Concord, NC

'I thought she was gonna slam him hard' | Mother's TikTok video of Charlotte day care alarms area parents

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Raleigh mother told WCNC Charlotte her three-year-old was enrolled at Tutor Time's Steele Creek branch last week. "My daughter is living with her grandmother right now in Charlotte. My son, her brother, is having some health issues," Alyssa Stillwell explained. "They don't know what's going on, but he has severe neutropenia. He cannot get sick. Because he's also in kidney failure, he's at risk of another kidney injury. So we decided that my daughter should stay with her grandma for a couple of weeks to a month until we figure out what's going on."
Police chief for Matthews resigns, town government says

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Effective immediately, the chief of the Matthews Police Department has resigned. According to a news release from the town government, Clark Pennington submitted his resignation on Friday. The release said Pennington is retiring from law enforcement to pursue another opportunity. For the latest breaking news, weather...
Cooper declares Aug. 26 Women's Equality Day in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper proclaimed Aug. 26 to be Women's Equality Day in North Carolina. This day is meant to advocate for progress and equity, as well as honor women leaders around the state. "Today, we celebrate the women in our communities who are breaking barriers and...
Silver Alert issued for missing Gaston County woman

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A missing 81-year-old woman from Gaston County has prompted state officials to issue a Silver Alert. On Sunday, the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Brenda Brackett Thomas, 81, of Gaston County. Thomas was last seen at 109 Fites Creek...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid#Medical Services#Linus Business#Medical Insurance#General Health#Nc Medicaid#Royal Orthotics#Nc Medicaid Managed Care
Missing 82-year-old Charlotte man found safe

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a missing man was located on Sunday. Alexander Allison, 82, was found unharmed on Sunday after being reported missing on Saturday. Allison was last seen at his home on Tuckaseegee Road, not far from Mulberry Pond Drive, and wearing a blue...
North Carolina ranked 2nd safest state during COVID-19. Here’s why.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With new vaccination plans on the way to add more protections against COVID-19, North Carolinians can take solace in a new piece of information: You live in one of the safest states during COVID-19. That’s the finding of a new analysis by WalletHub, the data-crunching online finance advice company, which ranks […]
'Overbearing': Calls for rent control in Charlotte growing amid rising prices

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amid rising rent prices and the number of corporate-owned rentals increasing, Charlotte-area advocates are pushing for rent control. Most states have laws that ban cities and counties from passing rent control measures. The Carolinas passed rent control bans in the 1980s, but with skyrocketing rent, a group called ActionNC is hoping to change that.
NC State researchers working to make self-driving cars safer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NC State researchers are looking to make self-driving cars a lot safer. Researchers have now developed a new way to allow autonomous cars software to make calculations a lot quicker. Improving both traffic and safety in various simulations. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic...
'This is not normal': Business owners react to Plaza Midwood stabbing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were seriously injured in a stabbing near Plaza Midwood on Thursday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to a reported assault on Thomas Avenue near Commonwealth Avenue just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25. Officers learned that two parties got...
Homicide investigation underway in southwest Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead at an apartment complex in southwest Charlotte Friday morning. Officers said they responded to the scene on Cherrycrest Lane, not far from Archdale Drive, around 7:45 a.m. Officers found a man with gunshot...
Town of Huntersville warning residents of sinkhole

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The town of Huntersville is warning drivers about a sinkhole that formed in the Huntersville Business Park. Officials said an apparent storm drain failure led to the sinkhole. Crews are now working to repair the road. For now, Huntersville Public Works has closed the merging lane from Reese Boulevard to Reese Boulevard East.
