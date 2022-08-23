Seattle - A cool Saturday with highs only reaching 70 around Seattle. Normal for this time of year is 76. Not only were we cloudy Saturday, but we also saw a little drizzle in spots. The airport recorded just a trace of rain. SeaTac is well below average when it comes to August rainfall. So far this month we've only seen 0.05"… with normal totals for the entire month at 0.97".

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO