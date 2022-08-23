Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Crash on East Washington Ave. reroutes traffic
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County dispatch confirmed a crash on East Washington Ave. near Lien Road Sunday afternoon. The call for the crash came in just after 5 p.m., Dane County dispatch reported. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and traffic in the area was rerouted while crews...
nbc15.com
Man drowns in Lake Redstone after falling out of boat
TOWN OF LA VALLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office announced a 65-year-old man from Reedsburg has died after falling into Lake Redstone Saturday evening. According to Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, the Communication Center received a call just after 6 p.m. about a man who had fallen out of a boat and was unresponsive at Lake Redstone in the Town of La Valle.
KCRG.com
One person hospitalized after shooting in Dubuque
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was airlifted for medical treatment after being shot on Sunday morning, according to law enforcement officials. At around 5:22 a.m., the Dubuque Police Department was sent to the 1800 block of Central Avenue for a report of gunshots. Officers located a man who had been shot and took him to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital. The man, who was not identified, was later taken via air ambulance to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for additional treatment.
x1071.com
One Person Hurt In Crash on Pennsylvania Avenue
Police say one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Dubuque. 20 year old Ester Cobo Bernal of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. According to Dubuque police, the crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue. Police say Cobo Bernal’s vehicle pulled onto Pennsylvania Avenue from a private drive and collided with a vehicle driven by 72 year old Melinda Steffen of Dubuque, who was traveling east on Pennsylvania. Cobo Bernal was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability and failure to the yield right of way.
nbc15.com
Two injured after UTV and SUV collide in Grant Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were injured in a crash Saturday after the UTV they were on collided with a car in Grant County, authorities report. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office stated that a 52-year-old Oregon woman’s SUV was stopped around 4:30 p.m. on County Road HHH near Cuba City. The woman said she looked around before she pulled into the intersection, but she did not see a UTV driving west on the County Road H.
Arrest made in Vernon County drug trafficking investigation
Law enforcement arrested and booked 33-year-old Christopher Gundlach for 4 charges including maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of a short-barreled shotgun. The arrest came as law enforcement executed a search warrant at 225 West Exchange Street in Viola as part of an ongoing investigation.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin woman arrested two days after hitting squad car, fleeing through cornfield
TRENTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Two days after she initially ran away from authorities, a woman from Mazomanie was taken into custody when she was found yelling at a trailer park. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on August 23 around 7 p.m., a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office sergeant did a traffic stop on Highway 151 near Trenton. The driver of the vehicle reportedly lied about her identity to the sergeant.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin fairgrounds has ‘extensive’ damage, suspect arrested
(WFRV) – A suspect has reportedly been arrested following repeated and ‘extensive’ damage to fairgrounds in southwestern Wisconsin. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department posted on its Facebook page, about a case of property damage at the fairgrounds. The incident reportedly happened during the evening hours of August 20 through the early morning hours of August 21.
Medical examiner identifies man killed in interstate crash
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man killed over the weekend in a crash on the interstate as a man from Elkhorn. Authorities said 59-year-old Paul Nielsen was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash after a semi-driver rear-ended Nielsen’s car while both were traveling northbound on I-39/90 shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday....
Only on News 3 Now: Car damaged in chase on Madison’s east side had pregnant woman inside; suspect still wanted
MADISON, Wis. — A driver whose vehicle was totaled when a stolen truck crashed into him and his girlfriend near East Towne Mall on Madison’s east side is now sharing his story. In a news release, the Sun Prairie Police Department said it received a call about an armed robbery on the city’s northeast side around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Two...
Man killed in farming accident near Ridgeway
RIDGEWAY, Wis. — A 69-year-old man died in a farming accident near Ridgeway Tuesday evening, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office said. In a news release, the agency said first responders were called to the 7000 block of Rock Road in the town of Ridgeway just after 5:15 p.m. for a report of an accident. When crews got to the scene, they found the victim, Paul Bickford, dead.
Victims in fatal Sun Prairie crash identified
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified two people who were killed in a crash in Sun Prairie Saturday. Vicki Wendt, 21, and Kobe Vickerman-Barnes, 23, both of Cuba City, were pronounced dead at a local hospital after their Honda Civic was involved in a crash at the intersection of Reiner Road and Innovation Way just...
x1071.com
Boscobel man sentenced to 7.5 years in prison
A Boscobel man will spend seven and a half years in prison for his role in a drive-by shooting in the La Crosse area. 31-year-old Wesley Dollar of Boscobel was sentenced on Wednesday to 7.5 years for first-degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, possessing a firearm as a felon, and bail jumping. In December, when Dollar was free on bond, drove through a Holmen neighborhood and fired one round into a house, using a high-powered rifle. One person was injured in the incident.
nbc15.com
Man found dead after farming accident in Iowa Co.
TOWN OF RIDGEWAY, Wis. (WMTV) - A 69-year-old man was found dead after a farming accident in Iowa County, officials said Tuesday. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office stated that the incident happened before 5:20 p.m. Tuesday on the 7000 block of Rock Road in the Town of Ridgeway. The...
x1071.com
Beagle rescued from Virginia puppy mill finds home in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — A rescued beagle got to meet her new owners Saturday in Madison. Peanut Butter was rescued from horrific conditions in a Virginia puppy mill. Dane-4-Dogs has taken care of her since mid-June, along with six other dogs rescued from the mill. The other six dogs have...
Verona man arrested following suspected overdose death of Monroe man, police say
MONROE, Wis. — Police in Monroe arrested a 32-year-old Verona man Tuesday following another man’s suspected overdose death earlier that day, the city’s police chief said Wednesday. In a news release, the Monroe Police Department said officers arrested the Verona man shortly before 6:40 p.m. at the city’s police station following an investigation into the victim’s death. The incident happened...
nbc15.com
Man suffering gunshot wound in serious condition, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man who arrived at a Madison hospital suffering from a gunshot wound overnight remains in serious condition as of Thursday morning, the police department reports. MPD’s initial report stated the man showed up at the hospital around 1:30 a.m. The report indicated he had suffered...
nbc15.com
Tracking more storms for Monday
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Now that severe storms have cleared the area, southern Wisconsin can breathe a sigh of relief -- at least until tomorrow morning. A cold front is moving across the central Plains and will arrive into the Badger State early Monday morning. A few showers and storms are likely along this frontal boundary.
WEAU-TV 13
2 people arrested in connection to Vernon County drug investigation
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Two people are arrested in connection to a Vernon County drug investigation. According to a media release from Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation into the use and trafficking of illegal drugs led to a search in the Village of LaFarge on Aug. 18. Several months earlier an investigation began by LaFarge Police Department, and is continued by Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.
nbc15.com
Two people tied up and robbed in Madison home
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Investigators are still searching for the three men accused of tying up and robbing two victims in their Madison home. According to the Madison Police Department, the suspects broke into the home, in the 2800 block of Dryden Drive, around 2 a.m. and restrained two people who lived there. The trio also allegedly took cash and other unnamed property from them.
