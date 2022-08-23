Read full article on original website
North Carolina schools fighting learning loss caused by COVID-19 pandemic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It may be three or four years before students get back on track after two years of COVID-19 disrupting their classrooms. The pandemic forced many kids to transition to virtual learning, causing students to struggle in the classroom. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic...
'I thought she was gonna slam him hard' | Mother's TikTok video of Charlotte day care alarms area parents
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Raleigh mother told WCNC Charlotte her three-year-old was enrolled at Tutor Time's Steele Creek branch last week. "My daughter is living with her grandmother right now in Charlotte. My son, her brother, is having some health issues," Alyssa Stillwell explained. "They don't know what's going on, but he has severe neutropenia. He cannot get sick. Because he's also in kidney failure, he's at risk of another kidney injury. So we decided that my daughter should stay with her grandma for a couple of weeks to a month until we figure out what's going on."
'Some of us live from paycheck to paycheck' | Gaston County teachers miss paychecks, say new system to blame
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — On the first pay day of the 2022-2023 school year for Gaston County, many teachers went home with incorrect or missing paychecks. The district acknowledged to WCNC Charlotte that it has been facing payroll issues for the last eight months. “It is just very disheartening...
Police chief for Matthews resigns, town government says
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Effective immediately, the chief of the Matthews Police Department has resigned. According to a news release from the town government, Clark Pennington submitted his resignation on Friday. The release said Pennington is retiring from law enforcement to pursue another opportunity. For the latest breaking news, weather...
'We're as ready as we'll ever be' | CMS teachers start school year amid staffing and salary challenges
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg School students and staff head back to school Monday, August 29th. Teachers will be greeted by a 4.2% average pay raise, passed last week by the CMS Board of Education. "I think it's a fabulous start. It was more than what we were really anticipating....
Cooper declares Aug. 26 Women's Equality Day in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper proclaimed Aug. 26 to be Women's Equality Day in North Carolina. This day is meant to advocate for progress and equity, as well as honor women leaders around the state. "Today, we celebrate the women in our communities who are breaking barriers and...
Silver Alert issued for missing Gaston County woman
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A missing 81-year-old woman from Gaston County has prompted state officials to issue a Silver Alert. On Sunday, the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Brenda Brackett Thomas, 81, of Gaston County. Thomas was last seen at 109 Fites Creek...
Community holds ‘day of caring’ for retired Union County teacher who lost husband to COVID
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A retired Union County teacher who lost her husband to COVID-19 last year received a touching gift from her husband’s former co-workers on Saturday morning. Lisa Anthony said her husband’s former co-workers from Charlotte Pipe and Foundry showed up at her house to help...
Out with the old: Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge getting replaced
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Wilkinson Boulevard Bridge along the border of Mecklenburg and Gaston counties is getting replaced. It’s all part of the North Carolina Department of Transportation's efforts to improve traffic flow and also create a safer path for other modes of transportation in the area.
Missing 82-year-old Charlotte man found safe
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a missing man was located on Sunday. Alexander Allison, 82, was found unharmed on Sunday after being reported missing on Saturday. Allison was last seen at his home on Tuckaseegee Road, not far from Mulberry Pond Drive, and wearing a blue...
North Carolina ranked 2nd safest state during COVID-19. Here’s why.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – With new vaccination plans on the way to add more protections against COVID-19, North Carolinians can take solace in a new piece of information: You live in one of the safest states during COVID-19. That’s the finding of a new analysis by WalletHub, the data-crunching online finance advice company, which ranks […]
North Carolina fraud cases related to COVID-19 federal relief grants being prosecuted
(The Center Square) — Investigations into fraud from a variety of COVID-19 relief programs has resulted in criminal charges against well over 1,000 Americans, including many in North Carolina. The Raleigh-based Brooks Pierce Law Firm on Thursday highlighted the government’s progress toward prosecuting those responsible for what the Department...
'Overbearing': Calls for rent control in Charlotte growing amid rising prices
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amid rising rent prices and the number of corporate-owned rentals increasing, Charlotte-area advocates are pushing for rent control. Most states have laws that ban cities and counties from passing rent control measures. The Carolinas passed rent control bans in the 1980s, but with skyrocketing rent, a group called ActionNC is hoping to change that.
Area school districts announce new security measures to protect students
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With students returning to the classroom today, safety is at top of mind for parents. "We begin and end every day talking safety, that is the number one priority to make sure we have a safe environment for all of our students," John Kopicki, Cabarrus County superintendent, said.
NC State researchers working to make self-driving cars safer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — NC State researchers are looking to make self-driving cars a lot safer. Researchers have now developed a new way to allow autonomous cars software to make calculations a lot quicker. Improving both traffic and safety in various simulations. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic...
'This is not normal': Business owners react to Plaza Midwood stabbing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were seriously injured in a stabbing near Plaza Midwood on Thursday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to a reported assault on Thomas Avenue near Commonwealth Avenue just before 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25. Officers learned that two parties got...
Homicide investigation underway in southwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that left one person dead at an apartment complex in southwest Charlotte Friday morning. Officers said they responded to the scene on Cherrycrest Lane, not far from Archdale Drive, around 7:45 a.m. Officers found a man with gunshot...
Town of Huntersville warning residents of sinkhole
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The town of Huntersville is warning drivers about a sinkhole that formed in the Huntersville Business Park. Officials said an apparent storm drain failure led to the sinkhole. Crews are now working to repair the road. For now, Huntersville Public Works has closed the merging lane from Reese Boulevard to Reese Boulevard East.
Charlotte HOA denies homeowner installation of solar panels several times despite recent NC Supreme Court ruling
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Greg Abbott wanted to install 23 solar panels on his home, which could have resulted in an 80 and 90% offset of power use. In February, he sent an application to his homeowner's association. Abbott said, "All I'm trying to do is save a little money...
Lake Norman High School says some buses won't run due to driver shortage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Parents in Iredell are seeking a last-minute solution to get their kids to school after Lake Norman High School officials said multiple buses won't operate until further notice. The announcement comes just days before the first day of class for Iredell-Statesville Schools on Monday, Aug. 29....
