Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
q13fox.com
Students form long lines for 'Back2School Bash' backpack giveaway
SEATTLE - The Rainier Beach Back2School Bash drew more than 1,000 people to the local community center Saturday, with volunteers providing free music, food, games and school supplies for those in attendance. Hundreds of backpacks were given away at the event, which falls during a time when families are struggling...
q13fox.com
Kent teacher strike reaches day 3 as negotiations spill into public
KENT, Wash. - Kent teachers remain on strike, and the negotiations are spilling into the public. On Saturday, the Kent School District changed strategies publicizing one of the district’s recent proposals – leading to the Kent Education Association (KEA) to call the information "inaccurate and incomplete." Along with...
q13fox.com
Crimes against children a concerning trend in Western Washington
WESTERN WASHINGTON - A growing issue is troubling law enforcement officials as thieves target children. Incidents on the rise over the last few months in Everette where an 11-year-old boy was swindled when a man paid with a counterfeit $100 bill. In Tacoma, two 10 and 13-year-old cousins were robbed...
q13fox.com
Student loan payments on pause
Student loan payments are pause for the rest of the year but there's a few things borrowers should keep in mind. Personal finance expert Dan Roccato talks to Good Day Seattle about the pause.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q13fox.com
WSDOT begins removal of large encampment underneath I-5, I-90 junction in Seattle
SEATTLE - Washington State Department of Transportation begins the removal of a large homeless encampment underneath the I-5 and I-90 junction in Seattle. In preparation of the cleanup, Friday, crews gathered near the intersection of 10th Avenue South and South Dearbborn Street. WSDOT closed one lane of the I-5 North...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Scorching end to August this week
SEATTLE - Temps this afternoon will be absolutely perfect, warming comfortably to the low to mid 70s. Enjoy the mild temperatures while we have it. Scorching summer heat is on tap for the workweek!. Any pockets of clouds this morning will clear for sparkling afternoon sunshine. Highs will warm to...
q13fox.com
1 shot in confrontation involving Tacoma Police
TACOMA, Wash. - One person was shot in a confrontation involving Tacoma Police Sunday afternoon. Details are limited, but authorities say officers were called to a domestic violence incident at 12:15 p.m. The caller told dispatch he was assaulted by his uncle. Police arrived, and while they were on scene,...
q13fox.com
Number of fentanyl overdoses spiking in the north Sound
EVERETT, Wash. - Fentanyl again is proving to be a serious public safety crisis with a rash of overdoses in the north Sound. Between the last week of July and the end of the first week in August, emergency responders recorded at least 40 overdoses compared to the first three weeks of July when there were only 10.
IN THIS ARTICLE
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Cooldown around Western Washington today
SEATTLE - After skyrocketing to 89 degrees Thursday at Sea-Tac Airport, temps are expected to drop in a major way Friday. You can plan on highs in the low to mid 70s. Cloudy skies will make those temps feel even cooler!. There may be a few sprinkles along with the...
q13fox.com
Warmer weather on the way with temps pushing towards 90 again!
Seattle - A cool Saturday with highs only reaching 70 around Seattle. Normal for this time of year is 76. Not only were we cloudy Saturday, but we also saw a little drizzle in spots. The airport recorded just a trace of rain. SeaTac is well below average when it comes to August rainfall. So far this month we've only seen 0.05"… with normal totals for the entire month at 0.97".
q13fox.com
Hot week ahead!
Seattle - Temperatures began to increase today, as they peaked in the upper 70s. We're talking about a 7 degree warm up from yesterday! This pattern continues and as summer sticks around a little while longer. High temperatures will rise into the lower 80s tomorrow afternoon as we continue with...
q13fox.com
Tacoma’s I-5 HOV lanes are opening after more than two decades of work
TACOMA, Wash. - Crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation are opening the new HOV lanes on Interstate 5 through Tacoma this weekend. The construction work was a 22-year effort. Crews started the process late Thursday evening, and this was one of three nights of lane closures to open...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
q13fox.com
1 killed, 1 injured in Columbia City shooting
SEATTLE - One man was killed and another critically injured following a shooting in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood on Saturday. Several people called 911 around 6:03 p.m. to report hearing gunshots near Renton Ave S and S Bradford St. Officers arrived and found two men with gunshot wounds. One...
q13fox.com
Man stabbed during robbery in Downtown Seattle
SEATTTLE - Seattle police are investigating after a man was stabbed during a robbery overnight in downtown. Before 12:15 a.m. Saturday, a person called 911 to report a man was stabbed near Third Avenue and University Street. When officers arrived, they started first aid on him for his multiple stab...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Cool weekend and a hot workweek ahead
Enjoy the refreshingly cool weather this weekend! The summer heat returns next week to round out the month of August. Highs today will reach the low 70s. The upper 80s are back on Tuesday!. This morning, a few spots woke up to light showers. All of Western Washington dries out...
q13fox.com
Cooler temperatures, cloudier conditions are back
Friday's highs drop dramatically, cooling into the low to mid-70s as this system swings through. We're forecasting near 72 for Seattle with warmer temps to the south and east.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Cool Saturday with warmer temps Sunday into next week
SEATTLE - Did you like our 17-degree cooldown? Most of us across Puget Sound enjoyed temps in the low 70s with a few scattered showers. Tomorrow will feel and look similar as well. Overnight, we expect a few showers with lows in the upper 50s. Most of our shower activity...
q13fox.com
18-year-old father accused of pointing gun at infant daughter's head
SEATTLE - An 18-year-old was arrested after Seattle Police said he pointed a gun at his 3-month-old daughter and her mother, before driving off with the baby and later holding her face to the ground. On Aug. 24, a woman told police that her child's father had threatened the pair...
q13fox.com
Woman shot, killed at Wallingford motel
SEATTLE - Detectives are investigating after a woman was shot and killed early Friday morning at a motel in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. At about 12:45 a.m., officers responded to a motel in the 4400 block of Aurora Avenue North after reports of a woman who was shot. When police arrived,...
Comments / 0