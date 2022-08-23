Read full article on original website
EG hand red-hot C9 ticket to Worlds after sluggish outting in second round of LCS Championship
Evil Geniuses hadn’t played on the LCS stage in 14 days, and the defending champions weren’t able to shake off the rust in time during today’s 3-1 Summer Playoff loss to Cloud9. C9 rolled through the league’s top-seeded team to claim North America’s second berth at this year’s League of Legends World Championship.
Legends of Runeterra Forces from Beyond Seasonal standings for Americas and EMEA
The top 32 Legends of Runeterra players in the Americas and EMEA regions competed for a slot at Worlds in the Forces from Beyond Seasonal. Taking place from Aug. 27 to 28, the Forces from Beyond Seasonal showcased a variety of builds, from Kai’Sa and Evelynn. They were added to the champion roster in the Forces from Beyond expansion to staple archetypes like Pirates and Ezreal/Kennen.
Nikobaby talks about the Alliance Twitch chat hate, team’s future, and ESL One Malaysia 2022
All Dota 2 fans can agree that Alliance has seen better days. The organization’s Dota 2 division was once the champion of the world, but it evolved into a yo-yo club in the past years, continuously getting relegated after being promoted to the highest stage of competition in the Western European DPC.
Here are all the missions and rewards in League’s 2022 Steel Valkyrie event
Get your gear ready and steel yourselves for battle, summoners. League of Legends’ new 2022 Steel Valkyrie event has begun, and with it, comes a whole collection of different in-game missions to complete. The delicate balance of the galaxy is being threatened, and a squadron of different champions in high-tech exo-suits will be at the front lines as they fight for power and justice.
Changes to Stopwatch items live on League PBE
One of League of Legends’ most controversial items, Stopwatch, is getting more changes in the near future with the aim of putting it and the items that build out of it in a healthier spot. The changes are live on the current PBE and will likely drop on the...
Forge support confirms Ornn as next Legends of Runeterra champion in Awakening expansion
Riot Games steps up expansion releases through Awakening, teasing the fifth champion in today’s Legends of Runeterra spoilers. Scheduled to release on Aug. 31, the Awakening expansion will contain a total of five LoR champions getting added to the digital card game. Riot has already shown that the Awakening expansion is unlike any other before it, from the exclusive reveal of Norra to the addition of Equipment and Kayn. But one more champion remains, with today’s LoR spoilers featuring Forge support, confirming Ornn.
100 Thieves earn spot at Worlds 2022 after explosive LCS Championship series against Liquid
North American League of Legends fans were treated to a battle between the new and old era of the west today, when Team Liquid’s veteran superteam clashed against the young stars of 100 Thieves during the second round of the 2022 LCS Championship. The best-of-five series promised to be an explosive encounter between two of the best teams in the league, but when the dust settled at the end of the day, only one team rose from the carnage: 100 Thieves.
Best VALORANT crosshair codes for playing ranked
VALORANT’s crosshair customization options open up limitless possibilities for crosshair combinations, and the implementation of the crosshair code share system has made it easier to copy and share crosshairs. With different crosshairs now easier to access, the challenge is now finding the best one to use in VALORANT’s ranked competitive mode.
Creators of Wild Arms and Shadow Hearts set to launch ‘Double Kickstarter’ to fund spiritual successors
Two classic PlayStation RPGs are poised to make a comeback in the form of new spiritual successors. Key creators behind both the Wild Arms and Shadow Hearts series are preparing to launch an “unprecedented Double Kickstarter campaign” on Aug. 29. This campaign will encompass two teams working together...
Top Esports’ JackeyLove deals 22,000 damage to enemy champions in a single teamfight with Zeri
Top Esports AD carry JackeyLove dealt over 22,000 damage to enemy champions during a single teamfight in the second game of Top Esports’ LPL Summer Split playoff series against JD Gaming earlier today. Although Top Esports went on to lose the series by way of a reverse sweep, JackeyLove may have broken the all-time record for the most damage dealt by any player during one teamfight.
OG sweeps Team Aster to win ESL One Dota 2 Malaysia 2022
It doesn’t matter how you start because there is always a chance you can fall short at the finish line. Team Aster became intimately aware of this as they lost their only series of ESL One Malaysia 2022 to OG, with the European team sweeping the Chinese squad 3-0 in the grand finals.
Gen.G decimate T1 in 3-0 sweep to become LCK champions following extended technical difficulties delaying series start
After three weeks of competition, the 2022 LCK Summer Playoffs culminated in the top two seeds of the region meeting for the chance to call themselves the LCK champions. In one of the most single-sided series in recent LCK history, Gen.G successfully swept T1, a team that, mere months ago, fans around the world thought was unstoppable, to add a Playoffs victory to their regular season win. Despite the outcome, both of these teams will be moving on to represent the region at the World Championship, where they have the potential to add even more accolades to their histories.
How to watch Loading Ready Run Dominaria United Pre-Prerelease
Phyrexians have invaded the plane of Dominaria in Magic: The Gathering and the Loading Ready Run team is ready to break down Limited Sealed for Dominaria United with special guests. The pre-release events for Dominaria United (DMU), scheduled to take place from Sept. 2 to 8, will mark the beginning...
G2 Esports defeats Misfits in second match of LEC Playoffs, securing a spot at Worlds for MAD Lions
During the second day of the LEC Summer Split Playoffs, G2 Esports overpowered Misfits Gaming, sending them into the lower bracket and securing MAD Lions a spot for this year’s Worlds. In a bloody series, G2 defeated Misfits 3-1, earning themselves a place in Malmo in the final upper...
How to complete all Collection Challenges during Pokémon Go Fest: Finale
The Pokémon Go Fest: Finale is starting to hit players’ phones and there are a ton of things to do in the last global event of 2022, including catch Pokémon, battle other trainers, and participate in Raids. A staple feature that appears in many Pokémon Go events...
When does Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone season 5, Last Stand, end?
Everything must come to an end. The year of Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to come to a close with the final days of season five, Last Stand, in just a couple of months. A midseason “Reloaded” update will hit some time in September, but then it’s time for the Call of Duty world to turn its eyes to the new game in October.
Riot’s multi-game 2022 Star Guardian celebration fails to meet the expectations set by Spirit Blossom
For the third year in a row, Riot Games celebrated one of League of Legends’ many skin lines with the release of a new interactive visual novel. This time around, players finally returned to Valoran City, home of many heroes and villains in the Star Guardian universe, which has gone untouched for nearly three years.
G2 get sweet revenge over Vitality to claim last BLAST Premier Fall Finals slot
The last Counter-Strike match in the Blast Premier Falls Groups 2022 finished with the new-and-improved G2 Esports taking down Team Vitality in a tight 2-1 clash. NiKo’s squad lost to Vitality earlier in the BLAST-run CS:GO tourney, but has now given Vitality a taste of its own medicine in a three-map bout. And, in a reversal of fortunes for both squads, NiKo was able to push his team over the line.
How does Enlist work in Magic: The Gathering?
The latest set in Magic: The Gathering is right around the corner, and as per usual, it involves a few new mechanics for players to sink their teeth into. Dominaria United will have its own modern spin on an old keyword ability specifically used for creature spells. Enlist is a...
Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak version 11.0.2 patch notes
Capcom has released a new update for Monster Hunter Rise’s latest expansion, Sunbreak, focusing on several fixes and balance adjustments. Known as Patch 11.0.2, some of the patch notes highlights include the error fix for equipment loadouts, errors on Anomaly Investigations being pertained to as “unauthorized quests,” and several “miscellaneous” bugs occurring on the game.
