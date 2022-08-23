ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

Homicide investigation underway in southwest Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead at an apartment complex in southwest Charlotte Friday morning. Officers said they responded to the scene on Cherrycrest Lane, not far from Archdale Drive, around 7:45 a.m. Officers found a man with gunshot...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Missing 82-year-old Charlotte man found safe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a missing man was located on Sunday. Alexander Allison, 82, was found unharmed on Sunday after being reported missing on Saturday. Allison was last seen at his home on Tuckaseegee Road, not far from Mulberry Pond Drive, and wearing a blue...
CHARLOTTE, NC
'I thought she was gonna slam him hard' mother's TikTok video of Charlotte day care alarms area parents

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Raleigh mother told WCNC Charlotte her three-year-old was enrolled at Tutor Time's Steele Creek branch last week. "My daughter is living with her grandmother right now in Charlotte. My son, her brother, is having some health issues," Alyssa Stillwell explained. "They don't know what's going on, but he has severe neutropenia. He cannot get sick. Because he's also in kidney failure, he's at risk of another kidney injury. So we decided that my daughter should stay with her grandma for a couple of weeks to a month until we figure out what's going on."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Police investigating fatal crash in Rock Hill overnight

ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person is dead following a car crash in Rock Hill early Sunday morning, according to police. The Rock Hill Police Department said it responded to a call about a car crash along Highway 5, not far from South Herlong Avenue, in Rock Hill. Officers located a gold 2004 Pontiac Grand Am off the roadway in the ditch.
ROCK HILL, SC
'This is not normal': Business owners react to Plaza Midwood stabbing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were seriously injured in a stabbing near Plaza Midwood on Thursday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to a reported assault on Thomas Avenue near Commonwealth Avenue just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25. Officers learned that two parties got...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Missing man last seen in University City found safe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has located a missing 26-year-old man. Police said the man was located safe and not harmed. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Former Belk CEO sued by company for...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Suspect wanted in shooting that left man dead, woman injured in Rock Hill, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured Saturday night. Officers responded to a call about a shooting around 8:40 p.m. along Deas Street, not far from Cherry Road, in Rock Hill. A 36-year-old man was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the torso, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
ROCK HILL, SC
Doctors urge caution, awareness around concussions during school sports season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall sports have begun for students across the Carolinas and doctors are urging parents to be cautious when it comes to concussions. Doctors in the area say the number of head injuries is likely underreported, but concussions are a serious risk and repeated blows to the head, neck and upper body can have long-term impacts on a student athlete’s life.
CHARLOTTE, NC
$134M bond would replace aging schools in Union County

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Officials with Union County Public Schools announced Wednesday that they will hold six public meetings about the 2022 bond package, which will invest more than $100 million into schools across the district. The meetings will address several things, including school capacity and new renovations planned...
UNION COUNTY, NC
1 dead in northeast Charlotte shooting, CMPD confirms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a shooting in northeast Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, Medic said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a reported shooting in the 600 block of Sawyers Mill Road, near the Belmont at Tryon apartment complex off North Tryon Street, shortly before 3:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Historic church converted into townhomes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A one-of-a-kind condo building is coming to one of Charlotte's most notable neighborhoods, all while preserving the community's historic charm. Wesley Heights is getting ready to welcome "The Arches," a church that is getting converted into 15 condo units. The project has been spearheaded by Whitestone...
CHARLOTTE, NC
