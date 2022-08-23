ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

dotesports.com

Legends of Runeterra Forces from Beyond Seasonal standings for Americas and EMEA

The top 32 Legends of Runeterra players in the Americas and EMEA regions competed for a slot at Worlds in the Forces from Beyond Seasonal. Taking place from Aug. 27 to 28, the Forces from Beyond Seasonal showcased a variety of builds, from Kai’Sa and Evelynn. They were added to the champion roster in the Forces from Beyond expansion to staple archetypes like Pirates and Ezreal/Kennen.
dotesports.com

Here are all the missions and rewards in League’s 2022 Steel Valkyrie event

Get your gear ready and steel yourselves for battle, summoners. League of Legends’ new 2022 Steel Valkyrie event has begun, and with it, comes a whole collection of different in-game missions to complete. The delicate balance of the galaxy is being threatened, and a squadron of different champions in high-tech exo-suits will be at the front lines as they fight for power and justice.
dotesports.com

Changes to Stopwatch items live on League PBE

One of League of Legends’ most controversial items, Stopwatch, is getting more changes in the near future with the aim of putting it and the items that build out of it in a healthier spot. The changes are live on the current PBE and will likely drop on the...
dotesports.com

Forge support confirms Ornn as next Legends of Runeterra champion in Awakening expansion

Riot Games steps up expansion releases through Awakening, teasing the fifth champion in today’s Legends of Runeterra spoilers. Scheduled to release on Aug. 31, the Awakening expansion will contain a total of five LoR champions getting added to the digital card game. Riot has already shown that the Awakening expansion is unlike any other before it, from the exclusive reveal of Norra to the addition of Equipment and Kayn. But one more champion remains, with today’s LoR spoilers featuring Forge support, confirming Ornn.
dotesports.com

100 Thieves earn spot at Worlds 2022 after explosive LCS Championship series against Liquid

North American League of Legends fans were treated to a battle between the new and old era of the west today, when Team Liquid’s veteran superteam clashed against the young stars of 100 Thieves during the second round of the 2022 LCS Championship. The best-of-five series promised to be an explosive encounter between two of the best teams in the league, but when the dust settled at the end of the day, only one team rose from the carnage: 100 Thieves.
dotesports.com

Best VALORANT crosshair codes for playing ranked

VALORANT’s crosshair customization options open up limitless possibilities for crosshair combinations, and the implementation of the crosshair code share system has made it easier to copy and share crosshairs. With different crosshairs now easier to access, the challenge is now finding the best one to use in VALORANT’s ranked competitive mode.
dotesports.com

Top Esports’ JackeyLove deals 22,000 damage to enemy champions in a single teamfight with Zeri

Top Esports AD carry JackeyLove dealt over 22,000 damage to enemy champions during a single teamfight in the second game of Top Esports’ LPL Summer Split playoff series against JD Gaming earlier today. Although Top Esports went on to lose the series by way of a reverse sweep, JackeyLove may have broken the all-time record for the most damage dealt by any player during one teamfight.
dotesports.com

OG sweeps Team Aster to win ESL One Dota 2 Malaysia 2022

It doesn’t matter how you start because there is always a chance you can fall short at the finish line. Team Aster became intimately aware of this as they lost their only series of ESL One Malaysia 2022 to OG, with the European team sweeping the Chinese squad 3-0 in the grand finals.
dotesports.com

Gen.G decimate T1 in 3-0 sweep to become LCK champions following extended technical difficulties delaying series start

After three weeks of competition, the 2022 LCK Summer Playoffs culminated in the top two seeds of the region meeting for the chance to call themselves the LCK champions. In one of the most single-sided series in recent LCK history, Gen.G successfully swept T1, a team that, mere months ago, fans around the world thought was unstoppable, to add a Playoffs victory to their regular season win. Despite the outcome, both of these teams will be moving on to represent the region at the World Championship, where they have the potential to add even more accolades to their histories.
dotesports.com

How to watch Loading Ready Run Dominaria United Pre-Prerelease

Phyrexians have invaded the plane of Dominaria in Magic: The Gathering and the Loading Ready Run team is ready to break down Limited Sealed for Dominaria United with special guests. The pre-release events for Dominaria United (DMU), scheduled to take place from Sept. 2 to 8, will mark the beginning...
dotesports.com

When does Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone season 5, Last Stand, end?

Everything must come to an end. The year of Call of Duty: Vanguard is set to come to a close with the final days of season five, Last Stand, in just a couple of months. A midseason “Reloaded” update will hit some time in September, but then it’s time for the Call of Duty world to turn its eyes to the new game in October.
dotesports.com

G2 get sweet revenge over Vitality to claim last BLAST Premier Fall Finals slot

The last Counter-Strike match in the Blast Premier Falls Groups 2022 finished with the new-and-improved G2 Esports taking down Team Vitality in a tight 2-1 clash. NiKo’s squad lost to Vitality earlier in the BLAST-run CS:GO tourney, but has now given Vitality a taste of its own medicine in a three-map bout. And, in a reversal of fortunes for both squads, NiKo was able to push his team over the line.
dotesports.com

How does Enlist work in Magic: The Gathering?

The latest set in Magic: The Gathering is right around the corner, and as per usual, it involves a few new mechanics for players to sink their teeth into. Dominaria United will have its own modern spin on an old keyword ability specifically used for creature spells. Enlist is a...
dotesports.com

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak version 11.0.2 patch notes

Capcom has released a new update for Monster Hunter Rise’s latest expansion, Sunbreak, focusing on several fixes and balance adjustments. Known as Patch 11.0.2, some of the patch notes highlights include the error fix for equipment loadouts, errors on Anomaly Investigations being pertained to as “unauthorized quests,” and several “miscellaneous” bugs occurring on the game.
VIDEO GAMES

