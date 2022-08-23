ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Ray Liotta's Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Gets a Tattoo in His Honor 3 Months After His Death

Ray Liotta's fiancée Jacy Nittolo is honoring the late actor with a new tattoo. Nittolo posted photos of herself on Instagram Saturday getting some new ink, three months after the death of Liotta. The first selection of black-and-white pictures show the tattooing process, while the final shot in the carousel shows a close-up of the new tattoo, which appears to be a feather.
Lil Nas X Outfits: His Most Iconic Looks Yet

Lil Nas X has always had an eye for fashion. Ever since the release of "Old Town Road" in 2019, the musician has been making memorable style statements with every public appearance, concert and awards show. Over the years, Lil Nas X's fashion had gone from understated to bold. Before...
Shia LaBeouf Breaks Silence on His 'Failings' with FKA Twigs: 'Trying to Navigate a Nuanced Situation'

Shia LaBeouf is addressing the issues between himself and ex FKA Twigs. In a letter to his former Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, published by Variety on Friday, the 36-year-old actor denied Wilde's claims that he was fired from her movie and also referenced his "failings with Twigs," who filed a lawsuit against LaBeouf in December 2020. The singer accused him of "relentless abuse" in court documents.
Lindsey Vonn's Mother, Lindy Lund, Dies One Year After ALS Diagnosis: 'So Grateful for Every Moment'

Lindsey Vonn's mother, Linda Lindy Anne Lund, has died one year after being diagnosed with ALS. In a statement shared with PEOPLE on Saturday, a rep for the 37-year-old Olympic gold medalist confirmed the news. "Lindsey Vonn's mother, Lindy Anne Lund, passed away Thursday night from ALS, exactly one year to the day of her diagnosis," the statement said. "ALS is a devastating disease and one that has not yet found a cure."
