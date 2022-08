WICHITA, Kan. (Catch it Kansas) - The Class 5A power structure saw some major changes but three-state defending champion Mill Valley may not be concerned. The Jaguars return a healthy class from last year’s 12-1 team and remain the team to beat. However, St. Thomas Aquinas advanced as least as far as the state semifinals in each of the past eight seasons. The Stags are gone to Class 4A. Wichita Northwest and Heights, teams that combined to go 13-7 last fall, move back to Class 6A.

