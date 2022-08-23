Read full article on original website
CoinDesk
Crypto News Roundup for Aug. 26, 2022
Bitcoin and ether were trading in familiar ranges ahead of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech, but that has changed. Also, a look at a Silicon Valley artist’s take on NFTs. CoinDesk’s “Markets Daily” is back with the latest news roundup.
CoinDesk
Market Wrap: Bitcoin Slumps to Lowest Level in Over a Month After Powell Affirms Hawkish Monetary Policy
Bitcoin Slumps After Fed Chair Affirms Hawkish Monetary Policy. This article originally appeared in Market Wrap, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter diving into what happened in today's crypto markets. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Bitcoin (BTC) dipped to its lowest price in over a month after U.S....
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: Bitcoin in Stasis Ahead of Powell Speech; Coinbase's cbETH Trades At Discount to Ether
Price Point: Bitcoin and ether traded in familiar ranges as investors eyed Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the annual Jackson Hole conference. Coinbase's wrapped ether staking token traded at a discount to ether's price. Market Moves: Large traders, anticipating an ether volatility spike, are buying both bullish and...
CoinDesk
Coinbase Pledges to ‘Evaluate’ Forked Ethereum Tokens in Update to ‘Merge’ Policy
Coinbase pledged on Thursday to “evaluate” Ethereum forks that may spawn after the Merge, reopening the door to listing competitor tokens that could arise after the popular blockchain’s imminent tech upgrade. “Should an ETH [proof-of-work] fork arise following the Merge, this asset will be reviewed with the...
CoinDesk
Ether May Continue to Lose Momentum Until Merge Is Completed, BofA Says
Ether’s (ETH) price jump from mid-July until mid-August may continue to fade as investors seek to better understand the implications of the Merge, Ethereum's tech upgrade that will transform it to a proof-of-stake network, along with future blockchain upgrades, Bank of America said in a note Friday. In addition,...
Say Goodbye to Your 11.4% Social Security Raise in 2023
Social Security is vital to the financial well-being of most aged Americans. Despite a sizable expected "raise," seniors continue to get the short end of the stick from America's top social program. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
CoinDesk
The Merge May Negatively Impact DeFi Protocols, Stablecoins: Report
Ethereum’s upcoming Merge could significantly impact the way DeFi protocols operate atop crypto’s most popular decentralized finance chain, according to a new DappRadar report published Friday. The study focuses on delays that could arise during Ethereum’s transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, better known as the Merge. The...
Stimulus Update: What Having an Influx of Extra Money Felt Like for Many
What happens when you get a break from living paycheck to paycheck?
Floods, other water-related disasters could cost economy $5.6 trillion by 2050 -report
LONDON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Worsening droughts, storms and torrential rain in some of the world's largest economies could cause $5.6 trillion in losses to GDP by 2050, according to a report released Monday.
CoinDesk
Crypto Coin AVAX Drops 11% After Self-Described Whistleblower Says Avalanche Weaponized Litigation Against Rivals
AVAX dropped to the lowest since July 13 on Monday after a self-described "whistleblower" website accused Ava Labs, the company behind its parent smart contract blockchain Avalanche, paid lawyers to hurt competitors and keep regulators at bay. On Friday, Crypto Leaks, a self-proclaimed whistleblower, published a report saying some years...
CoinDesk
Xiden Developer CryptoDATA Defends the Crypto Space From Malicious Asset Losses
CryptoDATA Tech, the blockchain developer sponsoring the MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix title until 2024, is launching a new project that provides highly sought-after safeguards for crypto users. CryptoDATA Tech has joined forces with Martoms Brothers & Co. and several reinsurance companies to create a mutual guarantee fund that will provide...
Federal COVID-19 website to stop shipping free tests due to lack of money
After seven months of distributing millions of at-home COVID-19 tests to Americans at no cost, President Joe Biden's administration has said it will stop offering the tests this week.
Impact of the Latest Artemis I Launch Postponement
Jim Cantrell, CEO & President, Phantom Space Corporation, joins Cheddar News in the fallout of the latest Artemis I launch postponement to react and break down the fallout while looking ahead to what the success of the mission could mean to the future of manned space exploration.
CoinDesk
AMC and Wall Street Are Learning All the Wrong Lessons From Crypto
The similarities between stock speculation and gambling have always been obvious to the common man. In the late 19th and early 20th century, even those who didn’t have the cash or connections to actually buy stock could still frequent so-called bucket shops, which were kind of like off-track betting parlors but for wagering on stocks instead of horses. Patrons would take “positions” on stocks that paid off if the stock went the right direction, but without ever actually owning the underlying asset.
Markets Insider
European natural gas prices plunge 21% in their steepest decline since March as latest rally 'overshot fundamentals'
"European gas prices have overshot fundamentals fueled by a combination of supply and demand concerns and exceptionally poor liquidity in the market."
CoinDesk
Sell-Side Analysts Trim Targets for Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain
Analysts at H.C Wainwright and Jefferies slashed their price targets for Argo Blockchain (ARBK) following disappointing guidance when the company delivered quarterly results on Wednesday. Kevin Dede at H.C. Wainwright continues to rate Argo a buy, but lowered his price target to $8 from $14, and versus Thursday's closing price...
CoinDesk
Ethereum Could Get Kicked Off Cloud Host That Powers 10% of Crypto Network
Ethereum appears at risk of getting kicked off the cloud-networking provider that powers roughly 10% of the second-biggest blockchain. Hetzner, a German-based cloud services firm, said in a Reddit post this week that its terms of service specifically bar crypto mining and also staking, the approach Ethereum is moving to soon to run the blockchain.
CoinDesk
Singapore's Central Bank Wants to Foster Digital Assets, Restrict Crypto Speculation
Singapore's central bank wants to promote a digital asset ecosystem, while restricting crypto speculation, said Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Menon insisted that this stance is not contradictory during his opening remarks at a Green Shoots Seminar on Monday. Green Shoots sessions are used...
CoinDesk
CoinSwitch CEO, in Wake of Searches by Indian Authorities, Says the Crypto Exchange Is 'Fully Cooperating'
Indian crypto exchange CoinSwitch Kuber CEO Ashish Singhal said Saturday "we are fully cooperating" with the Enforcement Directorate, two days after searches at five locations by the financial crimes agency. Disclosing the news of the searches on Thursday, the Bangalore cell of India's Enforcement Directorate told CoinDesk "Searches were conducted...
