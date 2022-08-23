ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
q13fox.com

Firefighters put out apartment fire in Seattle's International District

SEATTLE - Seattle firefighters put out a fire at an apartment in the International District Thursday morning. According to the Seattle Fire Department, a fire started in a kitchen on the first floor of an apartment near S King St and 7th Ave S. Smoke from the fire went through the air ducts and billowed out the rooftop, spreading north into neighborhoods around Lake Union.
q13fox.com

Unusually large, striped-eye grasshopper found near Everett

EVERETT, Wash. - State officials are asking people who live near Everett to be on the lookout for any unusually large grasshoppers with striped eyes. Last week, the Washington State Department of Agriculture said an Everett resident reported an Egyptian grasshopper to state entomologists earlier this year, and the USDA recently confirmed it was the first detection of the insect in Washington state.
q13fox.com

Amtrak restarting service from Seattle to Vancouver, B.C.

SEATTLE - Amtrak will restart its Cascades passenger-train service between Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia, in September — earlier than the December restart date announced previously because of a lack of personnel. Service will resume on Sept. 26, according to a statement Wednesday from Amtrak officials along with the...
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: A hot Wednesday ahead with a chance of mountain thunderstorms

SEATTLE - Hot temperatures will stick around Wednesday as high pressure remains over the Pacific Northwest, however cooler temperatures are ahead for the Labor Day Weekend. After Tuesday's record-tying twelfth 90 degree day of the year, Wednesday will be a few degrees cooler with mostly sunny skies. Even though it will be a bit cooler, a Heat Advisory was issued by the National Weather Service for the central and south Puget Sound areas. Be aware of heat related illnesses and make sure to drink plenty of water.
q13fox.com

First day of meteorological fall is cooler and cloudier

Seattle - A marine push of cooler air arrived early Thursday morning bringing more cloud cover to start the day. Sunshine will return Thursday afternoon with highs back in the low 80s. Thursday is the first day of meteorological fall. That is the official start to fall from government agencies...
q13fox.com

Above average heat will continue this week, but just how high will we land?

SEATTLE - A record-breaking day across the Northwest! The heat pushed the mercury to 90 at the airport-- that beats the old record of 88 set back in 1987. By hitting 90 on Tuesday, we also tied a record set in 2015 for the most 90+ days in a single year! That's an impressive stat, as we normally only see four 90+ days per year.
q13fox.com

Kent mobile home fire displaces 5 people

KENT, Wash. - Five people were displaced Friday morning after a mobile home fire in Kent. Crews responded to a report of a residential fire in the 800 block of Central Avenue South at about 5 a.m. Fire officials said when crews arrived at the scene, they saw flames coming...
q13fox.com

Seattle unveils new machines to clean up downtown

There'll be a new fleet of mobile cleaning machines you'll see throughout Downtown Seattle. The Metropolitan Improvement District said its goal is to clean and make the downtown area more inviting for visitors, residents and workers.
q13fox.com

Kirkland man reported missing found dead

KIRKLAND, Wash. - A 63-year-old Kirkland man who was reported missing over the weekend was found dead. Kirkland police have been searching Michael Warga, who was last seen Saturday morning near the area west of Market/Kiwanis Park. Police said Warga was found Tuesday morning. "Thank you to our community, King...
q13fox.com

Homicide investigation underway after man found dead in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating after a man was found dead, laying in the bushes with a gunshot wound early Thursday morning. According to the Tacoma Police Department (TPD), at around 7:44 a.m., the Tacoma Fire Department responded to the corner of East T St. and East Wright Ave. to reports of an unresponsive man lying face down in the bushes.
q13fox.com

1 arrested, 1 at large following car theft at Kirkland auto repair shop

KIRKLAND, Wash. - Kirkland Police arrested a man suspected of stealing a car from an auto repair shop. According to authorities, the break-in occurred at Doug's Auto Tune & Repair just after 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. The entire incident was captured on surveillance video, which shows two suspects pulling up to the shop in a blue station wagon.
q13fox.com

Renton police investigate homicide after man dies

RENTON, Wash. - Renton police are investigating a homicide after a man died in a shooting Thursday morning. Before 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person laying on the ground in the 300 block of Southwest Sunset Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found a 31-year-old man, who...
q13fox.com

Man found unconscious in Lacey hotel parking lot later dies from injuries

LACEY, Wash. - Lacey police are investigating after an injured man was found unconscious in a hotel parking lot. Police say he later died from his injuries. Police were called to a hotel on College Street SE for a "physical disturbance." Multiple callers reported seeing a man lying in the parking lot behind the hotel.
