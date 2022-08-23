ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 55

guest420
5d ago

They’ll just go to another state!!!! Lee BEST make it mandatory for males to get vasectomies too!!! This is ridiculous to do this to women!!!! Government has no right saying what a woman can do with her body!!!! Hopefully doing this will get Lee voted out of office now!!!!

Reply(12)
18
Mocha Latte
5d ago

the world would be alot better if people would just mind their own business.

Reply(1)
12
Larry Goodner
5d ago

when a man and a woman get married they should be married forever no such thing as divorce where did that come from. it should be illegal to get a divorce while you still have children under 18 years old. make this a law and you'll maybe change your mind. we shall see it's coming. just wait for it.

Reply(3)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
radionwtn.com

Tennessee First Lady Diagnosed With Lymphoma

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released the following statement:. “Maria and I have learned that she has lymphoma and will begin treatment immediately. While this news is unexpected, her prognosis is good and it is treatable. Maria and I deeply appreciate prayers for healing. We are hopeful and will share more in the days ahead.”
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Law#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Democratic
z975.com

Should Students Be Spanked In Tennessee And Kentucky Schools?

A school district in Missouri just announced that they are bringing back “spanking” as a form of punishment to the students. The Missouri Cassville school district decided to bring back spanking/paddle after they sent a survey to the parents last year. The parents responded by stating they wanted additional disciplinary actions for their kids. They wanted something different than just suspending them. Administrators came out and said that the spanking will be a last resort. Also, the principal is the only one doing the swatting and there must be a witness on hand, according to MSN.
TENNESSEE STATE
supertalk929.com

Tennessee’s free hunting/fishing day happens August 27

Tennessee’s Free Hunting Day happens on Saturday, the same day as the opening of squirrel season. Officials with the state’s wildlife resources agency say this event aims to spark interest in hunting and fishing to those who may have not tried it before. Squirrel hunting is deemed one...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Tennessee U.S. Representative’s daughter home from hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Sunday, Tennessee U.S. Representative Tim Burchett announced his daughter was released from the hospital after she was injured in a horse-related accident. The girl was at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital for 16 days. According to Burchett, she broke five ribs and her wrist. She also...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail

A Tennessee man jailed pending trial on charges he fired on a federal building in Knoxville as part of his “war” on government agencies has died, court records show. Assistant Federal Defender Sarah Olesiuk has filed notice in U.S. District Court in Knoxville that Mark Thomas Reno died Aug. 15 at the Ephraim McDowell Regional […] The post Tennessee man who fired shots on federal building dies after “medical episode” in jail appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
KNOXVILLE, TN
radio7media.com

THP Checkpoints this Labor Day Weekend

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS LABOR DAY WEEKEND IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: WAYNE COUNTY ON SATURDAY SEPTEMBER 3RD, MAURY COUNTY ON SUNDAY SEPTEMBER 4TH AND MARSHALL COUNTY ON SEPTEMBER 5TH. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
WAYNE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Boy’s body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee boy who was born drug-dependent and later diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disorder. A series of at-home videos document years of struggles, doctor visits and hospital stays. In one video, Jameson is shaking and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee diagnosed with cancer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Governor Bill Lee made a grim announcement on Friday concerning his wife’s health. The Governor said the state’s First Lady, Maria Lee, has been diagnosed with lymphoma. Lymphoma is cancer that starts in the lymphatic system, which is your body’s disease-fighting system. The lymphatic...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

‘Velvet Hunt’ opens in Tennessee for 2022

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Velvet Hunt is on in the state of Tennessee!. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officially designated an “antlerless-only” hunt, but since this time of year the antlers of most bucks are still in the formative stage with a soft, fuzzy, velvet-like covering, it’s commonly known as the Velvet Hunt.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy