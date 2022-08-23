ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto News Roundup for Aug. 26, 2022

Bitcoin and ether were trading in familiar ranges ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech, but that has changed. Also, a look at a Silicon Valley artist’s take on NFTs. CoinDesk’s “Markets Daily” is back with the latest news roundup.
Ether May Continue to Lose Momentum Until Merge Is Completed, BofA Says

Ether’s (ETH) price jump from mid-July until mid-August may continue to fade as investors seek to better understand the implications of the Merge, Ethereum's tech upgrade that will transform it to a proof-of-stake network, along with future blockchain upgrades, Bank of America said in a note Friday. In addition,...
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023

Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
The Merge May Negatively Impact DeFi Protocols, Stablecoins: Report

Ethereum’s upcoming Merge could significantly impact the way DeFi protocols operate atop crypto’s most popular decentralized finance chain, according to a new DappRadar report published Friday. The study focuses on delays that could arise during Ethereum’s transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, better known as the Merge. The...
Xiden Developer CryptoDATA Defends the Crypto Space From Malicious Asset Losses

CryptoDATA Tech, the blockchain developer sponsoring the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix title until 2024, is launching a new project that provides highly sought-after safeguards for crypto users. CryptoDATA Tech has joined forces with Martoms Brothers & Co. and several reinsurance companies to create a mutual guarantee fund that will provide...
AMC and Wall Street Are Learning All the Wrong Lessons From Crypto

The similarities between stock speculation and gambling have always been obvious to the common man. In the late 19th and early 20th century, even those who didn’t have the cash or connections to actually buy stock could still frequent so-called bucket shops, which were kind of like off-track betting parlors but for wagering on stocks instead of horses. Patrons would take “positions” on stocks that paid off if the stock went the right direction, but without ever actually owning the underlying asset.
Sell-Side Analysts Trim Targets for Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain

Analysts at H.C Wainwright and Jefferies slashed their price targets for Argo Blockchain (ARBK) following disappointing guidance when the company delivered quarterly results on Wednesday. Kevin Dede at H.C. Wainwright continues to rate Argo a buy, but lowered his price target to $8 from $14, and versus Thursday's closing price...
Ethereum Could Get Kicked Off Cloud Host That Powers 10% of Crypto Network

Ethereum appears at risk of getting kicked off the cloud-networking provider that powers roughly 10% of the second-biggest blockchain. Hetzner, a German-based cloud services firm, said in a Reddit post this week that its terms of service specifically bar crypto mining and also staking, the approach Ethereum is moving to soon to run the blockchain.
Singapore's Central Bank Wants to Foster Digital Assets, Restrict Crypto Speculation

Singapore's central bank wants to promote a digital asset ecosystem, while restricting crypto speculation, said Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Menon insisted that this stance is not contradictory during his opening remarks at a Green Shoots Seminar on Monday. Green Shoots sessions are used...
