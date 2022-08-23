CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Raleigh mother told WCNC Charlotte her three-year-old was enrolled at Tutor Time's Steele Creek branch last week. "My daughter is living with her grandmother right now in Charlotte. My son, her brother, is having some health issues," Alyssa Stillwell explained. "They don't know what's going on, but he has severe neutropenia. He cannot get sick. Because he's also in kidney failure, he's at risk of another kidney injury. So we decided that my daughter should stay with her grandma for a couple of weeks to a month until we figure out what's going on."

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 8 HOURS AGO