cleaning machines you'll see throughout Downtown Seattle. The Metropolitan Improvement District said its goal is to clean and make the downtown area more inviting for visitors, residents and workers.
q13fox.com
Teachers in multiple school districts around the Puget Sound on strike
Seattle Public School teachers to vote on a strike on Wednesday. Port Angeles teacher to strike if new deal is not reached. North Thurston teacher to vote on new contract. Kent teachers remain on strike, no school today.
q13fox.com
AAA: Seattle is #2 Labor Day destination
AAA said Seattle is the No. 2 destination in the U.S. for Labor Day, according to bookings for flights, hotels and rental cars. Las Vegas ranked higher.
q13fox.com
Deputies: 7 deadly incidents occurred on Snohomish County roads in 1 month
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says their Collision Investigation Unit has responded to at least seven deadly crashes on county roads in the span of just a month. Around 4:45 a.m. on Aug. 29, deputies responded to a crash in the 12200 block of Airport Road...
q13fox.com
Labor Day Weekend forecast: Cooler highs into the weekend with a slight chance for sprinkles
SEATTLE - Cooler conditions on the first day of September, but still warming above average around Puget Sound. The airport landed at 78 Thursday under mostly sunny skies!. Overnight, skies are mostly clear until just before sunrise when clouds fill Puget Sound. Temperatures cool to near average in the mid to upper 50s.
q13fox.com
Kirkland man reported missing found dead
KIRKLAND, Wash. - A 63-year-old Kirkland man who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead. Kirkland police have been searching Michael Warga, who was last seen Saturday morning near the area west of Market/Kiwanis Park. Police said Warga was found Tuesday morning. "Thank you to our community, King...
q13fox.com
Search continues for Thurston Co. teen who went missing under 'suspicious circumstances'
Thurston County deputies are asking for the public's help in locating a teen who they say is "missing under suspicious circumstances." 16-year-old Gabriel Davies left his home in Olympia around 4 p.m. on Aug. 31 to attend football practice at Olympia High School, according to deputies.
q13fox.com
Kirkland Police looking for car thief suspects
Kirkland Police are asking for help tracking down some alleged car thieves. It was caught on camera early Monday morning at Doug's Auto Tune and Repair in the Totem Lake area.
q13fox.com
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating after a man was found dead, laying in the bushes with a gunshot wound early Thursday morning. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 7:44 a.m., the Tacoma Fire Department responded to the corner of East T St. and East Wright Ave. to reports of an unresponsive man lying face down in the bushes.
q13fox.com
1 arrested, 1 at large following car theft at Kirkland auto repair shop
KIRKLAND, Wash. - Kirkland Police arrested a man suspected of stealing a car from an auto repair shop. According to authorities, the break-in occurred at Doug's Auto Tune & Repair just after 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. The entire incident was captured on surveillance video, which shows two suspects pulling up to the shop in a blue station wagon.
q13fox.com
Renton police investigate homicide after man dies
RENTON, Wash. - Renton police are investigating a homicide after a man died in a shooting Thursday morning. Before 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person laying on the ground in the 300 block of Southwest Sunset Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man, who...
q13fox.com
Man found unconscious in Lacey hotel parking lot later dies from injuries
LACEY, Wash. - Lacey police are investigating after an injured man was found unconscious in a hotel parking lot. Police say he later died from his injuries. Police were called to a hotel on College Street SE for a "physical disturbance." Multiple callers reported seeing a man lying in the parking lot behind the hotel.
