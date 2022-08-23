Read full article on original website
Homicide investigation underway in southwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead at an apartment complex in southwest Charlotte Friday morning. Officers said they responded to the scene on Cherrycrest Lane, not far from Archdale Drive, around 7:45 a.m. Officers found a man with gunshot...
Missing 82-year-old Charlotte man found safe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a missing man was located on Sunday. Alexander Allison, 82, was found unharmed on Sunday after being reported missing on Saturday. Allison was last seen at his home on Tuckaseegee Road, not far from Mulberry Pond Drive, and wearing a blue...
'I thought she was gonna slam him hard' mother's TikTok video of Charlotte day care alarms area parents
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Raleigh mother told WCNC Charlotte her three-year-old was enrolled at Tutor Time's Steele Creek branch last week. "My daughter is living with her grandmother right now in Charlotte. My son, her brother, is having some health issues," Alyssa Stillwell explained. "They don't know what's going on, but he has severe neutropenia. He cannot get sick. Because he's also in kidney failure, he's at risk of another kidney injury. So we decided that my daughter should stay with her grandma for a couple of weeks to a month until we figure out what's going on."
Police investigating fatal crash in Rock Hill overnight
ROCK HILL, S.C. — One person is dead following a car crash in Rock Hill early Sunday morning, according to police. The Rock Hill Police Department said it responded to a call about a car crash along Highway 5, not far from South Herlong Avenue, in Rock Hill. Officers located a gold 2004 Pontiac Grand Am off the roadway in the ditch.
Out with the old: Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge getting replaced
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge along the border of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties is getting replaced. It’s all part of the North Carolina Department of Transportation's efforts to improve traffic flow and also create a safer path for other modes of transportation in the area.
Lake Norman High School says some buses won't run due to driver shortage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Parents in Iredell are seeking a last-minute solution to get their kids to school after Lake Norman High School officials said multiple buses won't operate until further notice. The announcement comes just days before the first day of class for Iredell-Statesville Schools on Monday, Aug. 29....
Police chief for Matthews resigns, town government says
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Effective immediately, the chief of the Matthews Police Department has resigned. According to a news release from the town government, Clark Pennington submitted his resignation on Friday. The release said Pennington is retiring from law enforcement to pursue another opportunity. For the latest breaking news, weather...
'Some of us live from paycheck to paycheck' | Gaston County teachers miss paychecks, say new system to blame
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — On the first pay day of the 2022-2023 school year for Gaston County, many teachers went home with incorrect or missing paychecks. The district acknowledged to WCNC Charlotte that it has been facing payroll issues for the last eight months. “It is just very disheartening...
CMS adding body scanners for safety ahead of new school year
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools students are less than 24 hours away from heading back to school for the new year. As a parent, you drop your little ones off for the first day of school and you want them to be safe. Backpacks are packed and ready....
Shooting investigation underway near west Charlotte restaurant, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is facing serious injuries after a shooting near a west Charlotte restaurant on Thursday afternoon, police said. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said it responded to an assault with deadly weapon call just after 3:30 p.m. near Beauregard's on Freedom Drive. Medic confirmed one person...
Waterbean Coffee to open 8,000-square-foot coffee shop and distribution center in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — Waterbean Coffee announced earlier this week that they will open a massive coffee shop and distribution center in Gastonia. The coffee shop said it will open an 8,000-square-feet coffee shop and distribution center in the area. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download...
Iredell County man facing dozens of felonies after posing as Duke Energy worker, police say
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — An Iredell County man is facing dozens of charges after deputies said he posed as a Duke Energy worker to receive cash payments by promising to help customers save money by recalibrating their electric meters. Rowan County deputies began investigating in early July after Duke...
'This is not normal': Business owners react to Plaza Midwood stabbing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were seriously injured in a stabbing near Plaza Midwood on Thursday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to a reported assault on Thomas Avenue near Commonwealth Avenue just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25. Officers learned that two parties got...
Missing man last seen in University City found safe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has located a missing 26-year-old man. Police said the man was located safe and not harmed. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Former Belk CEO sued by company for...
Suspect wanted in shooting that left man dead, woman injured in Rock Hill, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured Saturday night. Officers responded to a call about a shooting around 8:40 p.m. along Deas Street, not far from Cherry Road, in Rock Hill. A 36-year-old man was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the torso, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
'We're as ready as we'll ever be' | CMS teachers start school year amid staffing and salary challenges
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg School students and staff head back to school Monday, August 29th. Teachers will be greeted by a 4.2% average pay raise, passed last week by the CMS Board of Education. "I think it's a fabulous start. It was more than what we were really anticipating....
Doctors urge caution, awareness around concussions during school sports season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall sports have begun for students across the Carolinas and doctors are urging parents to be cautious when it comes to concussions. Doctors in the area say the number of head injuries is likely underreported, but concussions are a serious risk and repeated blows to the head, neck and upper body can have long-term impacts on a student athlete’s life.
$134M bond would replace aging schools in Union County
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Officials with Union County Public Schools announced Wednesday that they will hold six public meetings about the 2022 bond package, which will invest more than $100 million into schools across the district. The meetings will address several things, including school capacity and new renovations planned...
1 dead in northeast Charlotte shooting, CMPD confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed in a shooting in northeast Charlotte Tuesday afternoon, Medic said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to a reported shooting in the 600 block of Sawyers Mill Road, near the Belmont at Tryon apartment complex off North Tryon Street, shortly before 3:30 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Medic.
Historic church converted into townhomes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A one-of-a-kind condo building is coming to one of Charlotte's most notable neighborhoods, all while preserving the community's historic charm. Wesley Heights is getting ready to welcome "The Arches," a church that is getting converted into 15 condo units. The project has been spearheaded by Whitestone...
