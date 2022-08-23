Police say one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Dubuque. 20 year old Ester Cobo Bernal of Dubuque was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of her injuries. According to Dubuque police, the crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. on Pennsylvania Avenue. Police say Cobo Bernal’s vehicle pulled onto Pennsylvania Avenue from a private drive and collided with a vehicle driven by 72 year old Melinda Steffen of Dubuque, who was traveling east on Pennsylvania. Cobo Bernal was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability and failure to the yield right of way.

