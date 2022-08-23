Can Can Brasserie opening downtown café in Library of Virginia lobby

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond’s popular Parisian-style bistro and bakery, Can Can Brasserie, is branching out, opening a second location in downtown Richmond just around the corner from Capitol Square.

Focusing on the morning and afternoon crowd, “Can Can Café” opens its doors in the Library of Virginia’s lobby on Monday, Sept. 19, and will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“We are thrilled to help bring one of the city’s best-loved restaurants to downtown Richmond,” Scott Dodson, executive director of the Library of Virginia Foundation, said.

Breakfast is set to include fresh-baked pastries, and lunch will feature soup, salad and sandwiches, as well as to-go pastries, desserts and other items. The signature Can Can coffee service will be available throughout the day.





“Since we began the difficult road of opening post-COVID, people have been asking us about our previous morning coffee service,” said Paul Kincaid, co-owner of Can Can Brasserie, said. “Countless people missed a beautiful location, quick coffee and pastries, and a chance to get out of the office and have a quick meeting. Opening Can Can Café in the Library of Virginia, we’re happy to be able to offer all of those things!”

The restaurant will have indoor and outdoor seating, and limited free parking will be available on Level B1 of the Library’s parking garage, accessed via the 8th and 9th Street entrances.

