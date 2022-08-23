Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
greenwichsentinel.com
50th Anniversary of The Kweskin Theatre kicks off with Cabaret
Some people say, “50 is the new 40,” but everyone at Curtain Call is excited to celebrate 50 as they kick off the 50th year of performances in The Kweskin Theatre with a show that has never been performed there: Cabaret. Performances of that Tony Award winning musical begin September 30.
greenwichsentinel.com
Green Thoughts
Years ago, this reporter compiled an anthology of quotations of care and concern for the earth stretching across 2000 years of environmental awareness. This week: “I return my bottles, own a small car that uses less gas, insulated my house – that’s environmental action.” If everyone did this, we’d save millions.
greenwichsentinel.com
Column: Building Your Own Dream House
One of the founding families of Greenwich, the Meads, had a large piece of land on the east side of North Street just north of the intersection with Taconic Road. They also had a lot of kids who needed something to do in the winter, so they expanded a pond into the perfect winter skating rink. Down a slope from North Street and surrounded by trees in mid-country, it froze earlier than ponds closer to the Sound.
greenwichsentinel.com
News Briefs: August 26
Earlier this week, Officers responded to a report of a suspicious incident involving a white van. It was reported that a 12-year-old girl was walking near Sound Beach Avenue when, she said, a white van operated by two males stopped alongside her and asked her to get inside. An unknown person was nearby who saw this and reportedly scared off the van. No physical contact was made with the girl. Later in the week, detectives from The Greenwich Police Department were able to locate and interview the operator of the white van. The operator told detectives that when driving on the roadway, he needed to avoid striking another vehicle in the roadway near Sound Beach Ave. The Detectives did locate a witness who reported hearing tires screeching at the time this incident was to have occurred. Neither the operator of the vehicle nor his passenger saw anyone one the sidewalk and spoke to no one at that time. No evidence of a crime can be substantiated.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
greenwichsentinel.com
Editorial: Influence Positive or Negative
Welcome back! We hope everyone enjoyed their time away this summer. We were able to sneak away during part of our annual two-week hiatus and were fortunate enough to witness the August Supermoon from a boat off the coast of Maine. Now we are back, and the paper is in production.
Comments / 0