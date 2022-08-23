Read full article on original website
Cold Case Murder of a Mother and Toddler Solved after 27 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Renton, WA
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Opinion: Seattle Has Come Up with An Innovative Solution for the Homeless Population and Business Owners AlikeDaniella CressmanSeattle, WA
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
More Than 150 Dinosaurs Hit The Race Track In Washington StateObscuraAuburn, WA
q13fox.com
1 shot in confrontation involving Tacoma Police
TACOMA, Wash. - One person was shot in a confrontation involving Tacoma Police Sunday afternoon. Details are limited, but authorities say officers were called to a domestic violence incident at 12:15 p.m. The caller told dispatch he was assaulted by his uncle. Police arrived, and while they were on scene,...
Multiple Victims Wounded in Kent Shooting
Kent, WA: Three victims were wounded, one fatally, in a shooting on the 25800 block of 110th Avenue in the city of Kent on Sunday night, Aug. 28. Kent Police officers responded to a 9:04 p.m. 911 call for multiple shooting victims at the location where officers found three victims in various conditions.
Police: Man shot during argument in Rainier Valley
SEATTLE — Police are investigating after an argument led to a shooting in Seattle’s Rainier Valley neighborhood on early Sunday morning,. Just after 4:30 a.m., police responded to the 8300 block of Wabash Avenue South after a man called 911 to report that he had been shot. Responding...
Double Shooting Leaves 1 Dead in Seattle Neighborhood
Columbia City, Seattle, WA: One victim was found dead, the other injured in a shooting in the Columbia City neighborhood of Seattle on Saturday evening, Aug. 27. Seattle Police responded to 6:00 p.m. calls of shots fired in the 3000 block of South Bradford Street where they found two apparently adult male victims. One of the victims suffered a fatal gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding Seattle Fire Department medics, according to information on the SPD Blotter posted by Detective Valerie Carson. The second victim was transported by medics to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.
q13fox.com
Man stabbed during robbery in Downtown Seattle
SEATTTLE - Seattle police are investigating after a man was stabbed during a robbery overnight in downtown. Before 12:15 a.m. Saturday, a person called 911 to report a man was stabbed near Third Avenue and University Street. When officers arrived, they started first aid on him for his multiple stab...
msn.com
Man accused of shooting at Lynnwood police now charged with kidnapping
LYNNWOOD — A Blaine man accused of shooting at Lynnwood police last month has been charged with kidnapping. Lane Phipps also faces charges of attempted murder for allegedly shooting a man through the chest June 14 near Ferndale. But the latest Snohomish County allegations, filed earlier this month, relate...
Man Stabbed in Seattle, Suspects Flee
Seattle, WA: On Friday, Aug. 26, around 12:14 a.m., a man was stabbed and down on 3rd and University in the city of Seattle, prompting calls to 911. Seattle Police Department units responded to the location and found a man down with heavy bleeding and suspects on the run. A tourniquet was applied and medics were called to respond along with the Seattle Fire Department.
Seattle man arrested after allegedly threatening 3-month-old daughter with gun
Seattle police arrested a man Wednesday after he allegedly threatened his 3-month-old daughter and the baby’s mother in North Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 7:30 p.m., officers responded to a report in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood from the mother, saying they had been threatened before the...
Woman dies after shooting at Wallingford motel
SEATTLE — A 33-year-old woman was killed in a shooting at a motel in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood early Friday. At 12:46 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Park Plaza Motel in the 4400 block of Aurora Avenue North for reports that a woman had been shot. A KIRO...
q13fox.com
Woman shot, killed at Wallingford motel
SEATTLE - Detectives are investigating after a woman was shot and killed early Friday morning at a motel in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. At about 12:45 a.m., officers responded to a motel in the 4400 block of Aurora Avenue North after reports of a woman who was shot. When police arrived,...
q13fox.com
Bellevue Police seek ID of suspect in 'unprovoked' attack using 18" metal tool
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Bellevue police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who attacked a 62-year-old man, unprovoked, on Aug. 25 with an 18-inch metal tool. Nearby surveillance footage shows the suspect walking up behind the victim on a sidewalk near 120th Ave NE and NE 1st St. just before 1 p.m. Then, the suspect hits the 62-year-old victim repeatedly.
KOMO News
Two men shot near 7-Eleven, taken to hospital in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — A shooting in Pierce County sent two men to the hospital early Friday morning. The shooting occurred near a 7-Eleven store in the 9500 block of South Steele Street in Tacoma around 12:47 a.m. Police said the two shooting victims were in their 30s. Both suffered...
Renton patrol car catches fire; blaze caught on video
A Renton police officer was left without a car on after their patrol car caught fire Friday morning, according to the Renton Police Department. At about 10 a.m., a Renton patrol SUV caught fire near the corner of Powell Avenue Southwest and Southwest Seventh Street in Renton. Renton Regional Fire...
seattlemedium.com
Surveillance Video Captures Downtown Seattle Beating
A deadly downtown beating in Seattle is shown in a newly released surveillance video. The person responsible for the beating is in custody and being charged with murder. Forty-eight-year-old Aaron Fulk and a 66-year-old victim can be seen initially speaking with each other. Fulk then took out a metal bar. It all ended with the death of the 66-year-old man.
Juvenile facility escapee accused of raping 16-year-old 9 days before suspected West Seattle attack
SEATTLE — An 18-year-old man accused of sexually assaulting a woman in Seattle’s Delridge neighborhood last week has also been charged with raping a 16-year-old girl nine days earlier. Prosecutors say a month and a half after Javyantre C. Sin escaped from a Ephrata group home in June,...
Video: Pierce County political candidate fires handgun at suspected car thief in homeless encampment
Josh Harris, a candidate for the Pierce City Council, shot at a suspected car thief in a homeless encampment in May while in search of a suspected stolen vehicle. Tacoma Police Department officers were within earshot, and newly released body camera footage of the incident shows officers running to the scene of the shooting, where they witnessed the suspected car thief, Scott R. Stacy, driving a vehicle erratically while fleeing the scene.
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Ex-wife of road-rage shooter ‘not surprised,’ calls man killed ‘her hero’
After years of feeling ignored by police and the court system, the ex-wife of the man charged in a mid-July road rage shooting in South Seattle wants friends of the unarmed victim in that case to know the slain man “didn’t die in vain” and she considers Bob Jensen “her hero.”
q13fox.com
Man found shot, killed in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating after a man was found shot to death Wednesday afternoon. Police responded to the 3600 block of S 31st Street, near S. Washington St., after multiple people called 911 to report gunshots in the area. Officers arrived and found a man in his...
Man killed after losing control of vehicle, crashing into ditch near Auburn
AUBURN, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating after a man was killed in a rollover crash in Auburn early Sunday. At about 3:30 a.m., WSP responded to a reported brush fire at northbound State Route 167, just north of 37th Street. Once firefighters arrived at the scene, they...
2 teen boys arrested after pointing guns at 10-year-old girl in Parkland
Two 17-year-old boys were arrested Thursday after someone called 911 and said they were flashing guns at a 10-year-old girl, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announced. According to the sheriff’s department, deputies were called to an apartment complex in Parkland just before 2 p.m. for a report of a...
