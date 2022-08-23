Read full article on original website
guest420
5d ago
They’ll just go to another state!!!! Lee BEST make it mandatory for males to get vasectomies too!!! This is ridiculous to do this to women!!!! Government has no right saying what a woman can do with her body!!!! Hopefully doing this will get Lee voted out of office now!!!!
Reply(12)
18
Mocha Latte
5d ago
the world would be alot better if people would just mind their own business.
Reply(1)
12
Larry Goodner
5d ago
when a man and a woman get married they should be married forever no such thing as divorce where did that come from. it should be illegal to get a divorce while you still have children under 18 years old. make this a law and you'll maybe change your mind. we shall see it's coming. just wait for it.
Reply(3)
2
Related
Amendment 3 campaign begins across Tennessee
In November, Tennesseans will have the chance to vote to abolish slavery in our state. One group wanting this amendment to pass is making their voices known Sunday at McGregor Park in Clarksville.
actionnews5.com
One month after launch, Gov. Bill Lee says TN voucher program trial ‘success so far’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee says the state’s controversial Education Savings Account (ESA) trial program has been a success so far. The online portal launched one month ago, giving some Memphis and Nashville families money to send their children to private schools. The program’s trial was...
‘YOU’RE ON YOUR OWN!’ State Says They Have No Authority Over Wanda Halbert
Bad news for Shelby County residents who have yet to get a car tag — you’re on your own. The Tennessee Comptroller’s Office tells KWAM that they have no authority of Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert. Under Ms. Halbert’s leadership, the clerk’s office has been turned into...
Opinion | In latest Memphis visit, Gov. Lee was heavy on platitudes and light on substance | Otis Sanford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Forgive me if I am not thrilled by a morning visit to Memphis Wednesday by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee. By most accounts, the governor’s message to minority business leaders was warmly received by a polite audience. But the speech was heavy on platitudes and extremely light on substance.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Life expectancy declined in 2020 for Tennesseans
According to new data from the National Center For Health Statistics, life expectancy dropped in all 50 states and The District of Columbia in 2020. Tennessee saw a decrease of 1.8 years in life expectancy across all groups.
radionwtn.com
Tennessee First Lady Diagnosed With Lymphoma
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement:. “Maria and I have learned that she has lymphoma and will begin treatment immediately. While this news is unexpected, her prognosis is good and it is treatable. Maria and I deeply appreciate prayers for healing. We are hopeful and will share more in the days ahead.”
Rhodes College professor leads free Memphis healthcare clinic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With more than 700,000 Tennessee residents uninsured in 2020, the Wellness and Stress Clinic of Memphis is aiming to provide care for the people at a high risk for not getting healthcare. A Rhodes College professor is at the heart of this initiative. Peter Hossler, the...
Inspection not required? Tenn. State Fair mishap leads to process explanation
TOSHA provides insight into the state's legal process for amusement ride approval in response to a reported issue with a faulty ride at the Wilson Co. and Tennessee State Fair last week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
z975.com
Should Students Be Spanked In Tennessee And Kentucky Schools?
A school district in Missouri just announced that they are bringing back “spanking” as a form of punishment to the students. The Missouri Cassville school district decided to bring back spanking/paddle after they sent a survey to the parents last year. The parents responded by stating they wanted additional disciplinary actions for their kids. They wanted something different than just suspending them. Administrators came out and said that the spanking will be a last resort. Also, the principal is the only one doing the swatting and there must be a witness on hand, according to MSN.
supertalk929.com
Tennessee’s free hunting/fishing day happens August 27
Tennessee’s Free Hunting Day happens on Saturday, the same day as the opening of squirrel season. Officials with the state’s wildlife resources agency say this event aims to spark interest in hunting and fishing to those who may have not tried it before. Squirrel hunting is deemed one...
Hundreds of applications pour in for Tennessee's ESA program
More than 600 applications have come in for Tennessee’s new Education Savings Account program. Gov. Bill Lee said they’ve been working overtime to get the program up and running this school year.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee U.S. Representative’s daughter home from hospital
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Tennessee U.S. Representative Tim Burchett announced his daughter was released from the hospital after she was injured in a horse-related accident. The girl was at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for 16 days. According to Burchett, she broke five ribs and her wrist. She also...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tennessee hunting and trapping season start dates
Fall is the time of year hunters can pursue their favorite game. Here's a look at when open season starts for squirrels, birds, deer and more.
Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail
A Tennessee man jailed pending trial on charges he fired on a federal building in Knoxville as part of his “war” on government agencies has died, court records show. Assistant Federal Defender Sarah Olesiuk has filed notice in U.S. District Court in Knoxville that Mark Thomas Reno died Aug. 15 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional […] The post Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
radio7media.com
THP Checkpoints this Labor Day Weekend
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS LABOR DAY WEEKEND IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 3RD, MAURY COUNTY ON SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 4TH AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON SEPTEMBER 5TH. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
'Inform your daughters' | Local OBGYN tells teens| Older patients worried about health choices following TN trigger law
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The overturning of Roe v. Wade has left shockwaves. Dr. Brenda Hardy, a Memphis OB/GYN, said she has young teens who are pregnant, and she is concerned now that Tennessee’s trigger law has taken effect. “I am very disappointed that in this day and time...
wvlt.tv
Boy’s body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee boy who was born drug-dependent and later diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder. A series of at-home videos document years of struggles, doctor visits and hospital stays. In one video, Jameson is shaking and...
UT: Around 75 Tennessee counties have fire ants, including most of East Tennessee
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — A University of Tennessee professor said that around 75 counties in Tennessee may have fire ants. Many of those counties are in East Tennessee, they said. "The densities that we see here in Knox County probably aren't as high as we see in other parts...
WSMV
Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee diagnosed with cancer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee made a grim announcement on Friday concerning his wife’s health. The Governor said the state’s First Lady, Maria Lee, has been diagnosed with lymphoma. Lymphoma is cancer that starts in the lymphatic system, which is your body’s disease-fighting system. The lymphatic...
WBBJ
‘Velvet Hunt’ opens in Tennessee for 2022
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Velvet Hunt is on in the state of Tennessee!. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officially designated an “antlerless-only” hunt, but since this time of year the antlers of most bucks are still in the formative stage with a soft, fuzzy, velvet-like covering, it’s commonly known as the Velvet Hunt.
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 55