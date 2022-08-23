Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prepaid Gas Cards of $150 or Transit Cards of $50 Are AvailableCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
I-80 Repairs in Will County begin on 8/29Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
This unique Chicago license plate is the first of its kind and is being auctioned offKath LeeChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Museum of Science and Industry Free DaysLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
2022 NBA Draft Review: Chicago BullsAdrian HolmanChicago, IL
Related
Bicyclist fatally struck on Chicago's Near South Side; driver cited for running stop sign, CPD says
The driver was cited for failing to stop at a stop sign, as well as driving on an expired license with no insurance, according to police.
Red Line shooting: Chicago police search for suspect who shot woman on CTA train in Loop
Chicago police are looking for the person who shot a woman on a CTA Red Line train overnight Saturday.
oakpark.com
Oak Park Village Board resumes in-person meetings in September
The Village of Oak Park is exploring a return to in-person meetings in September, according to Oak Park spokesman Erik Jacobsen. A specific date has not yet been determined, but the Tuesday after Labor Day is not in consideration. While village board meetings are typically held in Oak Park Village...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago shooting: 2 women critically wounded while sitting in car in West Rogers Park
Two women were found critically wounded inside a parked car in the West Rogers Park neighborhood Thursday night, Chicago police said.
Police search for suspect in attempted armed robbery on CTA Blue Line
CHICAGO — Chicago police need help identifying a man wanted in an attempted armed robbery and aggravated battery on the CTA Blue Line. Police released photos of a man they said was armed with a gun and approached another ride on the CTA train Sunday night at the Kedzie-Homan stop on the West Side. Police […]
Groundbreaking for 58 ‘affordable’ apartments in Auburn Gresham
CHICAGO — The first of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s INVEST South/West housing developments broke ground Wednesday morning. According to the initiative’s website, Evergreen Imagine is a mixed-use development consisting of two buildings going up on vacant land. The first, at 79th and Green, is set to contain 28 residential units and a ground-floor commercial space. […]
Chicago shooting in Brainerd leaves 1 dead, 2 injured, CPD says
Chicago police are investigating a shooting on the South Side that left one person killed and two others injured.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cwbchicago.com
Using forged work records, man traveled around Chicago while on electronic monitoring for heroin distribution: prosecutors
Prosecutors have charged a five-time felon with using forged employment records to secure permission to move around Chicago while he was on electronic monitoring for a manufacture-delivery of heroin case in 2019. The charges are the first leveled against someone accused of benefiting from a forgery mill run by a now-fired City Colleges of Chicago basketball coach.
wjol.com
Stolen Vehicle from Maine Recovered in Joliet After Chase
On Monday night, at 10:35 pm, Joliet Police were called near the area of Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center after receiving a report of a stolen Land Rover SUV out of Maine that was being tracked by the vehicle’s owner via GPS. Officers located the vehicle with a female driver, later identified as 29-year-old Katelynn Dubois of Wales Maine, on the south end of the hospital property and attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle fled as Officers approached the vehicle on foot. Police later located the SUV parked and unoccupied in the 1400 block of Mayfield Avenue. WJOL has been told that the SUV now had an Illinois registration plate that did not match the vehicle. The Maine registration plate that had previously been attached to the vehicle along with a screwdriver was located in the front passenger seat. Officers set up a perimeter and a K9 was deployed to conduct an extensive search of the area.
fox32chicago.com
14-year-old boy arrested for carrying a weapon aboard CTA Red Line train
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy who was allegedly carrying a weapon aboard a CTA Red Line train in Englewood is facing a felony charge. Chicago police said officers were conducting a platform check Thursday night at a Red Line station in the 200 block of West 63rd Street when they saw the boy crossing between train cars.
Waukegan police shooting: Man fatally shot by officer identified
The identity of a man fatally shot by police in Waukegan Wednesday has been released.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
You Won’t Believe Why Illinois Fast Food Worker Shot His Manager
Fast food manager is shot for calling out his lazy employee. Bad Managers, Employees, And Co-Workers At Jobs In Illinois. I don't care where you work or what kind of job you have. You're always going to run into bad people. It could be a horrible boss. There are the possibilities of awful employees. Don't forget about terrible co-workers. It makes for a miserable experience. We've all been through it. Of course, it can make you mad. Hopefully, not angry enough to do something foolish.
Chicago shooting: Woman killed, another hurt in Little Village, police say
Two women were shot, one fatally, while standing outside on Chicago's Southwest Side, police said.
wfft.com
Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in crash that killed three ISU students
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a weekend crash that ended in the death of three Indiana State University students and two more hurt. The crash happened in Riley, just east of Terre Haute. There were five people in the car. Killed in the crash were:
wjol.com
Joliet Man Charged with Aggravated Domestic Battery
A domestic violence investigation in Joliet has led to the arrest of a 28-year-old man. On Tuesday night just before 10:00 am, Joliet Police were called to a house in the 400 block of North Nicholson Street for a domestic disturbance. A subsequent investigation by authorities led to the arrest of Nicholas Rios of Joliet. Rios and a woman were involved in an argument when he allegedly grew angry and forcefully entered a bedroom where the victim was located. He is then said to have pushed the victim down, causing the victim to strike her head on a nearby table. Joliet Police tell WJOL that Rios then began choking the victim with both hands while she was on the ground. He also had the victim’s cell phone and refused to give it to her; however, the victim was eventually able to access her phone and call 911. Rios was on the scene and was placed into custody without incident.
fox32chicago.com
Father Michael Pfleger expresses outrage over teen's killing: 'future was snatched'
CHICAGO - Father Michael Pfleger is outraged over the shooting of an 18-year-old on Chicago's South Side, and he's sending a strong message to whoever pulled the trigger. "To the cowards and punks that took Khalil's life. We will catch you," the St. Sabina leader said in a post on Facebook.
nypressnews.com
One person stabbed in fight in Berwyn
BERWYN, Ill. (CBS) — One person was stabbed in a fight in Berwyn Wednesday evening. Berwyn police said two people got into a fight inside an unspecified business at Cermak Road and Ridgeland Avenue – and it later spilled out into the streets. One of the combatants took...
blockclubchicago.org
Ellis Lakeview Residents Sue Landlord After Years Of Complaining About Filthy, Dangerous Apartments
KENWOOD — Residents of a beleaguered South Side affordable apartment complex are suing its owner and ousted property manager for allowing dirty and dangerous living conditions to persist for years before city officials intervened to bring in new leadership. Tonnett Hammond, Karen Harrison and Ashley Salibellas filed the class...
Comments / 0