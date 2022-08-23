Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
People
Ray Liotta's Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Gets a Tattoo in His Honor 3 Months After His Death
Ray Liotta's fiancée Jacy Nittolo is honoring the late actor with a new tattoo. Nittolo posted photos of herself on Instagram Saturday getting some new ink, three months after the death of Liotta. The first selection of black-and-white pictures show the tattooing process, while the final shot in the carousel shows a close-up of the new tattoo, which appears to be a feather.
Serena Williams Announces the Death of Her Beloved Dog Lauerlei: 'She Lived a Long Long Life'
Serena Williams is mourning the death of her dog, Lauerlei. The tennis legend, 40, shared on Instagram Saturday that her canine companion had died the day prior. "Lauerlei sadly took her last breath yesterday," Williams wrote in the caption of her post, which featured a carousel of sweet images of Lauerlei throughout the years.
PETS・
Jennifer Lopez Serenaded Ben Affleck at Their Georgia Wedding with New Song: 'Can't Get Enough'
Pass the mic — the bride is ready to sing. In a video obtained by TMZ, Jennifer Lopez is shown singing a never-before-heard song for new husband Ben Affleck, 50, at their Georgia wedding celebrations last weekend. In the clip, the actress and singer croons directly to Affleck —...
People
'American Idol' Winner Just Sam Shares She Is in the Hospital and Says 'I Seriously Need Help'
Samantha Diaz, a.k.a. Just Sam, has revealed that she is in the hospital for an unknown illness. The singer, who won the third season of ABC's American Idol in 2020, documented her hospital stay earlier this week via her Instagram Stories. On Friday, Diaz, 23, thanked fans for their support...
Lil Nas X Outfits: His Most Iconic Looks Yet
Lil Nas X has always had an eye for fashion. Ever since the release of "Old Town Road" in 2019, the musician has been making memorable style statements with every public appearance, concert and awards show. Over the years, Lil Nas X's fashion had gone from understated to bold. Before...
People
Sydney Sweeney Throws Her Mom a 'Surprise Hoedown' for Her 60th Birthday in Idaho
Sydney Sweeney has gone country again... but she's still not auditioning for Oklahoma!. The Euphoria star, 24, dressed up in her cowgirl finest as she surprised her mother Lisa with a Western-themed party at a barn in her home state of Idaho over the weekend to celebrate the matriarch's 60th birthday.
People
Rihanna Rocks Chic Leather Mini on Late-Night Dinner Date with A$AP Rocky in New York City
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky stepped out in New York City for a late-night dinner again. In recent weeks, the couple — who welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, in May — have been spotted on numerous occasions taking the Big Apple for after-hours meals and strolls. And on Thursday, the pair were photographed walking hand-in-hand for another outing.
Jennifer Lopez Slams Wedding Attendee Who 'Sold' Private Video from Ceremony: 'This Was Stolen'
Jennifer Lopez has spoken out against a wedding attendee whom she says "took advantage" and "sold" a video to TMZ of her serenading husband Ben Affleck last weekend at their wedding celebration in Georgia. "This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment,"...
Adrienne Bailon Shares How She Kept 'Nerve-Wracking' Pregnancy a Secret: 'Everyone Was Shocked'
Adrienne Bailon has been an open book about her struggles to conceive with husband Israel Houghton. But when she found out on Dec. 11, 2021, that the surrogate she privately hired was pregnant, she decided to surprise those closest to her by doing things differently. "Honestly, everyone was shocked," Bailon,...
People
Shia LaBeouf Breaks Silence on His 'Failings' with FKA Twigs: 'Trying to Navigate a Nuanced Situation'
Shia LaBeouf is addressing the issues between himself and ex FKA Twigs. In a letter to his former Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, published by Variety on Friday, the 36-year-old actor denied Wilde's claims that he was fired from her movie and also referenced his "failings with Twigs," who filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf in December 2020. The singer accused him of "relentless abuse" in court documents.
People
Drake Grows Hair Out, Debuts Slicked Back Curls (and Alter Ego) on Instagram
Drake is debuting a new 'do. The rapper, 35, shared a collection of photos to Instagram Thursday night showcasing his new hairstyle, complete with a short clip of the performer getting his hair done. In the photos, the Degrassi alum is seen sitting at a roulette table and stacking his...
Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain and More Accept Awards at ACM Honors: 'Tonight Feels a Lot Like a Miracle'
Shania Twain and Miranda Lambert didn't have to sing a note at the ACM Honors awards show on Wednesday night in Nashville, but their outsized influence still dominated the evening with four electric tribute performances. Kicking off the show, Kelsea Ballerini wowed the Ryman Auditorium crowd by going full Shania...
Shia LaBeouf Says He 'Was Gonna Kill Myself' After Abuse Allegations: 'I Hurt That Woman'
Shia LaBeouf says he is attempting to make amends. The 36-year-old actor acknowledged recently that he's "hurt a lot of people" during a deep conversation on pal Jon Bernthal's Real Ones podcast. Their conversation took place nearly two years after he was sued by ex FKA Twigs, who accused him of physical, emotional and sexual abuse.
Crystal Renay Speaks Out After Filing for Divorce from NE-YO: 'Certain Things Can't Be Forgiven'
It appears that Crystal Renay has made up her mind about her decision to divorce NE-YO. In a video published by TMZ on Friday, Renay, 36, can be heard speaking out for the first time after filing for divorce from the "So Sick" singer earlier this month. When asked if...
People
Malika Haqq Says Khloé Kardashian Has a 'Great Deal' of 'Faith' After Tristan Thompson's Cheating
Malika Haqq is sharing how her friend Khloé Kardashian is doing after Tristan Thompson's infidelity. Haqq, 39, was a guest on Wednesday's episode of Carlos King's podcast, Reality with The King. While there, she talked to the TV personality and executive producer about her years-long friendship with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum.
'Prey' Actress Amber Midthunder Responds to 'Haters' Who Labeled Her 'Predator' Movie 'Super Woke'
Amber Midthunder has a word for all the Prey "haters." The 25-year-old is the star of the new Predator offshoot, which, after it debuted on the streaming service Aug. 5, became Hulu's No. 1 most-watched premiere ever, across film and television. Set some 300 years in the past, Prey lands...
People
Lindsey Vonn's Mother, Lindy Lund, Dies One Year After ALS Diagnosis: 'So Grateful for Every Moment'
Lindsey Vonn's mother, Linda Lindy Anne Lund, has died one year after being diagnosed with ALS. In a statement shared with PEOPLE on Saturday, a rep for the 37-year-old Olympic gold medalist confirmed the news. "Lindsey Vonn's mother, Lindy Anne Lund, passed away Thursday night from ALS, exactly one year to the day of her diagnosis," the statement said. "ALS is a devastating disease and one that has not yet found a cure."
People
Eminem and Snoop Dogg Smoke a Giant Joint and Go to the Metaverse for 2022 MTV VMAs Performance
Eminem and Snoop Dogg delivered a performance like no other at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards stage. During Sunday's award show in New Jersey, rap legends Eminem and Snoop Dogg brought their recent collaboration "From the D 2 the LBC" to life through the metaverse. The performance began with...
