PORTAGE PARK — Developers on the massive Six Corners Sears overhaul have been ordered to stop construction on the project — again. The former Sears building at 4712-4738 W. Irving Park Road is being redeveloped into luxury apartments. It was hit with a stop work order Tuesday from the city’s Department of Buildings, which found work was being done without a permit. It ordered workers to stop construction immediately.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO