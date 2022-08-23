Shia LaBeouf is addressing the issues between himself and ex FKA Twigs. In a letter to his former Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, published by Variety on Friday, the 36-year-old actor denied Wilde's claims that he was fired from her movie and also referenced his "failings with Twigs," who filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf in December 2020. The singer accused him of "relentless abuse" in court documents.

